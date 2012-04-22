Trending

Bagdonas wins Ronde van Noord-Holland

Vermeulen and Bennett round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly4:56:00
2Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam0:00:39
3Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
5Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
6Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
7Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
8Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
9Dex Groen (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
10Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:12:31
11Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam0:13:36
12Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:16
13Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
14Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
15Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
16Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
17Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
19Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Raiko Stölting
20Jos Pronk (Ned)
21Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
22Arne Hassink (Ned) Raiko Stölting

Latest on Cyclingnews