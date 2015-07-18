Bujak solos to race lead in Thüringen Rundfahrt
Breakaway takes lead from Brennauer
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|2:47:28
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:01
|3
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:10
|5
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|8
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|9
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|10
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|12
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|16
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|19
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|20
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|21
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|22
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|23
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|24
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|26
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|27
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|28
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|29
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|30
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|31
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|32
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|33
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|34
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|35
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|36
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|37
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|38
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|39
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|40
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|41
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|42
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|43
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|44
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|46
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|0:00:29
|47
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:42
|48
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|49
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|50
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|51
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|52
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|53
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|54
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|55
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|56
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|57
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|58
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|59
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|60
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|62
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|63
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|64
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|65
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|66
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|67
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|69
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:02:30
|70
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|71
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|72
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|73
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|74
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|76
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|77
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|78
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|79
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|80
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|81
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|82
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|83
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|84
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|85
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|86
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:02:43
|87
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:52
|88
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|89
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|90
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:05:58
|91
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|92
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:06:20
|93
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:06:31
|94
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:24:03
|95
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|96
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:27:17
|97
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands
|98
|Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|99
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|DNF
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|2:47:42
|2
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|3
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|5
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|7
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|8
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:28
|9
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|11
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|12
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|13
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|14
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:02:16
|15
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|16
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|17
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|18
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|19
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|20
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:02:29
|21
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|22
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|23
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:05:44
|24
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:23:49
|25
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|26
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:27:03
|27
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands
|28
|Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|29
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|2:47:42
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|4
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|5
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|6
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|7
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|8
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|11
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:45
|12
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:02:16
|14
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|16
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|17
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|18
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:05:43
|19
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BTC City LJUBLJANA
|8:22:52
|2
|Orica-AIS
|0:00:01
|3
|TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM
|0:00:03
|4
|Velocio -SRAM
|0:00:10
|5
|TEAM TIBCO -SVB
|0:00:14
|6
|Nationalteam Niederlande
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|9
|HITEC PRODUCTS
|10
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:00:59
|11
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Nationalteam USA
|13
|PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|14
|Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|15
|Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:03:15
|16
|Nationalteam Australien
|17
|Team Bizkaia - Durango
|0:04:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|4:31:57
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:03
|3
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:14
|5
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|0:00:20
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:21
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:00:24
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|14
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|15
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|16
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|17
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|20
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|21
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|22
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|23
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|24
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|25
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|26
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|27
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|28
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|29
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|30
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|31
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|32
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:33
|34
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:37
|35
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|36
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|37
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|38
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|39
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|40
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|41
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|42
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|43
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|44
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|45
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|46
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|0:00:52
|47
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:02
|48
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:09
|49
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|50
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|51
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:01:15
|52
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:01:22
|53
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|54
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|55
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|56
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|57
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|58
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|60
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|61
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|62
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|63
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|64
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|65
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|66
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|67
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|68
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:02:08
|69
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:02:40
|70
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|71
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|72
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|73
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|74
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|75
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:02:50
|76
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|77
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:02:53
|79
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|80
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|81
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|82
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|83
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:03:06
|84
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:15
|85
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:03:39
|86
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:03:41
|87
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:05:15
|88
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|89
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|90
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|91
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:07:58
|92
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:08:09
|93
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:10:24
|94
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:24:26
|95
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:25:12
|96
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:27:40
|97
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:27:54
|98
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:28:28
|99
|Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:36:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|6
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|5
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|3
|5
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|2
|7
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|10
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|4
|pts
|2
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|4
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|4:32:21
|2
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|4
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|6
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|7
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|8
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:58
|9
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|10
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|11
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|12
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:35
|13
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:01:44
|14
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:02:16
|15
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|16
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:02:29
|17
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|18
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|19
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:02:42
|20
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:04:51
|21
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|22
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|23
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:10:00
|24
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:24:02
|25
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:24:48
|26
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:27:16
|27
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:27:30
|28
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:28:04
|29
|Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:35:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|4:32:11
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:10
|3
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|4
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|5
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:23
|7
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|8
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|9
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|11
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:08
|12
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:02:26
|14
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:02:39
|15
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|16
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|17
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:03:27
|18
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:06:06
|19
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BTC City LJUBLJANA
|13:36:49
|2
|Orica-AIS
|0:00:01
|3
|Velocio -SRAM
|0:00:10
|4
|TEAM TIBCO -SVB
|0:00:14
|5
|Nationalteam Niederlande
|6
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|HITEC PRODUCTS
|8
|TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM
|0:00:16
|9
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|10
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|11
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:01:12
|12
|Nationalteam USA
|13
|PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|14
|Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:02:56
|15
|Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:03:15
|16
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:03:28
|17
|Team Bizkaia - Durango
|0:04:39
