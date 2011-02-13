Wyman wins in Heerlen
Van Paassen, Cant complete podium
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|4
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|5
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash
|6
|Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team
|7
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Style & Concept
|8
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|9
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) Stevens Racing
|10
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|11
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|12
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Merida Cycling
|13
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|14
|Linda van Rijen (Ned)
|15
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|16
|Britt Jochems (Ned) Team Champion System-LBS
|17
|Marianne Alleleijn-Ten Haaf (Ned)
