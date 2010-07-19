Trending

Sulzberger claims Speedweek opener

Burdzilauskas splits Fly V pair on podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
2Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Spinergy)
3Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
4James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
5Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
6Carlos Ospina (Colombia National)
7Carlos Uran (Colombia National)
8Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
9John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
10Ben Kersten (Fly v/Australia)
11Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
12Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
13Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
14Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
15Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
16Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
17Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
18Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
19Tomasz Boba (WDT/ALLVOI INTERNATIONAL CYCLING TEAM)
20Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
21Theodore Grober (TEAM HELEN'S)
22Frank Rowley (CITY CYCLING)
23Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
24John Rowley (INDIANA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER)
25Ryan Ramos (IAS/RH Villa/Montano Velo)
26Joey Iuliano (Recycling)
27John Dapkus (Team Bicycle Heaven)
28Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
29Cesar Correa (LAMB Little Racing)

