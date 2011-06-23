Trending

Rahat wins Israeli time trial

Levi earns women's title

Full Results

Elite men (36km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayal Rahat0:52:24
2Yoav Bear0:00:17
3Niv Libner0:00:22
4Shahar Goren0:01:43
5Vladislav Dubinsky0:02:55
6Dror Pekatch0:03:10
7Ilan Kolton0:03:42
8Anton Mikhailov0:03:43
9Avichai Grenberg0:04:13
10Gil Guy0:04:50
11Viktor Kitayev0:04:57
12Ori Zur0:05:00
13Israel Chen0:05:06
14Amos Wolff0:05:15
15Shadi Halabi0:05:29
16Tal Gabay0:05:51
17Ron Shimaon0:06:21
18Zachi Boigen0:06:30
19Binyamin Schmidt0:08:01
20Yuval Ben Mordechai0:09:42
DNSAvi Elharar
DNSDor Dviri

Elite women (25km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniela Levi0:43:54
2Michal Ella0:00:17
3Rotem Gafinovitz0:00:39
4Paz Bash0:01:18
5Keren Shapiro0:05:29
6Einat Argon0:08:34
7Ayelet Ben Daviv0:09:52

Junior men (30km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Einhorn0:45:30
2Guy Gabay0:01:31
3Ido Zilberstein0:02:10
4Aviv Yechezkel0:03:26
5Tomer Dobrovsky0:03:47
6Noam Dotan0:06:07
7Aviad Arviv0:06:33
8Tom Razabi0:07:08
9Matan Lahav0:07:15
10Elad Harush0:07:20
11Ofek Hason0:09:49
DNFEitan Zand0:17:34
DNFDamiel Smagrinsky554:50:56

Junior women (15km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Belzer0:28:13

Latest on Cyclingnews