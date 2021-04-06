Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 – Live coverage

Refresh

105km to go As the riders approach the first of two intermediate sprints, the Jumbo and Movistar teams are leading the chase.

Click below to ready out story on the talented American. McNulty narrowly misses a victory at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

After marking the fastest time on the early part of the technical, double-climbing course on La Itzulia’s opening stage, five seconds up on Roglič, he finally finished a mere two seconds adrift of the Slovenian’s winning time in the runner-up spot. McNulty’s near miss in Bilbao could arguably mark a new high point in the WorldTour for the 23-year-old from Arizona. “It was pretty much a case of going full gas on the first climb, keeping going full, then recovering a bit on the descent, and doing all out to the finish,” the former junior time trial world champion told reporters afterwards. “We’ll have to see what happens now. I’m really happy with this result. Obviously I got close to the win which would have been amazing, but I gave it my all, so no regrets.”

Everyone is expected a duel between Roglic and Tadej Pogacar at the Itzulia Basque Country but yesterday Pogacar lost 28 seconds. Teammate Brandon McNulty was much better, finishing only 2 seconds slower.

The peloton is 3:30 down on the attack. It will be up to Jumbo-Visma to lead the chase on defence of Roglic's lead. However they know it will be a tough day out. 🇪🇸 #Itzulia2021 The nature of the course and the cold and wet conditions are going to make it a very tough stage in the Basque Country today. pic.twitter.com/v4oD5eY6HNApril 6, 2021 See more

The Euskadi team are rightly proud to have one of their riders in the break in their home race. 🚩 2. ETAPA @ehitzulia@Itturri46 eguneko ihesaldian sartu da. 🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️ protagonista gaurkoan.--@Itturri46 ha entrado en la fuga del día. La 🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️ una de las protagonistas del día. #Itzulia2021 #Itzulia📸: @mbazanbide pic.twitter.com/c23qvC12iIApril 6, 2021 See more

We've got @martijntusveld and @kvermaerke in the breakaway of 7 riders after 25km of fast racing, leading the peloton by 2'30".👊🏻 #Itzulia2021 pic.twitter.com/urs0AFBKRGApril 6, 2021 See more

After a fast 25km, Kevin Vermaerke has made it across to the break, so Team DSM now have 2 riders in the move.

They lead the USA's Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM) by 30 seconds. The peloton has eased and is at 1:30.

Quinten Hermans (Intermarché - Wanty) Martijn Tusveld (Tream DSM) Ben Gastauer (AG2R) Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural) Oscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH) Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

135km to go After a fast start on the climb, the riders are on the gentle descent. The six attackers are:

With the roads wet, the riders are took it carefully at junctions as they started racing. #Itzulia2021The peloton all wrapped up with rain jackets, gloves & overshoes for today’s chilly & wet stage 🌪 Let’s go! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/KSU5SdBdOVApril 6, 2021 See more

The early climb into the hills offers a perfect place to attack.

A group of 11 got a gap but when they were caught, another six made a move.

As soon as the flag dropped, riders attacked.

Race radio has confirmed that all the 165 riders who finished the TT have started today's first road stage.

As for the time trial itself, Roglič recognised that it was not the most straightforward of courses. But whereas other rivals like Pogačar later said that they went off too fast, the Slovenian calculated the course to perfection, perhaps recollecting his strategy at a similarly brutally-steep uphill time trial finish in Ezaro in last year’s Vuelta a España. “The TT was a little special like they always are here in País Vasco, but I really like racing here. It’s a nice challenge, some downhills and difficult corners, but it was good to do and I’m really happy with my performance,” Roglič said. “For sure I’d like to have [the leader's jersey] after the last stage, but we’ll see how it goes. No matter what happens, we’ll give it everything.” And for now, he certainly could not have got off to a better start.

Roglič’s excellent start was arguably exactly what the Slovenian needed after his disastrous final stage in Paris-Nice, where his seeming iron grip on the race suddenly disintegrated in a welter of crashes and a dislocated shoulder. It will also revive memories of how he won the Itzulia Basque Country back in 2018, with a victory in the mid-race time trial at Lodosa, as well as taking a win against the clock on a very tricky, hilly course in Eibar back in 2017, one of his earliest career wins.

Asked why he had decided to start so early, the 10th rider off, Roglič cracked a joke by way of response, telling reporters, “the faster you start, the faster you finish.” But he denied that his beating Pogačar so clearly was in any way revenge for what had happened on the second to last day of the 2020 Tour de France. “Everybody says it’s just about me racing against Tadej and him racing against me, but there are really a lot of strong guys here," he said. “Still, it’s OK, this is just stage one and there’s a lot of racing coming up. It’ll be fun to watch.”

Primož Rogliž (Jumbo-Visma) wear's the race leader's yellow jersey after he won the 13.9km individual time trial in Bilbao on Monday. He beat Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) by two seconds, with Roglič's teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Tobias Foss finished third and fourth, 18 and 24 seconds back, respectively. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) crossed the line in fifth place, 28 seconds down, just ahead of Volta a Catalunya winner Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers). Roglič was the 10th rider out of a total of 167 competitors to take the start on the 13.9km TT course. He was in the hot seat for close to two hours then stepped on the awards stage to accept the leader's jersey.

The riders face a 5.2km neutralised sector.

Here we go! 🔔2. Etapa abian dago!💪Arranca la segunda etapa de la #Itzulia2021 .🔥¡En 154km estaremos en Sestao! pic.twitter.com/YT2OzheXDSApril 6, 2021 See more

This is the twisting route of stage 2. 🌨Egun on!🚴Hau da gaurko ibilbidea! Seguruena euriaren presentzia izando da.🌨¡Buenos días!🚴El recorrido de hoy, además de tener 3 puertos, va a tener a la lluvia como protagonista.🔥Ofrecido por @kas ‼️#Itzulia2021 pic.twitter.com/qgMW3X9n7EApril 6, 2021 See more

The riders have signed on and are gathering for the roll out.

As well as rain, it is also cold, with temperatures around 12C. The forecast is for the weather to improve during the stage.

The stage starts in Zalla to the south-east of Bilbao and then rolls through the lush green hills of the Basque Country covering several different loops before a hillier finale and the finish in Sestao close to the estuary that flow into Bilbao.

#Itzulia2021 Ready for stage 2️⃣Slightly different weather conditions for today’s second stage. More of the ‘typical’ Basque weather today. ☔️💧🌫🌧😬 pic.twitter.com/zNDEIjAgp2April 6, 2021 See more

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, we can see the grey rain clouds that cover the area. We're expecting a wet race but a fast race on the hilly and twisting 154.8km stage.