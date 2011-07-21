Trending

Miller solos to stage victory

Johansson holds onto slim GC lead over Neben

Image 1 of 28

The race leader, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

The race leader, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 28

Mountains leader, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)

Mountains leader, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 28

The break races through Schleitz with 12 km to go

The break races through Schleitz with 12 km to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 28

Eventual stage winner, Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad)

Eventual stage winner, Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 28

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) was second on the stage

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) was second on the stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 28

In the bunch - Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), two minutes back with 12km to go

In the bunch - Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), two minutes back with 12km to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 28

Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) opened a clear gap on Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) in the finale

Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) opened a clear gap on Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) in the finale
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 28

Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) celebrates her win

Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) celebrates her win
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 28

Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) celebrates her win

Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) celebrates her win
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 28

Happy winner - Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad)

Happy winner - Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 28

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo), Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo), Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 28

Still in the young competition lead - Amy Pieters (Skil Koga)

Still in the young competition lead - Amy Pieters (Skil Koga)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 28

Race director, Vera Hohfeld, mountains leader, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) and the race sports director, Franziska Rippin

Race director, Vera Hohfeld, mountains leader, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) and the race sports director, Franziska Rippin
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 28

Taryn Heather (Australia National Team) rides next to Hanka Kupfernagel (Horizon)

Taryn Heather (Australia National Team) rides next to Hanka Kupfernagel (Horizon)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 28

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) was given a 'free ride' in the break

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) was given a 'free ride' in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 28

At sign on - Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo)

At sign on - Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 28

Eventual stage winner, Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad), signs on

Eventual stage winner, Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad), signs on
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 28

Waiting for the start - the race leader, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

Waiting for the start - the race leader, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 28

Mountains leader, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), before the start

Mountains leader, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 28

Svetlana Bubnenkova (Russia) and Hanka Kupfernagel (Horizon) on the front of the bunch

Svetlana Bubnenkova (Russia) and Hanka Kupfernagel (Horizon) on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 28

Race leader, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

Race leader, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 28

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) leading a break group

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) leading a break group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 28

Hitec Products on the front of the bunch to chase the break

Hitec Products on the front of the bunch to chase the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 28

The break on one of the typical, rolling climbs

The break on one of the typical, rolling climbs
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 28

The break, led by Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) and Sylwia Kapusta (Gauss Rdz Ormu)

The break, led by Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) and Sylwia Kapusta (Gauss Rdz Ormu)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 28

The bunch chases the break on the climb

The bunch chases the break on the climb
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 28

Lisa Brennauer leads the Hitec Products team at the front of the bunch - where they spent a lot of the stage

Lisa Brennauer leads the Hitec Products team at the front of the bunch - where they spent a lot of the stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 28

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) in the sprints jersey

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) in the sprints jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

HTC-Highroad's Amanda Miller took the second international win of her career on Wednesday in stage three of Thüringen Rundfahrt, but did not unseat race leader Emma Johansson (Hitec Products_UCK), who still leads Miller's teammate Amber Neben by seven seconds in the general classification.

"Adrie [Visser] was in the first break of ten riders in the beginning," sport director, Jens Zemke said, "And eventually another six, including Amanda [Miller] bridged the gap, which stayed at about two minute for the majority of the stage.

"The break of sixteen was not riding too hard but everyone was working, while Hitec [Products - UCK] controlled the front of the peloton."

The final 12 kilometers before the finish hosted a series of attacks from all teams in the break, with the breakaway splitting behind Miller's effort.

"With about five hundred meters to go, Amanda attacked out of a hard corner and got a break of about five or ten meters," said Zemke, "Then she turned it on full gas to the finish, and won ahead of some really strong sprinters [including Lizzy Armitstead of Garmin-Cervelo] with Adrie Visser in fourth."

Claudia Häusler led home the race leader's group, 2:21 later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women3:42:44
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:02
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
4Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
5Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
6Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
8Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
9Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens0:00:05
10Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:07
11Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:10
12Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:00:11
13Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team
14Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:00:19
15Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:27
16Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:01:22
17Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team0:02:21
18Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
19Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
20Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
21Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
22Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
23Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
24Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo
25Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:24
26Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
27Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:27
28Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian National Team
29Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team
30Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
31Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
32Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
33Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
34Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
35Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
36Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team
37Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
38Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
39Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team
40Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
41Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
42Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team
43Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
44Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
45Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team
46Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
47Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:02:33
48Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
49Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
50Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team
51Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
52Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
53Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
54Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized
55Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
56Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
57Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
58Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
59Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
60Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:02:46
61Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
62Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
63Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
64Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:02:49
65Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo0:02:53
66Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
67Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:31
68Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:03:51
69Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK0:04:42
70Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens0:08:15
71Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
72Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
73Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:20:56
74Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
75Lisa Küllmer (Ger) German National Team
76Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
77Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
78Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
79Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
80Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo
81Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
82Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
DNFNoortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
DNFNicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
DNFMaria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK3pts
2Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women2
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo3pts
2Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women2
3Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo3pts
2Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women2
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women3pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo2
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team3pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo2
3Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team1

Most aggressive riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3pts
2Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team2
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC Highroad Women11:10:35
2Garmin-Cervelo0:00:07
3Australian National Team0:00:41
4Juvederm-Specialized0:01:34
5AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:27
6Hitec Products - UCK0:02:33
7SC MCipollini Giordana
8Russian National Team0:02:42
9Nederland Bloeit
10Kuota Speed Kueens0:02:48
11Gauss0:02:58
12Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:03:03
13Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:04:52
14Stevens-Redvil0:04:58
15German National Team
16Abus Nutrixxion0:29:15

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK9:51:03
2Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:00:07
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:13
4Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:14
5Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team0:00:15
6Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:20
7Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:22
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:26
9Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:29
10Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team0:01:56
11Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
12Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:03:26
13Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:03:27
14Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:43
15Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:03:44
16Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:03:46
17Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:52
18Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team0:03:58
19Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:04:01
20Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team
21Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss0:04:03
22Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:04:05
23Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
24Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:04:07
25Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:04:10
26Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:05:46
27Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:05:51
28Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:05:52
29Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:06:11
30Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:06:12
31Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:06:16
32Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
33Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:06:18
34Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team
35Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:06:21
36Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
37Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
38Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
39Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:06:22
40Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:06:23
41Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team0:06:24
42Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:06:27
43Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:06:32
44Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:06:33
45Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
46Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
47Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss0:06:34
48Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
49Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
50Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team0:06:37
51Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo0:06:38
52Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian National Team0:06:44
53Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss0:06:47
54Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
55Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized0:07:02
56Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team0:07:11
57Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:07:14
58Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss0:07:24
59Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:07:28
60Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:08:03
61Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team0:08:36
62Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:08:50
63Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:09:00
64Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:09:32
65Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK0:09:48
66Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:10:05
67Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:12:17
68Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion0:13:05
69Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team0:13:09
70Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens0:23:50
71Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:25:14
72Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo0:25:17
73Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:29:38
74Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team0:31:32
75Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:36:25
76Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:36:50
77Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:41:22
78Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:42:06
79Lisa Küllmer (Ger) German National Team0:44:49
80Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:48:54
81Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil1:01:45
82Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil1:02:25

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo13pts
2Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team9
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK6
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women5
5Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo5
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
7Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana2
8Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team1
9Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team1
10Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo10pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK7
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women7
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo6
5Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women5
6Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team5
7Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women4
8Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK4
9Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3
10Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana3
11Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo3
12Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team2
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team2
14Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens1
15Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team1
16Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team9:51:16
2Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:03:48
3Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:06:03
4Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:06:20
5Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
6Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss0:06:21
7Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:06:34
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:07:15
9Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:09:19
10Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:12:04
11Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team0:12:56
12Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:25:01
13Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team0:31:19
14Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:41:09
15Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:41:53
16Lisa Küllmer (Ger) German National Team0:44:36
17Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil1:01:32

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK3
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo3
4Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team2
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women2
6Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team2
7Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team1
8Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo1
9Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australian National Team29:36:02
2HTC Highroad Women0:04:29
3Garmin-Cervelo0:04:57
4Russian National Team
5Hitec Products - UCK0:07:32
6AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
7SC MCipollini Giordana0:07:50
8Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:09:57
9Juvederm-Specialized0:13:31
10Nederland Bloeit0:13:54
11Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:14:06
12Kuota Speed Kueens0:14:21
13Gauss0:14:31
14Stevens-Redvil0:16:46
15German National Team0:19:13
16Abus Nutrixxion0:53:49

 

Latest on Cyclingnews