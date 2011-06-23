Rahat wins Israeli time trial
Levi earns women's title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ayal Rahat
|0:52:24
|2
|Yoav Bear
|0:00:17
|3
|Niv Libner
|0:00:22
|4
|Shahar Goren
|0:01:43
|5
|Vladislav Dubinsky
|0:02:55
|6
|Dror Pekatch
|0:03:10
|7
|Ilan Kolton
|0:03:42
|8
|Anton Mikhailov
|0:03:43
|9
|Avichai Grenberg
|0:04:13
|10
|Gil Guy
|0:04:50
|11
|Viktor Kitayev
|0:04:57
|12
|Ori Zur
|0:05:00
|13
|Israel Chen
|0:05:06
|14
|Amos Wolff
|0:05:15
|15
|Shadi Halabi
|0:05:29
|16
|Tal Gabay
|0:05:51
|17
|Ron Shimaon
|0:06:21
|18
|Zachi Boigen
|0:06:30
|19
|Binyamin Schmidt
|0:08:01
|20
|Yuval Ben Mordechai
|0:09:42
|DNS
|Avi Elharar
|DNS
|Dor Dviri
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniela Levi
|0:43:54
|2
|Michal Ella
|0:00:17
|3
|Rotem Gafinovitz
|0:00:39
|4
|Paz Bash
|0:01:18
|5
|Keren Shapiro
|0:05:29
|6
|Einat Argon
|0:08:34
|7
|Ayelet Ben Daviv
|0:09:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Einhorn
|0:45:30
|2
|Guy Gabay
|0:01:31
|3
|Ido Zilberstein
|0:02:10
|4
|Aviv Yechezkel
|0:03:26
|5
|Tomer Dobrovsky
|0:03:47
|6
|Noam Dotan
|0:06:07
|7
|Aviad Arviv
|0:06:33
|8
|Tom Razabi
|0:07:08
|9
|Matan Lahav
|0:07:15
|10
|Elad Harush
|0:07:20
|11
|Ofek Hason
|0:09:49
|DNF
|Eitan Zand
|0:17:34
|DNF
|Damiel Smagrinsky
|554:50:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Belzer
|0:28:13
