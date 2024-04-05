Itzulia Basque Country stage 5 Live – a day after huge crash, racing continues

2024 Itzulia Basque Country stage 5 route (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Situation

- Stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country sees the race continue after the massive crash on stage 4's downhill segment of Alto de Orlaeta saw multiple abandons

- These included key favourites Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel



- Stage 5 on Friday features multiple short ascents in the finale before a downhill finish at Amorebieta-Etxano