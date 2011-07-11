Gene wins opening stage into Sainte Anne
Guadeloupe rider assumes races lead
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|3:16:24
|2
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|3
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|4
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:00:29
|5
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:00:36
|6
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|7
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|8
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|9
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:00:39
|10
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:01:10
|11
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|12
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:01:12
|13
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|14
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|15
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|16
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|17
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|18
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|19
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|20
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|21
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|22
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|23
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:01:18
|24
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|25
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|26
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|27
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|28
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:11:36
|29
|Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|30
|Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
|0:12:07
|31
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|32
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:12:11
|33
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:12:59
|34
|Jean-François Tabar (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|35
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|36
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|37
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:13:01
|38
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|39
|Miyataka Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|40
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|41
|Christophe Angele (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|42
|Benoit Fourmont (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|43
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|44
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|45
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|46
|Philippe Vimaure (Pédale Pilotine)
|47
|Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:18:47
|48
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|49
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|50
|Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|51
|Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
|52
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|0:20:15
|53
|Jonathan Lolo (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:23:09
|54
|Alexandre Beot (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:24:31
|55
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|56
|Kenny Berquier (CESMA)
|0:26:04
|57
|Steeve Polydore (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:26:49
|58
|Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:27:11
|59
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|60
|Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|61
|Lyautey Venitus (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:34:55
|62
|Carmélien Fauvette (Sélection Guyane)
|0:37:31
|63
|Stéphane Lassere (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:39:37
|64
|Rodrigue Roseau (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:40:09
|65
|Jérémy Dely (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|66
|Stéphane Merille (Sélection Guyane)
|0:40:18
|67
|Bruno Sulpice Timothee (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:40:31
|#
|#
|#
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|24
|pts
|2
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|13
|3
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|12
|4
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|4
|5
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|3
|6
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|2
|7
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|2
|8
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|2
|9
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|1
|10
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sélection Martinique
|9:50:17
|2
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:00:43
|3
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:00:44
|4
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:01:55
|5
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:14:26
|6
|Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe
|0:24:32
|7
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|0:26:05
|8
|Pédale Pilotine
|0:32:01
|9
|Sélection Guyane
|0:34:45
|10
|Sélection Régionale Sud
|0:37:56
|11
|Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique
|0:49:30
|12
|Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste
|1:03:39
|13
|UNI Sport Foyalais
|1:04:11
|14
|Club Cycliste du Nord
|1:06:18
