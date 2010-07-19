Trending

Colombia's Ospina takes criterium win

Schultz tops women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Carlos Ospina (Colombia National)
2Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
3Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
4Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
5Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
6Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
7Alex Wieseler (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
8Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)
9Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
10Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
11Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
12Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
13Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
14Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
15Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
16Andrew Bates (Great Dane Velo Club)
17Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
18Andrew Herrmann (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
19Ryan Zook (Start 2 Finish)
20Brandon Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
21Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
22Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
23Adam Alexander (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
24Gevan Samuel (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
25Joe Bippus (SOUTH CHICAGO WHEELMEN)
26Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
27Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
28Andrew Otte (Purdue University)
29Luke Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
30Antony Dimitrovski (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
31Frank Rowley (CITY CYCLING)
32Matthew Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
33John Dapkus (Team Bicycle Heaven)
34Varun Maharaj (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
35Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
36Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
37Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
38Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA)
2Chris Roettger (Mesa Cycles)
3Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
4Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
5Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
6Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
7Greta Neimanas (XXX RACING-ATHLETICO)
8Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
9Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
10Karlee Gendron (TEAM MANITOBA/ WOODCOCK CYCLE WORKS)
11Laura Parsons
12Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
13Jessica Hill (TEAM MS RACING)
14Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
15Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
16Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange)
17Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
18Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
19Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)

