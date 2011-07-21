Miller solos to stage victory
Johansson holds onto slim GC lead over Neben
HTC-Highroad's Amanda Miller took the second international win of her career on Wednesday in stage three of Thüringen Rundfahrt, but did not unseat race leader Emma Johansson (Hitec Products_UCK), who still leads Miller's teammate Amber Neben by seven seconds in the general classification.
"Adrie [Visser] was in the first break of ten riders in the beginning," sport director, Jens Zemke said, "And eventually another six, including Amanda [Miller] bridged the gap, which stayed at about two minute for the majority of the stage.
"The break of sixteen was not riding too hard but everyone was working, while Hitec [Products - UCK] controlled the front of the peloton."
The final 12 kilometers before the finish hosted a series of attacks from all teams in the break, with the breakaway splitting behind Miller's effort.
"With about five hundred meters to go, Amanda attacked out of a hard corner and got a break of about five or ten meters," said Zemke, "Then she turned it on full gas to the finish, and won ahead of some really strong sprinters [including Lizzy Armitstead of Garmin-Cervelo] with Adrie Visser in fourth."
Claudia Häusler led home the race leader's group, 2:21 later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|3:42:44
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:02
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|4
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|6
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|7
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|8
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|9
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:00:05
|10
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:07
|11
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:11
|13
|Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team
|14
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:00:19
|15
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:27
|16
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:01:22
|17
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:21
|18
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|19
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|20
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|21
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|22
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|23
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|24
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|26
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|27
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:02:27
|28
|Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian National Team
|29
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team
|30
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|31
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|32
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|33
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|34
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|35
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|36
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team
|37
|Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|38
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|39
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team
|40
|Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|41
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|42
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team
|43
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|44
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|45
|Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team
|46
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|47
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:02:33
|48
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|49
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|50
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team
|51
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|52
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|53
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|54
|Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized
|55
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|56
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|58
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|59
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|60
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:02:46
|61
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|62
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|63
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|64
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:02:49
|65
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:53
|66
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|67
|Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:31
|68
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:51
|69
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:04:42
|70
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:08:15
|71
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|72
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|73
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:20:56
|74
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|75
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) German National Team
|76
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|77
|Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|78
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|79
|Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|80
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo
|81
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|82
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|DNF
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|2
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|2
|3
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|2
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|3
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team
|2
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|11:10:35
|2
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:07
|3
|Australian National Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Juvederm-Specialized
|0:01:34
|5
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|6
|Hitec Products - UCK
|0:02:33
|7
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|8
|Russian National Team
|0:02:42
|9
|Nederland Bloeit
|10
|Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:02:48
|11
|Gauss
|0:02:58
|12
|Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:03:03
|13
|Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|14
|Stevens-Redvil
|0:04:58
|15
|German National Team
|16
|Abus Nutrixxion
|0:29:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|9:51:03
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:07
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:14
|5
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:26
|9
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:29
|10
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:01:56
|11
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|12
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:03:26
|13
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:27
|14
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:43
|15
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:03:44
|16
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:46
|17
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|18
|Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:03:58
|19
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:04:01
|20
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team
|21
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|0:04:03
|22
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:05
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|24
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:07
|25
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:04:10
|26
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:05:46
|27
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:05:51
|28
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:05:52
|29
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|30
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:06:12
|31
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|32
|Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|33
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:18
|34
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team
|35
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:06:21
|36
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|37
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|38
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|39
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|40
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|41
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:06:24
|42
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:06:27
|43
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:06:32
|44
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:06:33
|45
|Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|46
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|47
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|0:06:34
|48
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|49
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|50
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:06:37
|51
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:38
|52
|Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:06:44
|53
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|0:06:47
|54
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|55
|Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:07:02
|56
|Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:07:11
|57
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:07:14
|58
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|0:07:24
|59
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:07:28
|60
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:08:03
|61
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team
|0:08:36
|62
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:08:50
|63
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|64
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:09:32
|65
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:09:48
|66
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:10:05
|67
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:12:17
|68
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:13:05
|69
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|0:13:09
|70
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:23:50
|71
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:25:14
|72
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:17
|73
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:29:38
|74
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|0:31:32
|75
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:36:25
|76
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:36:50
|77
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:41:22
|78
|Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:42:06
|79
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) German National Team
|0:44:49
|80
|Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:48:54
|81
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|1:01:45
|82
|Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|1:02:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|pts
|2
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team
|9
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|6
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|5
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|2
|8
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team
|1
|9
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team
|1
|10
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|7
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|7
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|6
|5
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|6
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team
|5
|7
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|4
|8
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|4
|9
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|10
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|3
|11
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|12
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team
|2
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|1
|15
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team
|1
|16
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|9:51:16
|2
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:03:48
|3
|Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|4
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:06:20
|5
|Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|6
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|0:06:21
|7
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:06:34
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:07:15
|9
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:09:19
|10
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:12:04
|11
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:56
|12
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:25:01
|13
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|0:31:19
|14
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:41:09
|15
|Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:41:53
|16
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) German National Team
|0:44:36
|17
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|1:01:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|3
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|3
|4
|Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team
|2
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2
|6
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team
|1
|8
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|9
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australian National Team
|29:36:02
|2
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:04:29
|3
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:57
|4
|Russian National Team
|5
|Hitec Products - UCK
|0:07:32
|6
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|7
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:07:50
|8
|Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|9
|Juvederm-Specialized
|0:13:31
|10
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:13:54
|11
|Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:14:06
|12
|Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:14:21
|13
|Gauss
|0:14:31
|14
|Stevens-Redvil
|0:16:46
|15
|German National Team
|0:19:13
|16
|Abus Nutrixxion
|0:53:49
