Bagdonas wins Ronde van Noord-Holland
Vermeulen and Bennett round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4:56:00
|2
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:39
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|5
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|7
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|9
|Dex Groen (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|10
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:12:31
|11
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|0:13:36
|12
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:16
|13
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|14
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|16
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|17
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|19
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Raiko Stölting
|20
|Jos Pronk (Ned)
|21
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|22
|Arne Hassink (Ned) Raiko Stölting
