Image 1 of 28 The race leader, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 28 Mountains leader, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 28 The break races through Schleitz with 12 km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 28 Eventual stage winner, Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 28 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) was second on the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 28 In the bunch - Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), two minutes back with 12km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 28 Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) opened a clear gap on Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) in the finale (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 28 Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) celebrates her win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 28 Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) celebrates her win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 28 Happy winner - Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 28 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo), Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 28 Still in the young competition lead - Amy Pieters (Skil Koga) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 28 Race director, Vera Hohfeld, mountains leader, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) and the race sports director, Franziska Rippin (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 28 Taryn Heather (Australia National Team) rides next to Hanka Kupfernagel (Horizon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 28 Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) was given a 'free ride' in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 28 At sign on - Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 28 Eventual stage winner, Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad), signs on (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 28 Waiting for the start - the race leader, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 28 Mountains leader, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 28 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Russia) and Hanka Kupfernagel (Horizon) on the front of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 28 Race leader, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 28 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) leading a break group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 28 Hitec Products on the front of the bunch to chase the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 28 The break on one of the typical, rolling climbs (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 28 The break, led by Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) and Sylwia Kapusta (Gauss Rdz Ormu) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 28 The bunch chases the break on the climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 28 Lisa Brennauer leads the Hitec Products team at the front of the bunch - where they spent a lot of the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 28 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) in the sprints jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

HTC-Highroad's Amanda Miller took the second international win of her career on Wednesday in stage three of Thüringen Rundfahrt, but did not unseat race leader Emma Johansson (Hitec Products_UCK), who still leads Miller's teammate Amber Neben by seven seconds in the general classification.

"Adrie [Visser] was in the first break of ten riders in the beginning," sport director, Jens Zemke said, "And eventually another six, including Amanda [Miller] bridged the gap, which stayed at about two minute for the majority of the stage.

"The break of sixteen was not riding too hard but everyone was working, while Hitec [Products - UCK] controlled the front of the peloton."

The final 12 kilometers before the finish hosted a series of attacks from all teams in the break, with the breakaway splitting behind Miller's effort.

"With about five hundred meters to go, Amanda attacked out of a hard corner and got a break of about five or ten meters," said Zemke, "Then she turned it on full gas to the finish, and won ahead of some really strong sprinters [including Lizzy Armitstead of Garmin-Cervelo] with Adrie Visser in fourth."

Claudia Häusler led home the race leader's group, 2:21 later.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 3:42:44 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:02 3 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 4 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 5 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 6 Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 8 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 9 Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:00:05 10 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:07 11 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team 0:00:10 12 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:11 13 Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team 14 Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:00:19 15 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team 0:00:27 16 Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:01:22 17 Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team 0:02:21 18 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 19 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 20 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 21 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 22 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 23 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 24 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo 25 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:02:24 26 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 27 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team 0:02:27 28 Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian National Team 29 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team 30 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 31 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 32 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 33 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 34 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 35 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 36 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team 37 Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 38 Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 39 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team 40 Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 41 Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 42 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team 43 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 44 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 45 Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team 46 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 47 Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:02:33 48 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 49 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 50 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team 51 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 52 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 53 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 54 Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized 55 Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team 56 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 57 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK 58 Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 59 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 60 Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:02:46 61 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 62 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 63 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 64 Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:02:49 65 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:53 66 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 67 Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:31 68 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:03:51 69 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 0:04:42 70 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:08:15 71 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion 72 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 73 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:20:56 74 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team 75 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) German National Team 76 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 77 Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 78 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 79 Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 80 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo 81 Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 82 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team DNF Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit DNF Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana DNF Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 3 pts 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 2 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 3 pts 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 2 3 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 3 pts 2 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 2 3 Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 3 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 2 3 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team 3 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 2 3 Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team 1

Most aggressive riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team 2 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC Highroad Women 11:10:35 2 Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:07 3 Australian National Team 0:00:41 4 Juvederm-Specialized 0:01:34 5 AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:02:27 6 Hitec Products - UCK 0:02:33 7 SC MCipollini Giordana 8 Russian National Team 0:02:42 9 Nederland Bloeit 10 Kuota Speed Kueens 0:02:48 11 Gauss 0:02:58 12 Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:03:03 13 Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:04:52 14 Stevens-Redvil 0:04:58 15 German National Team 16 Abus Nutrixxion 0:29:15

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 9:51:03 2 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:07 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:00:13 4 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:14 5 Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team 0:00:15 6 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team 0:00:20 7 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:22 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team 0:00:26 9 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:29 10 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team 0:01:56 11 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 12 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:03:26 13 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:27 14 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:43 15 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:03:44 16 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:03:46 17 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:03:52 18 Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team 0:03:58 19 Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:04:01 20 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team 21 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 0:04:03 22 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:05 23 Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 24 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:07 25 Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:04:10 26 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:05:46 27 Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:05:51 28 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:05:52 29 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:06:11 30 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:06:12 31 Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:06:16 32 Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 33 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:18 34 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team 35 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:06:21 36 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 37 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 38 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK 39 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:06:22 40 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:06:23 41 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team 0:06:24 42 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:06:27 43 Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:06:32 44 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:06:33 45 Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 46 Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 47 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 0:06:34 48 Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 49 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 50 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team 0:06:37 51 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:38 52 Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian National Team 0:06:44 53 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 0:06:47 54 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 55 Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized 0:07:02 56 Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team 0:07:11 57 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 0:07:14 58 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 0:07:24 59 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:07:28 60 Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:08:03 61 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team 0:08:36 62 Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:08:50 63 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:09:00 64 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:09:32 65 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 0:09:48 66 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:10:05 67 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:12:17 68 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion 0:13:05 69 Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team 0:13:09 70 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:23:50 71 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:25:14 72 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo 0:25:17 73 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:29:38 74 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team 0:31:32 75 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:36:25 76 Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 0:36:50 77 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:41:22 78 Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:42:06 79 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) German National Team 0:44:49 80 Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:48:54 81 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 1:01:45 82 Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 1:02:25

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 13 pts 2 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team 9 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 6 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5 5 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo 5 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 7 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 2 8 Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team 1 9 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team 1 10 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 10 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 7 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 7 4 Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 6 5 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 5 6 Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team 5 7 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 4 8 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 4 9 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 10 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 3 11 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 3 12 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team 2 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 2 14 Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 1 15 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team 1 16 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 9:51:16 2 Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:03:48 3 Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:06:03 4 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:06:20 5 Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 6 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 0:06:21 7 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 0:06:34 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:07:15 9 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:09:19 10 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:12:04 11 Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team 0:12:56 12 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:25:01 13 Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team 0:31:19 14 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:41:09 15 Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:41:53 16 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) German National Team 0:44:36 17 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 1:01:32

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 3 3 Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 3 4 Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team 2 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 2 6 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 2 7 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team 1 8 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo 1 9 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1