Wyman wins in Heerlen

Van Paassen, Cant complete podium

Image 1 of 11

The elite women's race starts...

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 11

Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) finished second.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 11

Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) on the stairs.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 11

The elite women's podium (l-r): Sanne van Paassen, Helen Wyman and Sanne Cant.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 11

Nikki Harris would finish in sixth.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 11

Kona's Helen Wyman was delighted with her win.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 11

Helen Wyman wins in Heerlen.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 11

Helen Wyman is interviewed after her win.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 11

Eventual winner Helen Wyman on the stairs.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 11

Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) finished fourth.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 11

The elite women's race gets underway.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Full Results
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
3Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
4Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
5Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash
6Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team
7Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Style & Concept
8Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl
9Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) Stevens Racing
10Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
11Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
12Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Merida Cycling
13Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
14Linda van Rijen (Ned)
15Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
16Britt Jochems (Ned) Team Champion System-LBS
17Marianne Alleleijn-Ten Haaf (Ned)

