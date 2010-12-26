Spitz wins in Switzerland
Mourey fastest in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|0:40:18
|2
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|0:00:22
|3
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Guerciotti
|0:01:39
|4
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:02:15
|5
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi)
|0:04:24
|6
|Deborah Inauen (Swi)
|0:04:40
|7
|Veronica Alessio (Ita)
|0:05:36
|8
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi)
|0:06:16
|9
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)
|0:06:29
|10
|Nicole Lustenberger (Swi)
|0:06:31
|11
|Sabrina Sägesser (Swi)
|12
|Nadin Meissner (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:58:18
|2
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|0:00:55
|3
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)
|0:02:10
|4
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:02:16
|5
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi
|0:02:24
|6
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi)
|7
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|0:02:29
|8
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:03:02
|9
|René Lang (Swi)
|0:03:25
|10
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|0:03:31
|11
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Guerciotti
|0:03:52
|12
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|0:03:53
|13
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|14
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
|0:04:36
|15
|Hannes Genze (Ger)
|0:05:05
|16
|Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
|17
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:05:18
|18
|Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)
|0:05:39
|19
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|20
|Joël Frey (Swi)
|21
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|22
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|23
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|24
|Andreas Kugler (Swi)
|25
|Nico Brüngger (Swi)
|26
|Peter Frei (Swi)
|27
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|28
|Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|29
|Sascha Schneider (Ger)
|30
|Marc Singer (Fra)
|31
|Eric Brungger (Swi)
|32
|Marc Metzler (Swi)
|33
|Martin Kiechle (Ger)
|34
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|35
|Michal Benda (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|36
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi)
|37
|Roland Mörx (Aut) Arbö Radsport Kiesl
|38
|Severin Disch (Swi)
|39
|Davide Belletti (Ita)
|40
|Sébastien Kern (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse
|41
|David Hoch (Swi)
|42
|Till Dreier (Swi)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy