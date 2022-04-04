Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 - live coverage

Refresh

A 10:19 from Omar Fraile puts him top of the standings so far. Marc Soler lies four second down at the line with Lucas Hamilton at 10:26.

Michael Woods is the first big GC name to start his ride. He'll head out in four minutes.

It's a short time trial at just 7.5km but it's a tough one with several hills along the way, including two separate short climbs (500m and 200m) at a 9 per cent gradient.

Ignatas Konovalovas, Kenny Elissonde, and Daniel Navarro are next quickest at the finish at the moment.

The racing here in Hondarribia got underway just over 15 minutes ago and we've already seen several riders cross the line after their efforts.

It's mostly minor names at this early stage, though. Volta ao Alentejo winner Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) is the early leader with a time of 10:37.