Bujak solos to race lead in Thüringen Rundfahrt

Breakaway takes lead from Brennauer

Image 1 of 10

Eugenia Bujak solos in for the stage win and race lead.

Eugenia Bujak solos in for the stage win and race lead.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 10

Georgia Baker on the climb

Georgia Baker on the climb
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 10

Peloton takes on the 10 percent climb

Peloton takes on the 10 percent climb
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 10

Canadian champion Joëlle Numainville

Canadian champion Joëlle Numainville
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 10

Velocio-SRAM's Tayler Wiles

Velocio-SRAM's Tayler Wiles
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 10

Tayler Wiles and Miriam Bjørnsrud lead the chase.

Tayler Wiles and Miriam Bjørnsrud lead the chase.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 10

Eugenia Bujak soloed to the stage win and race lead.

Eugenia Bujak soloed to the stage win and race lead.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 10

Peloton speeds over a bridge

Peloton speeds over a bridge
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 10

Tatiana Guderzo

Tatiana Guderzo
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 10

Eugenia Bujak on the podium

Eugenia Bujak on the podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA2:47:28
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:01
3Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:00:03
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM0:00:10
5Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
8Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
9Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
10Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
11Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
12Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
15Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
16Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
19Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
20Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
21Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
22Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
23Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
24Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
25Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
26Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
27Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
28Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
29Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
30Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
31Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
32Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
33Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
34Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
35Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
36Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
37Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
38Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
39Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
40Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
41Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
42Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
43Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
44Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
45Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
46Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB0:00:29
47Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:42
48Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
49Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:00:59
50Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
51Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
52Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
53Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
54Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
55Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
56Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
57Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
58Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
59Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
60Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
61Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
62Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
63Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
64Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
65Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
66Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
67Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
68Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
69Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:02:30
70Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
71Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
72Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
73Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
74Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
75Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
76Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
77Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
78Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
79Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
80Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
81Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
82Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
83Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
84Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
85Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:42
86Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:02:43
87Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team0:02:52
88Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:05:57
89Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
90Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:05:58
91Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:06:02
92Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:06:20
93Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:06:31
94Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:24:03
95Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
96Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands0:27:17
97Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands
98Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
99Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
DNFMartina Ruzickova (Cze) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team2:47:42
2Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
3Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
4Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
5Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
6Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
7Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
8Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:28
9Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:00:45
10Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
11Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
12Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
13Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
14Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:02:16
15Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
16Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
17Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
18Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
19Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
20Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:02:29
21Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:05:43
22Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
23Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:05:44
24Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:23:49
25Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
26Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands0:27:03
27Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands
28Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
29Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango

German riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM2:47:42
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
3Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
4Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
5Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
6Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
7Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
8Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
9Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
11Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:00:45
12Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
13Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:02:16
14Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
15Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
16Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
17Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:28
18Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:05:43
19Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:05:48

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BTC City LJUBLJANA8:22:52
2Orica-AIS0:00:01
3TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM0:00:03
4Velocio -SRAM0:00:10
5TEAM TIBCO -SVB0:00:14
6Nationalteam Niederlande
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
9HITEC PRODUCTS
10Nationalteam Deutschland0:00:59
11Bigla Pro Cycling Team
12Nationalteam USA
13PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team0:02:30
14Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
15Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:03:15
16Nationalteam Australien
17Team Bizkaia - Durango0:04:00

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA4:31:57
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:03
3Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:00:09
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:00:14
5Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
6Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB0:00:20
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:21
8Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:00:22
9Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:00:24
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
11Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
14Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
15Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
16Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
17Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
18Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
19Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
20Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
21Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
22Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
23Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
24Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
25Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
26Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
27Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
28Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
29Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
30Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
31Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
32Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
33Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM0:00:33
34Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:37
35Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
36Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
37Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
38Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
39Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
40Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
41Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
42Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
43Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
44Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
45Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
46Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB0:00:52
47Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:02
48Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team0:01:09
49Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
50Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
51Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:01:15
52Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:01:22
53Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
54Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
55Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
56Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
57Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
58Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
59Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
60Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
61Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
62Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
63Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
64Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
65Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
66Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
67Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
68Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:08
69Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:02:40
70Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
71Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
72Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
73Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
74Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
75Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:02:50
76Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:02:52
77Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
78Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:02:53
79Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
80Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
81Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
82Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:03
83Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:03:06
84Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team0:03:15
85Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:03:39
86Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:41
87Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:05:15
88Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:06:20
89Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
90Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:06:25
91Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:07:58
92Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:08:09
93Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:10:24
94Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:24:26
95Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:25:12
96Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands0:27:40
97Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:27:54
98Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands0:28:28
99Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:36:15

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango6pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM5
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
4Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB3
5Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
6Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2
7Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS1
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1
10Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM4pts
2Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2
4Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
5Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands4:32:21
2Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
3Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
4Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:13
5Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
6Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
7Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
8Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:00:58
9Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
10Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
11Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
12Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:35
13Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:01:44
14Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:02:16
15Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
16Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:02:29
17Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
18Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
19Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:02:42
20Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:04:51
21Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:05:56
22Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
23Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:10:00
24Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:24:02
25Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:24:48
26Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands0:27:16
27Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:27:30
28Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands0:28:04
29Svetlana Belevantseva (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:35:51

German rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM4:32:11
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:00:10
3Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
4Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
5Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:23
7Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
8Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
9Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
11Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:01:08
12Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
13Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:02:26
14Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:02:39
15Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
16Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:49
17Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:27
18Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:06:06
19Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:06:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BTC City LJUBLJANA13:36:49
2Orica-AIS0:00:01
3Velocio -SRAM0:00:10
4TEAM TIBCO -SVB0:00:14
5Nationalteam Niederlande
6Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
7HITEC PRODUCTS
8TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM0:00:16
9Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:40
10Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
11Nationalteam Deutschland0:01:12
12Nationalteam USA
13PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team0:02:43
14Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:02:56
15Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:03:15
16Nationalteam Australien0:03:28
17Team Bizkaia - Durango0:04:39

