Itzulia Basque Country stage 5 - live coverage
By Stephen Farrand published
All the action from another day in the steep Basque hills
The riders are on the terrible Alto de Gontzegaraine climb and Kuss and Sergio Samitier of Movistar have been dropped.
There are four riders up front now.
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl are keeping the break on a tight leash: The gap is at 1:15.
The battle for the break was a fierce one at #itzulia. @taogeoghegan tried, but eventually @_rccarlos joined the right move and is up front for the Grenadiers. Two hours of racing to come and barely a moment of flat road 👀 pic.twitter.com/B0GsPuMmkpApril 8, 2022
Bilbao is chasing at 20 seconds.
These are the riders in the break. They lead by 1:20.
Marc Soler (UAE)
Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)
Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange)
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma)
Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo)
Sergio Samitier (Movistar).
80km to go
We're half way through the stage. but there is a lot of climbing to come.
🥴 @PelloBilbao1990 frena el movimiento ofensivo y vuelve al pelotón.🏆 GP @BancoSabadell MORE INFO 👉 https://t.co/tm6yIyQeiO📺 @eitbkirolak #Itzulia pic.twitter.com/yWeh8gjTsJApril 8, 2022
#Itzulia It's taken a long time for it to go, but it looks like a break has finally formed with @lucashamilton8 in the move 👊He's joined by 6 other riders with their advantage at 1'12" ⏱ 92km to go! pic.twitter.com/0hcQSUQ8rYApril 8, 2022
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, we can see the break of the day.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the Itzulia Basque Country. It's set to be another day of climbing and hard racing.
