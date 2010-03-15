Trending

Fontana wins Internazionali d'Italia round

,

Swiss Schneitter takes win over Italian favorite Lechner

Image 1 of 4

Denny Lupato on his way to a win in the junior men's race.

(Image credit: Danilo Piacentino)
Image 2 of 4

Denny Lupato wins the junior men's race.

(Image credit: Danilo Piacentino)
Image 3 of 4

Third placed Stéphane Tempier and Cristian Cominelli (TX Active Bianchi Team) after the race.

(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)
Image 4 of 4

Top Under 23 racer Cristian Cominelli (TX Active Bianchi team)

(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

The Internazionali d'Italia in the City of Montichiari, also known as the Trofeo Giorgio Senini race, attracted a top international field. The elite and under 23 men's race drew 146 starters, including eventual race winner Marco Aurelio Fontana.  Forty-four also began the women's race.

Fontana was part of an early three-man lead group including Tony Longo and Stephane Tempier. They were followed by a large group of chasers including South American champion Fabio Castaneda and Spaniard Sergio Monsalve Gutierrez Mantecon. Cristian Cominelli, after a slower start, worked his way up and was riding as the top Under 23 racer.  The race's action is detailed in Italian on the race's website, www.italiasporteam.it.

During the first lap, Fontana and Longo created a small,three-second gap over Tempier. Mantecon was sitting at 25 seconds, and Cominelli was not much further back at 36 seconds. Yader Zoli was riding in sixth place at less than a minute off the leaders.

Tempier succeed in rejoining the two leaders to recreate the original, lead trio. Together, the three established a 52-second advantage on Mantecon. Meanwhile Cominelli was gaining ground and caught the Spaniard on the more technical part of the course. At about 1:25, riders like Leondardo Paez, Gutierrez and Johnny Cattaneo chased.

The three  leaders stayed off the front through lap two as Mantecon lost another few seconds. Cominelli was riding in fifth, as the top Under 23 racer at 1:07. About two minutes back, Paez, Fruet, Alvarez, Corti, Zoli tried to keep a high pace.

Positions stayed the same in lap three.  Then, Fontana and Longo started the fourth and penultimate lap together, but neither was showing his cards to the other. The gaps to the riders behind the top three continued to grow, with Cominelli getting caught by Paez and Zoli.

On the last lap, the lead trio slowed its pace a bit, letting Mantecon gain back a little more time though Cominelli continued to lose ground. Tempier seemed to be in trouble on an uphill and lost contact to the other two. Though a final sprint was expected between Fontana and Longo, a dropped chain for Longo changed that as Fontana rode to a win ahead of Longo. Tempier held on for third.

Mantecon was fourth, followed Paez, Cattaneo and Zoli. Cominelli ended up 11th, but stayed as the top Under 23 racer.

After this second round, Fontana and Cominelli lead the overall classification respectively for the elites and under 23s.

"I tried to attack immediately but the Frenchman Tempier was a diesel," said Fonatana according to the race's website, www.italiasporteam.it. "I did a quiet penultimate lap, checking my opponents and increasing the pace on the last lap. The course was really tough, but it was beautiful, technical and selective, as befits a true cross country course "

"It was a nice day today," said Cominelli. "After finishing third in Massa Marittima, I'm finally wearing the leader's (U23) jersey. At the start, I tried to stay with the best, but they were really strong and I preferred to win my class and not push too much."

Elite women's race

In the elite women's race, Switzerland's Nathalie Schneitter won in 1:46:11. She finished just four seconds ahead of Italian Eva Lechner. Anna Szafraniec of Poland was third in 1:47:21. Fourth place went to Slovenian Tanja Zakelj and Switzerland took the final top spot with Marielle Saner-Guinchard.

Colnago's Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter went on the immediate attack. About halfway through the race, the two were ahead of Polish woman Anna Szafraniec, who held onto a podium place though she continued to lose time to the leaders.

On a hard section, Lechner lost her balance and dabbed a foot. Schneitter immediately took advantage and got enough out of it to take the solo win ahead of Lechner. With her margin, the audience was not repeated to a sprint repeat of last year's event.

"Today was a tough race. Eve and I were always together, fighting the attacks of Anna Szafraniec," said Schneitter after the race. "I thought it would end in a sprint, but Eva slipped. Too bad! Last week she won, this time it fell to me."

"This year was tougher because of the mud," said Lechner. "There was a place where you could breathe, but I made a mistake."

Under 23 women's winner Tanja Zakelj was happy with her outcome in what was her first race of the season. "It could not get any better than that. Now I go to South Africa to compete and then I'll continue racing the Internazionali "

Mountain bike legend Paola Pezzo was on hand today and noted the constantly improving quality of the women's field.

Junior men

Second year Junior Denny Lupato won the junior men's race and became the new overall category leader.

The young talent from Piedmont and the Giant Italia Team triumped after a good start. From the beginning, Lupato rode to control Andrea Righettini (Arcobaleno Carraro Team) and a trio composed of Austrian Gregor Raggl, Maximilian Vieider and Slovenian Urban Ferencak. His opponents' gap increased during the race, and Lupato was able to manage a technical problem involving his chain during the final lap.

Lupato preceded Righettini by nearly a minute at the end of the race. Vieider finished ahead of Slovenian Urban Ferencak to complete the junior men's podium.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)1:42:54
2Tony Longo (Ita)0:00:04
3Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:00:26
4Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:01:48
5Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)0:02:57
6Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)0:03:07
7Yader Zoli (Ita)0:03:16
8Martino Fruet (Ita)0:03:28
9Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:03:46
10Umberto Corti (Ita)0:04:26
11Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:05:08
12Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:06:13
13Rene Tann (Ger)0:06:23
14Marek Konwa (Pol)0:06:36
15Rafael Visinelli (Ita)0:06:37
16Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:06:50
17Igor Baretto (Ita)0:07:17
18Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)0:07:18
19Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:07:48
20Juri Ragnoli (Ita)0:07:51
21Marek Galinski (Pol)0:08:03
22Mike Felderer (Ita)0:08:08
23Davide Di Marco (Ita)0:08:09
24Andy Eyring (Ger)0:08:34
25Ramon Bianchi (Ita)0:08:46
26Diego Rosa (Ita)0:09:08
27Mirko Farnisi (Ita)0:09:21
28Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:09:22
29Mirko Celestino (Ita)0:09:25
30Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:09:37
31Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:09:39
32Martin Loo (Est)0:09:51
33Adrian Brzozka (Pol)0:10:06
34Marco Ponta (Ita)0:10:09
35Alessandro Fontana (Ita)0:10:20
36Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)0:10:34
37Walter Costa (Ita)0:11:26
38Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita)0:11:51
39Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Col)0:11:52
40Roberto Crisi (Ita)0:12:01
41Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)0:12:09
42Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)0:12:25
43Daniele Mensi (Ita)0:12:49
44Luca Ronchi (Ita)0:13:13
45Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:13:51
46Giovanni Gatti (Ita)0:13:59
47Lorenzo Martelli (Ita)0:14:11
48Andrea Giupponi (Ita)0:14:17
49Marco Arnold (Swi)0:15:04
50Matej Lovse (Slo)0:15:10
51Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:15:12
52Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:15:36
53Daniele Pollone (Ita)0:15:39
54Hubert Pollinger (Ita)0:15:42
55Matjaz Budin (Slo)0:15:50
56Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)0:16:05
57Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)0:16:24
58Andrea Bravin (Ita)0:16:56
59Robert Kordez (Slo)0:16:58
60Ivan Zulian (Ita)0:17:15
61Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)0:17:22
62Matthias Hoi (Aut)0:17:28
63Marco Cellini (Ita)0:17:32
64Francesco Niccoli (Ita)0:18:14
65Igor Smarzaro (Ita)0:18:53
66Christian Pallaoro (Ita)0:19:02
67Alessandro Bernardini (Ita)0:19:33
68Mirko Manarin (Ita)0:21:08
69Michael Pesse (Ita)0:22:36
70Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:22:57
71Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita)
72Luca Braidot (Ita)
73Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
74Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
75Federico Rizza (Ita)
76Severin Disch (Swi)
77Davide Ciocca (Ita)
78Filippo Giuliani (Ita)
79Adrian Rzeszutko (Pol)
80Blaz Pristovnik (Slo)
81Mattia Penna (Ita)
82Maurizio Tasca (Ita)
83Alex Lupato (Ita)
84Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
85Domenico Papaleo (Ita)
86Giacomo Antonello (Ita)
87Massimiliano Cossano (Ita)
88Michele Angeletti (Ita)
89Richard Felle (Irl)
90Francesco Bondi (Ita)
91Emilio Capaldi (Ita)
92Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol)
93Giuseppe Arena (Ita)
94Olof Jonsson (Swe)
95Manuel Ebert (Ita)
96Thomas Forer (Ita)
97Damian Walczak (Pol)
98Emilio Berti (Ita)
99Vincenzo Persico (Ita)
100Manuel Weissenbacher (Aut)
101Roberto Saraceni (Ita)
102Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
103Michele Pezzotta (Ita)
104Andrea Dei Tos (Ita)
105Nevio Cornaro (Ita)
106Riccardo Cattaneo (Ita)
107Andrea Ferrari (Ita)
108Simon Seehofer (Aut)
109Szymon Cebula (Pol)
110Andrea Fuccio (Ita)
111Alessandro Bellotto (Ita)
112Michele Grotto (Ita)
113Karl Markt (Aut)
DNFPaolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
DNFLukas Helminger (Aut)
DNFLuka Vodopivec (Slo)
DNFGiuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
DNFMarco Bianco (Ita)
DNFElia Silvestri (Ita)
DNFDaniele Braidot (Ita)
DNFDavide Finetto (Ita)
DNFFranz Hofer (Ita)
DNFPierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
DNFMatteo Valsecchi (Ita)
DNFSamuele Porro (Ita)
DNFThomas Meliti (Ita)
DNFDavid Guzzardi (Ita)
DNFManfred Reis (Ger)
DNFBryan Falaschi (Ita)
DNFAlexey Medvedev (Rus)
DNFDmitry Medvedev (Rus)
DNFDavid Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por)
DNFRoberto Clausi (Ita)
DNFPiotr Brzozka (Pol)
DNFKornel Osicki (Pol)
DNFOscar Lazzaroni (Ita)
DNFMarco Metti (Ita)
DNFMaurizio Erca (Ita)
DNFMichele Lotti (Ita)
DNFValentin Von Klebelsberg (Ita)
DNFSamuele Agostinelli (Ita)
DNFThomas Tommasi (Ita)
DNFElia Tomassi (Ita)
DNFFrancesco Grillo (Ita)
DNFJohann Pallhuber (Ita)
DNSFilippo Blanc (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)1:46:11
2Eva Lechner (Ita)0:00:17
3Anna Szafraniec (Pol)0:01:10
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo)0:02:30
5Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi)0:03:34
6Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:06:22
7Evelyn Staffler (Ita)0:07:59
8Virginie Pointet (Swi)0:09:22
9Daniela Veronesi (SMr)0:09:40
10Kate Potter (Aus)0:09:41
11Tereza Hurikova (Cze)0:11:09
12Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:11:10
13Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:14:27
14Nina Gulino (Ita)0:15:04
15Barbara Oberdorfer (Ita)0:15:05
16Elena Gaddoni (Ita)0:16:53
17Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:18:13
18Sarah Koba (Swi)0:19:40
19Martina Giovanniello (Ita)0:21:38
20Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita)0:23:20
21Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:23:23
22Claudia Andolina (Ita)0:23:35
23Ana Zupan (Slo)0:23:42
24Cornelia Schuster (Ita)0:24:55
25Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)0:25:31
26Michela Battaglia (Ita)0:26:29
27Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)0:27:40
28Chiara Pastore (Ita)0:30:26
29Claudia Sieder (Ita)0:00:12
30Mariangela Cerati (Ita)0:00:49
31Marta Pastore (Ita)0:02:12
32Francesca Lonardelli (Ita)0:02:15
33Karin Tosato (Ita)0:07:05
34Stefania Vecchio (Ita)0:09:44
DNFBlaza Klemencic (Slo)
DNFVivienne Meyer (Swi)
DNFDaniela Campuzano (Mex)
DNFStephanie Wiedner (Aut)
DNFAlessandra Bergamin (Ita)
DNFBeatrice Balducci (Ita)
DNFVera Carrara (Ita)
DNFSibylle Werth (Ita)
DNFSandra Klomp (Ita)
DNFValentina Mariani (Ita)

 

