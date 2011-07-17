Trending

Carene tops time trial

Malle continues to head general classification

Stage 8b results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:22:48
2Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:00:03
3Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)0:00:16
4Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)0:00:30
5Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:00:44
6Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)0:00:55
7Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:00:56
8Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:01:15
9Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:01:18
10José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)0:01:20
11Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:01:22
12Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:01:27
13Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:01:29
14Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:01:32
15Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:01:41
16Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:01:50
17Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:01:55
18Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:01:56
19Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:01:57
20Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:01:58
21Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)0:01:58
22Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:02:00
23Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:02:14
24Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:02:16
25Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:02:28
26Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:02:28
27Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:02:37
28Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:02:43
29Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:02:45
30Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:02:48
31Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:02:51
32Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)0:02:51
33Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:02:56
34Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:03:31
35Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:03:32
36Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:03:41
37Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:03:48
38Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:03:52
39Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:04:07
40Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)0:04:19
41Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:04:45

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)12pts
2Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)10
3Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)8
4Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)7
5Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)6
6Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)5
7Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)4
8Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)3
9Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)2
10José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sélection Martinique1:09:52
2Sélection Guadeloupe0:01:46
3Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:02:05
4USSA Pavilly Barentin0:03:38
5Team Bridgestone Anchor0:03:56
6Global Cycling Team Hollande0:06:24

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)25:38:03
2Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:02:16
3Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:03:20
4Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)0:03:36
5José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)0:04:44
6Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:06:21
7Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:08:04
8Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)0:08:18
9Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)0:08:21
10Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)0:09:46
11Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:09:49
12Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:11:47
13Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:20:25
14Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:20:46
15Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:22:40
16Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:24:47
17Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:31:43
18Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:32:54
19Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:40:23
20Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:42:32
21Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:47:45
22Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:49:15
23Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:49:19
24Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:54:20
25Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:55:34
26Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)1:02:58
27Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)1:09:42
28Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)1:11:37
29Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1:30:15
30Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1:32:46
31Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1:39:13
32Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1:49:16
33Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)1:55:54
34Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1:58:31
35Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)2:03:28
36Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)2:08:36
37Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)2:13:23
38Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)2:16:15
39Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)2:16:54
40Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)2:18:01
41Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)3:00:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)45pts
2Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)25
3Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)24
4Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)23
5Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)17
6José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)17
7Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)17
8Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)15
9Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)11
10Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)11
11Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)10
12Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)8
13Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)7
14Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)5
15Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)5
16Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)5
17Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)5
18Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)5
19Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)5
20Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)4
21Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)4
22Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)4
23Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)3
24Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)3
25Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)3
26Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)2
27Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)2
28Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)2
29Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)2
30Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)162pts
2José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)129
3Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)80
4Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)65
5Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)58
6Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)56
7Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)43
8Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)42
9Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)37
10Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)31
11Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)30
12Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)25
13Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)23
14Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)22
15Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)20
16Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)19
17Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)19
18Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)16
19Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)12
20Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)12
21Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)11
22Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)10
23Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)10
24Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)4
25Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)4
26Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)3
27Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)2
28Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)2
29Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)1
30Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)1
31Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)1
32Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sélection Martinique76:57:51
2Sélection Guadeloupe0:22:53
3Team Bridgestone Anchor0:30:27
4Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:41:12
5USSA Pavilly Barentin1:14:33
6Global Cycling Team Hollande3:31:01

