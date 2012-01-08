Trending

Arzuffi wins junior Italian 'cross title

Mercante and Michieletto complete top three spots

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Maria Arzuffi (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)0:41:45
2Chiara Mercante (Asd Gs Sorgente Pradipozzo)
3Giovanna Michieletto (C.S. Libertas Scorzè)
4Simona Bortolotti (Banca Popolare-Adriana)
5Hanna Santifaller (Asc Kardaun-Cardano)
6Elena Leonardi (Asd Cristoforetti)
7Beatrice Camatta (Industrial Forniture Mo)
8Marta Cassano (S.C.Canavesi)
9Martina Galliani (Pavan Free Bike Asd)
-1lapGiorgia Fraiegari (Asd Nuova Larianese)

