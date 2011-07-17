Carene tops time trial
Malle continues to head general classification
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:22:48
|2
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:00:03
|3
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|0:00:16
|4
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|0:00:30
|5
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:00:44
|6
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:00:55
|7
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:00:56
|8
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:01:15
|9
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:01:18
|10
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|0:01:20
|11
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:01:22
|12
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:01:27
|13
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:01:29
|14
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:01:32
|15
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:01:41
|16
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:01:50
|17
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:01:55
|18
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:01:56
|19
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:01:57
|20
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:01:58
|21
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:01:58
|22
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:02:00
|23
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:02:14
|24
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:02:16
|25
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:02:28
|26
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:02:28
|27
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:02:37
|28
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:02:43
|29
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:02:45
|30
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:02:48
|31
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:02:51
|32
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:02:51
|33
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:02:56
|34
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:03:31
|35
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:03:32
|36
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:03:41
|37
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:03:48
|38
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:03:52
|39
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:04:07
|40
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|0:04:19
|41
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:04:45
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|12
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|10
|3
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|8
|4
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|7
|5
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|6
|6
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|5
|7
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|4
|8
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|3
|9
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|2
|10
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sélection Martinique
|1:09:52
|2
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:01:46
|3
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:02:05
|4
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:03:38
|5
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:03:56
|6
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|0:06:24
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|25:38:03
|2
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:02:16
|3
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:03:20
|4
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|0:03:36
|5
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|0:04:44
|6
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:06:21
|7
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:08:04
|8
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:08:18
|9
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|0:08:21
|10
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:09:46
|11
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:09:49
|12
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:11:47
|13
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:20:25
|14
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:20:46
|15
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:22:40
|16
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:24:47
|17
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:31:43
|18
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:32:54
|19
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:40:23
|20
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:42:32
|21
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:47:45
|22
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:49:15
|23
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:49:19
|24
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:54:20
|25
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:55:34
|26
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|1:02:58
|27
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|1:09:42
|28
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|1:11:37
|29
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1:30:15
|30
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1:32:46
|31
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1:39:13
|32
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1:49:16
|33
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|1:55:54
|34
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1:58:31
|35
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|2:03:28
|36
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|2:08:36
|37
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|2:13:23
|38
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|2:16:15
|39
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|2:16:54
|40
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|2:18:01
|41
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|3:00:44
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|45
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|25
|3
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|24
|4
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|23
|5
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|17
|6
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|17
|7
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|17
|8
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|15
|9
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|11
|10
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|11
|11
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|10
|12
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|8
|13
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|7
|14
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|15
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|5
|16
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|5
|17
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|18
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|5
|19
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|5
|20
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|4
|21
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|4
|22
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|4
|23
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|3
|24
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|3
|25
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|3
|26
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|2
|27
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|2
|28
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|2
|29
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|2
|30
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|162
|pts
|2
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|129
|3
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|80
|4
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|65
|5
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|58
|6
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|56
|7
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|43
|8
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|42
|9
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|37
|10
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|31
|11
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|30
|12
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|25
|13
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|23
|14
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|22
|15
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|20
|16
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|19
|17
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|19
|18
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|16
|19
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|12
|20
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|12
|21
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|11
|22
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|10
|23
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|10
|24
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|4
|25
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|4
|26
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|3
|27
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|2
|28
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|2
|29
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|1
|30
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|1
|31
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|1
|32
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sélection Martinique
|76:57:51
|2
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:22:53
|3
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:30:27
|4
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:41:12
|5
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|1:14:33
|6
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|3:31:01
