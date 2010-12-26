Trending

Spitz wins in Switzerland

Mourey fastest in men's race

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:40:18
2Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:00:22
3Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Guerciotti0:01:39
4Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)0:02:15
5Desiree Ehrler (Swi)0:04:24
6Deborah Inauen (Swi)0:04:40
7Veronica Alessio (Ita)0:05:36
8Franziska Ebinger (Swi)0:06:16
9Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)0:06:29
10Nicole Lustenberger (Swi)0:06:31
11Sabrina Sägesser (Swi)
12Nadin Meissner (Ger)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:58:18
2Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:00:55
3Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)0:02:10
4Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:16
5Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi0:02:24
6Mathias Flückiger (Swi)
7Andreas Moser (Swi)0:02:29
8Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:02
9René Lang (Swi)0:03:25
10Moritz Milatz (Ger)0:03:31
11Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Guerciotti0:03:52
12Michael Winterberg (Swi)0:03:53
13Jonas Baumann (Swi)
14Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)0:04:36
15Hannes Genze (Ger)0:05:05
16Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
17Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:05:18
18Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)0:05:39
19Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
20Joël Frey (Swi)
21Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
22Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
23Fabian Giger (Swi)
24Andreas Kugler (Swi)
25Nico Brüngger (Swi)
26Peter Frei (Swi)
27Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
28Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
29Sascha Schneider (Ger)
30Marc Singer (Fra)
31Eric Brungger (Swi)
32Marc Metzler (Swi)
33Martin Kiechle (Ger)
34Josef Soukup (Cze)
35Michal Benda (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
36Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi)
37Roland Mörx (Aut) Arbö Radsport Kiesl
38Severin Disch (Swi)
39Davide Belletti (Ita)
40Sébastien Kern (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse
41David Hoch (Swi)
42Till Dreier (Swi)

