Colombia's Ospina takes criterium win
Schultz tops women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Carlos Ospina (Colombia National)
|2
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|3
|Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|4
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|5
|Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|6
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|Alex Wieseler (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
|8
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)
|9
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|10
|Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
|11
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|12
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
|13
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|14
|Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|15
|Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
|16
|Andrew Bates (Great Dane Velo Club)
|17
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|18
|Andrew Herrmann (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|19
|Ryan Zook (Start 2 Finish)
|20
|Brandon Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|21
|Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|22
|Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
|23
|Adam Alexander (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|24
|Gevan Samuel (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|25
|Joe Bippus (SOUTH CHICAGO WHEELMEN)
|26
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|27
|Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
|28
|Andrew Otte (Purdue University)
|29
|Luke Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
|30
|Antony Dimitrovski (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|31
|Frank Rowley (CITY CYCLING)
|32
|Matthew Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
|33
|John Dapkus (Team Bicycle Heaven)
|34
|Varun Maharaj (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|35
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|36
|Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|37
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|38
|Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA)
|2
|Chris Roettger (Mesa Cycles)
|3
|Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
|4
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|5
|Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
|6
|Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
|7
|Greta Neimanas (XXX RACING-ATHLETICO)
|8
|Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
|9
|Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
|10
|Karlee Gendron (TEAM MANITOBA/ WOODCOCK CYCLE WORKS)
|11
|Laura Parsons
|12
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|13
|Jessica Hill (TEAM MS RACING)
|14
|Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
|15
|Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
|16
|Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange)
|17
|Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
|18
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
|19
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy