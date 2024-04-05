Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 5 Live – a day after huge crash, racing continues
Another stage for the breakaways before Saturday's showdown?
Itzulia Basque Country - the complete guide
Jonas Vingegaard suffers broken collarbone, ribs, Evenepoel fractures clavicle, scapula in Itzulia Basque Country crash
Itzulia Basque Country 2024 route
How to watch Itzulia Basque Country 2024
Situation
- Stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country sees the race continue after the massive crash on stage 4's downhill segment of Alto de Orlaeta saw multiple abandons
- These included key favourites Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel
- Stage 5 on Friday features multiple short ascents in the finale before a downhill finish at Amorebieta-Etxano
The new race leader after Primoz Roglic (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of the abandons on stage four is Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), with Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the points lead, Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty) in the mountains jersey and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) heading the BYR classification.
175.6 kilometres to go
And racing is now underway
Riders are currently in the neutralised section, actual racing is due to get underway at 1306 local time.
Evenepoel was one of 11 abandons on Thursday, and as news comes through of the Belgian star and other riders affected, we'll bring you the updates throughout the day.
For the latest update from Remco Evenepoel, one of the multiple DNFs on stage 4, read here:
'I hope and think my long term goals will not change' – Remco Evenepoel weighs crash consequences
Following Thursday's massive crash on the descent of the Alto de Olaeta and the subsequent abandons of numerous riders, it's no exaggeration to say that the mood in Itzulia Basque Country is muted and the horrendous consequences and aftermath for so many of the peloton are what are uppermost in the race's thoughts today.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country
