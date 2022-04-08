Live coverage

Itzulia Basque Country stage 5 - live coverage

By published

All the action from another day in the steep Basque hills

The profile of stage 5 of the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country

(Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Itzulia Basque Country race home

Preview: Will Primoz Roglic demolish the field again at Itzulia Basque Country?

Itzulia Basque Country: Dani Martinez wins stage 4 (opens in new tab)

Evenepoel: I hope the rest of Itzulia will be a little less hard than today

Refresh

The riders are on the terrible Alto de Gontzegaraine climb and  Kuss and Sergio Samitier of Movistar have been dropped. 

There are four riders up front now.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl  are keeping the break on a tight leash: The gap is at 1:15.

See more

Bilbao is chasing at 20 seconds.

These are the riders in the break. They lead by 1:20.

Marc Soler (UAE)

Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)

Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange)

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma)

Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo)

Sergio Samitier (Movistar).

80km to go

We're half way through the stage. but there is a lot of climbing to come.

See more
See more

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, we can see the break of the day. 

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the Itzulia Basque Country. It's set to be another day of climbing and hard racing. 

Latest on Cyclingnews