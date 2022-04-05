Live coverage

Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 - live coverage

By published

All the action from the hilly road stage to Viana

The profile of stage 2

(Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Roglic repeated his win from the opening time trial of the 2021 Itzulia, Primož Roglič outpaced Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) by five seconds, with teammate Rémi Cavagna in third at 16 seconds back. 

Itzulia Basque Country: Primoz Roglic wins opening time trial (opens in new tab)

HONDARRIBIA, SPAIN - APRIL 04: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo - Visma sprints during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - Stage 1 a 7,5km individual time trial from Hondarribia to Hondarribia / #itzulia / #WorldTour / on April 04, 2022 in Hondarribia, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Here he is on the podium with his young son practicing his sky jumper's victory salute. 

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 1st stage Hondarribia - Hondarribia 7,5 km - 04/04/2022 - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

After Monday's opening time trial, Primoz Roglic is wearing the leader's yellow jersey. 

As we join the action during this long stage, the riders face 90km of further racing.

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country.

