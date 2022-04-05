Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 - live coverage

Refresh

Roglic repeated his win from the opening time trial of the 2021 Itzulia, Primož Roglič outpaced Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) by five seconds, with teammate Rémi Cavagna in third at 16 seconds back.

Itzulia Basque Country: Primoz Roglic wins opening time trial (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Here he is on the podium with his young son practicing his sky jumper's victory salute. (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

After Monday's opening time trial, Primoz Roglic is wearing the leader's yellow jersey.

As we join the action during this long stage, the riders face 90km of further racing.