van Baarle claims short time trial win
Mclay holds on to overall lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Restore Cycling Team)
|0:09:34
|2
|Daniel Mclay (Great Britain)
|0:00:11
|3
|Jasha Sütterlin (Germany)
|0:00:18
|4
|Daan Olivier (De Jonge Renner)
|5
|Danny van Poppel (TWC Pijnenburg)
|0:00:20
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (AVIA Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|7
|Mario Vogt (Germany)
|0:00:22
|8
|Wout Franssen (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|0:00:26
|9
|Frederik Geerts (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|10
|Steven Lammertink (Oost Netherlands)
|0:00:27
|11
|Paul Moerland (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
|0:00:28
|12
|Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)
|13
|Friso Roscam Abbing (De Jonge Renner)
|0:00:29
|14
|Dawid Nowatkowski (Poland)
|15
|Felix Baur (Switzerland)
|0:00:33
|16
|Martijn Degreve (AVIA Cycling Team)
|0:00:34
|17
|Joshua Edmondson (Great Britain)
|18
|Alexander Aerts (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|0:00:35
|19
|Daan van den Esschert (Oost Netherlands)
|0:00:36
|20
|Justin Wolf (Germany)
|0:00:37
|21
|Grzegorz Haba (Poland)
|22
|Jochem Hoekstra (WRV de Peddelaars)
|0:00:39
|23
|Jesper Schipper (Restore Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|24
|Gert-Jan Bosman (WRV de Peddelaars)
|25
|Dennis Heering (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|0:00:41
|26
|Dominik Oborski (Poland)
|27
|Didier Caspers (Noord Holland)
|28
|Bart Troost (Noord Holland)
|29
|Martijn Tusveld (De Jonge Renner)
|0:00:43
|30
|Rudy Botter (WRV de Peddelaars)
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)
|32
|Pawet Kister (Poland)
|0:00:44
|33
|Elmar Reinders (Midden Netherlands)
|34
|Joel Peter (Switzerland)
|35
|Jaap Kooijman (De Jonge Renner)
|36
|Maarten Craeghs (AVIA Cycling Team)
|37
|Dieter Bouvry (AVIA Cycling Team)
|0:00:45
|38
|Wim Kleiman (AWV De Zwaluwen)
|0:00:46
|39
|Martijn Dijkstra (WRV de Peddelaars)
|40
|Martijn van den Belt (Oost Netherlands)
|41
|Kim-Simon Nottebohm (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|42
|Martin Reinert (Germany)
|0:00:47
|43
|Rutger Roelandts (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|44
|Kay Welten (TWC Pijnenburg)
|45
|Arne Van Snick (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|46
|Jens Coppens (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
|0:00:49
|47
|Fabio Nappa (Germany)
|0:00:51
|48
|Adrik Elzing (WRV de Peddelaars)
|0:00:53
|49
|Mads Christiansen (Glud & Marstrand)
|50
|Lucas Udby (Glud & Marstrand)
|0:00:54
|51
|Jeroen Meijers (De Jonge Renner)
|0:00:55
|52
|André Krüger (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|53
|Koen Bouwman (Oost Netherlands)
|54
|Rob Leemans (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|0:00:56
|55
|Maxat Yazbayev (Kazakhstan)
|56
|Bob van den Enden (Westland Wil Vooruit)
|0:00:57
|57
|Tim Kerkhof (Midden Netherlands)
|58
|Sven Göttlicher (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|59
|Jeff Peelaers (AVIA Cycling Team)
|60
|Timo Roosen (TWC Pijnenburg)
|61
|Simon Yates (Great Britain)
|0:00:58
|62
|Thomas Moses (Great Britain)
|0:00:59
|63
|Andrzej Pawlaczyk (Poland)
|64
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
|65
|Timothy Claeys (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|0:01:00
|66
|Dennis van Iersel (TWC Pijnenburg)
|67
|Jelle Donders (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|0:01:01
|68
|Dylan Groenewegen (AVIA Cycling Team)
|69
|Ask Norgaard (Glud & Marstrand)
|70
|Jelle van der Marel (Westland Wil Vooruit)
|0:01:02
|71
|Stefan Wolffenbuttel (Midden Netherlands)
|72
|Damian Poskart (Poland)
|0:01:03
|73
|Ike Groen (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|0:01:07
|74
|Robert de Jong (Midden Netherlands)
|0:01:08
|75
|Simon Pellaud (Switzerland)
|76
|Stefan Boeve (Oost Netherlands)
|77
|Michael Kormann (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|0:01:09
|78
|Niklas Runliden (Glud & Marstrand)
|79
|Michiel Janssen (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|0:01:10
|80
|Joost van der Burg (Restore Cycling Team)
|81
|Erwin Poldervaart (Midden Netherlands)
|0:01:11
|82
|Eddy Daams (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|0:01:12
|83
|Leon Hofman (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|0:01:13
|84
|Brend van der Horst (Noord Netherlands)
|85
|Hette Cornelisse (Noord Netherlands)
|0:01:14
|86
|Jonas Ovaere (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|0:01:15
|87
|Constantin Jux (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|88
|Andrey Slokotovich (Kazakhstan)
|89
|Fausto Hofland (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
|90
|Joeri Franssen (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|0:01:17
|91
|George van Koeveringe (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:01:18
|92
|Teun Goedhart (Noord Holland)
|93
|Kenny Kastelijn (TWC Pijnenburg)
|94
|Bart Schipper (AWV De Zwaluwen)
|95
|Loïc Hugentobler (Switzerland)
|0:01:19
|96
|Rochéz Harbers (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|97
|Thomas Zwinkels (Westland Wil Vooruit)
|0:01:21
|98
|Ian Kastelijn (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|0:01:23
|99
|Michiel Gielis (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)
|0:01:24
|100
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:25
|101
|Florian Otto (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|102
|Roman Semyonov (Kazakhstan)
|103
|Martijn Don (Noord Holland)
|0:01:26
|104
|Eddo Meeken (Noord Holland)
|105
|Adam Yates (Great Britain)
|0:01:27
|106
|Jeroen Keizer (Noord Netherlands)
|0:01:30
|107
|Joakim Zuidema (Noord Netherlands)
|0:01:31
|107
|Stef Arends (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|109
|Dennis Eikelenboom (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|110
|Sagyndyk Myrzakhozhayev (Kazakhstan)
|111
|Jasper van Noort (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|0:01:32
|112
|Willem Klein Tijssink (Oost Netherlands)
|0:01:33
|113
|Timur Tascan (Turkey)
|0:01:34
|114
|Tristan Sint Nicolaas (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|0:01:37
|115
|Jack de Koning (Restore Cycling Team)
|116
|Mathijs Buzeijn (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|117
|Brian Takasc (Germany)
|0:01:39
|118
|Eric Eisma (Noord Netherlands)
|0:01:41
|119
|Alex van Ruijven (Westland Wil Vooruit)
|0:01:42
|120
|Quido Berrens (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
|121
|Robin Bakker (Noord Holland)
|0:01:43
|122
|Danny van der Sman (Restore Cycling Team)
|0:01:44
|123
|Bart Vermue (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:01:45
|124
|Timo de Vrijer (AWV De Zwaluwen)
|125
|Lex Meerman (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:01:46
|126
|Rens Pyfferoen (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|127
|Nick van Dijke (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|0:01:47
|128
|Toshoni Van Craen (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|0:01:48
|129
|Dennis Haanstra (Noord Netherlands)
|0:01:51
|130
|Joan Eversdijk (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:01:52
|131
|Nils Beukers (Westland Wil Vooruit)
|0:01:53
|132
|Ahmet Aydogdu (Turkey)
|0:01:54
|133
|Fatih Keles (Turkey)
|134
|Simon Decoster (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)
|0:01:55
|135
|Gijs Schefferlie (Midden Netherlands)
|0:01:56
|136
|Mattias Vierstraete (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)
|137
|Viktor van den Branden (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)
|0:01:58
|138
|Ivan Versteeg (WRV de Peddelaars)
|0:01:59
|139
|Salih Yerli (Turkey)
|0:02:05
|140
|Kevin Van Staeyen (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)
|0:02:17
|141
|Robbie Gevers (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|0:02:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Mclay (Great Britain)
|2:44:07
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Restore Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|3
|Danny van Poppel (TWC Pijnenburg)
|4
|Mario Vogt (Germany)
|0:00:16
|5
|Daan Olivier (De Jonge Renner)
|0:00:27
|6
|Jasha Sütterlin (Germany)
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (AVIA Cycling Team)
|0:00:30
|8
|Gert-Jan Bosman (WRV de Peddelaars)
|0:00:49
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:52
|10
|Elmar Reinders (Midden Netherlands)
|0:00:53
|11
|Ike Groen (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|0:01:16
|12
|Michiel Janssen (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|0:01:19
|13
|Tim Kerkhof (Midden Netherlands)
|0:01:36
|14
|Martijn Degreve (AVIA Cycling Team)
|0:01:38
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (AVIA Cycling Team)
|0:01:40
|16
|Arne Van Snick (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|0:02:03
|17
|Mads Christiansen (Glud & Marstrand)
|0:02:28
|18
|Andrey Slokotovich (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:31
|19
|Maxat Yazbayev (Kazakhstan)
|20
|Jeff Peelaers (AVIA Cycling Team)
|0:02:32
|21
|Simon Yates (Great Britain)
|0:02:33
|22
|Thomas Moses (Great Britain)
|0:02:34
|23
|Paul Moerland (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
|0:02:45
|24
|Dawid Nowatkowski (Poland)
|0:02:46
|25
|Friso Roscam Abbing (De Jonge Renner)
|26
|Kenny Kastelijn (TWC Pijnenburg)
|0:02:53
|27
|Wout Franssen (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|0:02:56
|28
|Didier Caspers (Noord Holland)
|0:02:58
|29
|Pawet Kister (Poland)
|0:03:01
|30
|Dieter Bouvry (AVIA Cycling Team)
|0:03:02
|31
|Kay Welten (TWC Pijnenburg)
|0:03:04
|32
|Adrik Elzing (WRV de Peddelaars)
|0:03:10
|33
|Rob Leemans (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|0:03:13
|34
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
|0:03:16
|35
|Joost van der Burg (Restore Cycling Team)
|0:03:27
|36
|Frederik Geerts (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|0:03:30
|37
|Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)
|0:03:32
|38
|Jonas Ovaere (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|0:03:45
|39
|Alexander Aerts (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|0:03:53
|40
|Jesper Schipper (Restore Cycling Team)
|0:03:58
|41
|Dominik Oborski (Poland)
|0:03:59
|42
|Niklas Runliden (Glud & Marstrand)
|0:04:13
|43
|Felix Baur (Switzerland)
|44
|Eddy Daams (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|0:04:16
|45
|Justin Wolf (Germany)
|0:04:17
|46
|Daan van den Esschert (Oost Netherlands)
|0:04:21
|47
|Bart Troost (Noord Holland)
|48
|Damian Poskart (Poland)
|49
|Martijn Tusveld (De Jonge Renner)
|0:04:23
|50
|Maarten Craeghs (AVIA Cycling Team)
|0:04:24
|51
|Martijn Dijkstra (WRV de Peddelaars)
|0:04:26
|52
|Wim Kleiman (AWV De Zwaluwen)
|53
|Jens Coppens (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
|0:04:29
|54
|Fabio Nappa (Germany)
|0:04:31
|55
|Rutger Roelandts (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|0:04:32
|56
|Jeroen Meijers (De Jonge Renner)
|0:04:35
|57
|Andrzej Pawlaczyk (Poland)
|0:04:39
|58
|Lucas Udby (Glud & Marstrand)
|59
|Koen Bouwman (Oost Netherlands)
|0:04:40
|60
|Dennis van Iersel (TWC Pijnenburg)
|61
|Timothy Claeys (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|62
|Ask Norgaard (Glud & Marstrand)
|0:04:41
|63
|Timo Roosen (TWC Pijnenburg)
|0:04:42
|64
|Stefan Wolffenbuttel (Midden Netherlands)
|65
|Martin Reinert (Germany)
|0:04:47
|66
|Simon Pellaud (Switzerland)
|0:04:48
|67
|Toshoni Van Craen (Koninklijke Balen BC)
|0:04:49
|68
|Hette Cornelisse (Noord Netherlands)
|0:04:54
|69
|Stef Arends (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|0:05:00
|70
|Ian Kastelijn (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|0:05:03
|71
|Loïc Hugentobler (Switzerland)
|0:05:04
|72
|Adam Yates (Great Britain)
|0:05:07
|73
|Roman Semyonov (Kazakhstan)
|0:05:10
|74
|Jeroen Keizer (Noord Netherlands)
|75
|Sagyndyk Myrzakhozhayev (Kazakhstan)
|0:05:11
|76
|Willem Klein Tijssink (Oost Netherlands)
|0:05:13
|77
|Dennis Eikelenboom (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|0:05:16
|78
|Eric Eisma (Noord Netherlands)
|0:05:21
|79
|Rens Pyfferoen (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:05:41
|80
|Joan Eversdijk (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:06:23
|81
|Joshua Edmondson (Great Britain)
|0:08:49
|82
|Grzegorz Haba (Poland)
|0:08:52
|83
|Bob van den Enden (Westland Wil Vooruit)
|0:09:12
|84
|Jelle van der Marel (Westland Wil Vooruit)
|0:09:17
|85
|Michael Kormann (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|0:09:18
|86
|Brend van der Horst (Noord Netherlands)
|0:09:22
|87
|Joel Peter (Switzerland)
|0:09:28
|88
|Steven Lammertink (Oost Netherlands)
|0:09:37
|89
|Thomas Zwinkels (Westland Wil Vooruit)
|0:09:41
|90
|Jasper van Noort (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|0:09:43
|91
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kazakhstan)
|92
|Dennis Heering (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|0:09:44
|93
|Kim-Simon Nottebohm (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|0:09:49
|94
|Rudy Botter (WRV de Peddelaars)
|0:09:53
|95
|Michiel Gielis (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)
|0:09:54
|96
|Martijn van den Belt (Oost Netherlands)
|0:09:56
|97
|Sven Göttlicher (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|0:10:00
|98
|Fatih Keles (Turkey)
|0:10:01
|99
|Simon Decoster (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)
|0:10:02
|100
|André Krüger (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|0:10:05
|101
|Fausto Hofland (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
|0:10:09
|102
|Florian Otto (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|103
|Gijs Schefferlie (Midden Netherlands)
|0:10:11
|104
|Teun Goedhart (Noord Holland)
|0:10:12
|105
|Bart Schipper (AWV De Zwaluwen)
|0:10:18
|106
|Constantin Jux (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
|107
|Joeri Franssen (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|0:10:20
|108
|George van Koeveringe (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:10:21
|109
|Martijn Don (Noord Holland)
|0:10:23
|110
|Joakim Zuidema (Noord Netherlands)
|0:10:25
|111
|Robin Bakker (Noord Holland)
|0:10:37
|112
|Alex van Ruijven (Westland Wil Vooruit)
|0:10:39
|113
|Tristan Sint Nicolaas (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|0:10:40
|114
|Brian Takasc (Germany)
|0:10:42
|115
|Salih Yerli (Turkey)
|0:10:51
|116
|Danny van der Sman (Restore Cycling Team)
|0:10:54
|117
|Mattias Vierstraete (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)
|0:10:59
|118
|Ivan Versteeg (WRV de Peddelaars)
|0:11:02
|119
|Nils Beukers (Westland Wil Vooruit)
|0:11:03
|120
|Viktor van den Branden (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)
|0:11:08
|121
|Kevin Van Staeyen (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)
|0:11:11
|122
|Mathijs Buzeijn (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:11:55
|123
|Jochem Hoekstra (WRV de Peddelaars)
|0:13:50
|124
|Stefan Boeve (Oost Netherlands)
|0:14:09
|125
|Rochéz Harbers (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|0:14:20
|126
|Erwin Poldervaart (Midden Netherlands)
|0:14:22
|127
|Eddo Meeken (Noord Holland)
|0:14:32
|128
|Jaap Kooijman (De Jonge Renner)
|0:14:33
|129
|Jack de Koning (Restore Cycling Team)
|0:14:38
|130
|Timo de Vrijer (AWV De Zwaluwen)
|0:14:46
|131
|Nick van Dijke (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|0:14:48
|132
|Dennis Haanstra (Noord Netherlands)
|0:14:57
|133
|Robbie Gevers (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
|0:16:20
|134
|Bart Vermue (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:17:01
|135
|Jelle Donders (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
|0:17:13
|136
|Quido Berrens (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
|0:17:26
|137
|Ahmet Aydogdu (Turkey)
|0:17:49
|138
|Lex Meerman (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
|0:17:56
|139
|Robert de Jong (Midden Netherlands)
|0:19:27
|140
|Leon Hofman (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
|0:19:32
|141
|Timur Tascan (Turkey)
