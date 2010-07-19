Sulzberger claims Speedweek opener
Burdzilauskas splits Fly V pair on podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|2
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Spinergy)
|3
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|4
|James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|5
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|6
|Carlos Ospina (Colombia National)
|7
|Carlos Uran (Colombia National)
|8
|Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
|9
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|10
|Ben Kersten (Fly v/Australia)
|11
|Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
|12
|Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
|13
|Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
|15
|Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|16
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|17
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|18
|Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
|19
|Tomasz Boba (WDT/ALLVOI INTERNATIONAL CYCLING TEAM)
|20
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|21
|Theodore Grober (TEAM HELEN'S)
|22
|Frank Rowley (CITY CYCLING)
|23
|Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|24
|John Rowley (INDIANA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER)
|25
|Ryan Ramos (IAS/RH Villa/Montano Velo)
|26
|Joey Iuliano (Recycling)
|27
|John Dapkus (Team Bicycle Heaven)
|28
|Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|29
|Cesar Correa (LAMB Little Racing)
