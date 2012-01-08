Trending

Silvestri earns Italian 'cross U23 men's victory

Brothers Daniele and Luca Bradiot win silver and bronze medals

Elia Silvestri (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite) wins the Italian U23 'cross national title

Elia Silvestri (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite) wins the Italian U23 'cross national title
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Elia Silvestri celebrates his victory at Italian 'cross nats.

Elia Silvestri celebrates his victory at Italian 'cross nats.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Elia Silvestri (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite) on his way to victory among the under 23s

Elia Silvestri (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite) on his way to victory among the under 23s
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Elia Silvestri (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite) after winning the Italian 'cross nationals for u23 riders

Elia Silvestri (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite) after winning the Italian 'cross nationals for u23 riders
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Elia Silvestri (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite) on the U23 Italian 'cross nats podium

Elia Silvestri (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite) on the U23 Italian 'cross nats podium
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Silvestri (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)1:02:08
2Daniele Braidot (Gruppo Sportivo Forestale)0:01:36
3Luca Braidot (Gruppo Sportivo Forestale)0:02:54
4Bryan Falaschi (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)0:03:16
5Nicolas Samparisi (D.D. Team Protek Della Bona Damiani)
6Lorenzo Samparisi (D.D. Team Protek Della Bona Damiani)0:03:58
7Igor Smarzaro (Carraro Team - Trentino)0:04:15
8Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)0:04:16
9Domenico Papaleo (Loco Bikers)0:05:23
10Francesco Acquaviva (Aran - D'Angelo & Antenucci)0:06:06

