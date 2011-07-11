Trending

Gene wins opening stage into Sainte Anne

Guadeloupe rider assumes races lead

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)3:16:24
2Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
3Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
4Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:00:29
5Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:00:36
6Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
7Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
8Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
9Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:00:39
10Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:01:10
11Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
12Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:01:12
13Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
14Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
15Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
16Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
17Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
18Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
19José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
20Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
21Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
22Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
23Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:01:18
24Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
25Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
26Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
27Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
28Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:11:36
29Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
30Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)0:12:07
31Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
32Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:12:11
33Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:12:59
34Jean-François Tabar (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
35Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
36Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
37Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:13:01
38Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
39Miyataka Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
40Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
41Christophe Angele (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
42Benoit Fourmont (Sélection Régionale Sud)
43Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
44Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
45Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
46Philippe Vimaure (Pédale Pilotine)
47Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:18:47
48Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
49Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
50Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
51Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
52Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)0:20:15
53Jonathan Lolo (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:23:09
54Alexandre Beot (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:24:31
55Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
56Kenny Berquier (CESMA)0:26:04
57Steeve Polydore (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:26:49
58Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:27:11
59Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
60Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
61Lyautey Venitus (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:34:55
62Carmélien Fauvette (Sélection Guyane)0:37:31
63Stéphane Lassere (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:39:37
64Rodrigue Roseau (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:40:09
65Jérémy Dely (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
66Stéphane Merille (Sélection Guyane)0:40:18
67Bruno Sulpice Timothee (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:40:31

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)25pts
2Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)20
3Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)16
4Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)14
5Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)12
6Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)10
7Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)9
8Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)8
9Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)7
10Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)6
11Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)5
12Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)4
13Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)3
14Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)2
15Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sélection Martinique9:50:17
2Sélection Guadeloupe0:00:43
3Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:00:44
4USSA Pavilly Barentin0:01:55
5Team Bridgestone Anchor0:14:26
6Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe0:24:32
7Global Cycling Team Hollande0:26:05
8Pédale Pilotine0:32:01
9Sélection Guyane0:34:45
10Sélection Régionale Sud0:37:56
11Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique0:49:30
12Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste1:03:39
13UNI Sport Foyalais1:04:11
14Club Cycliste du Nord1:06:18

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)24pts
2Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)13
3Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)12
4Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)4
5Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)3
6Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)2
7Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)2
8Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)2
9Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)1
10Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)1

