Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Restore Cycling Team)0:09:34
2Daniel Mclay (Great Britain)0:00:11
3Jasha Sütterlin (Germany)0:00:18
4Daan Olivier (De Jonge Renner)
5Danny van Poppel (TWC Pijnenburg)0:00:20
6Jasper Stuyven (AVIA Cycling Team)0:00:21
7Mario Vogt (Germany)0:00:22
8Wout Franssen (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)0:00:26
9Frederik Geerts (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
10Steven Lammertink (Oost Netherlands)0:00:27
11Paul Moerland (Kumasol Vacansoleil)0:00:28
12Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)
13Friso Roscam Abbing (De Jonge Renner)0:00:29
14Dawid Nowatkowski (Poland)
15Felix Baur (Switzerland)0:00:33
16Martijn Degreve (AVIA Cycling Team)0:00:34
17Joshua Edmondson (Great Britain)
18Alexander Aerts (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)0:00:35
19Daan van den Esschert (Oost Netherlands)0:00:36
20Justin Wolf (Germany)0:00:37
21Grzegorz Haba (Poland)
22Jochem Hoekstra (WRV de Peddelaars)0:00:39
23Jesper Schipper (Restore Cycling Team)0:00:40
24Gert-Jan Bosman (WRV de Peddelaars)
25Dennis Heering (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)0:00:41
26Dominik Oborski (Poland)
27Didier Caspers (Noord Holland)
28Bart Troost (Noord Holland)
29Martijn Tusveld (De Jonge Renner)0:00:43
30Rudy Botter (WRV de Peddelaars)
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)
32Pawet Kister (Poland)0:00:44
33Elmar Reinders (Midden Netherlands)
34Joel Peter (Switzerland)
35Jaap Kooijman (De Jonge Renner)
36Maarten Craeghs (AVIA Cycling Team)
37Dieter Bouvry (AVIA Cycling Team)0:00:45
38Wim Kleiman (AWV De Zwaluwen)0:00:46
39Martijn Dijkstra (WRV de Peddelaars)
40Martijn van den Belt (Oost Netherlands)
41Kim-Simon Nottebohm (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
42Martin Reinert (Germany)0:00:47
43Rutger Roelandts (Koninklijke Balen BC)
44Kay Welten (TWC Pijnenburg)
45Arne Van Snick (Koninklijke Balen BC)
46Jens Coppens (Kumasol Vacansoleil)0:00:49
47Fabio Nappa (Germany)0:00:51
48Adrik Elzing (WRV de Peddelaars)0:00:53
49Mads Christiansen (Glud & Marstrand)
50Lucas Udby (Glud & Marstrand)0:00:54
51Jeroen Meijers (De Jonge Renner)0:00:55
52André Krüger (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
53Koen Bouwman (Oost Netherlands)
54Rob Leemans (Koninklijke Balen BC)0:00:56
55Maxat Yazbayev (Kazakhstan)
56Bob van den Enden (Westland Wil Vooruit)0:00:57
57Tim Kerkhof (Midden Netherlands)
58Sven Göttlicher (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
59Jeff Peelaers (AVIA Cycling Team)
60Timo Roosen (TWC Pijnenburg)
61Simon Yates (Great Britain)0:00:58
62Thomas Moses (Great Britain)0:00:59
63Andrzej Pawlaczyk (Poland)
64Sjoerd van Ginneken (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
65Timothy Claeys (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)0:01:00
66Dennis van Iersel (TWC Pijnenburg)
67Jelle Donders (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)0:01:01
68Dylan Groenewegen (AVIA Cycling Team)
69Ask Norgaard (Glud & Marstrand)
70Jelle van der Marel (Westland Wil Vooruit)0:01:02
71Stefan Wolffenbuttel (Midden Netherlands)
72Damian Poskart (Poland)0:01:03
73Ike Groen (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)0:01:07
74Robert de Jong (Midden Netherlands)0:01:08
75Simon Pellaud (Switzerland)
76Stefan Boeve (Oost Netherlands)
77Michael Kormann (Nordrhein-Westfalen)0:01:09
78Niklas Runliden (Glud & Marstrand)
79Michiel Janssen (Koninklijke Balen BC)0:01:10
80Joost van der Burg (Restore Cycling Team)
81Erwin Poldervaart (Midden Netherlands)0:01:11
82Eddy Daams (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)0:01:12
83Leon Hofman (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)0:01:13
84Brend van der Horst (Noord Netherlands)
85Hette Cornelisse (Noord Netherlands)0:01:14
86Jonas Ovaere (Koninklijke Balen BC)0:01:15
87Constantin Jux (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
88Andrey Slokotovich (Kazakhstan)
89Fausto Hofland (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
90Joeri Franssen (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)0:01:17
91George van Koeveringe (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:01:18
92Teun Goedhart (Noord Holland)
93Kenny Kastelijn (TWC Pijnenburg)
94Bart Schipper (AWV De Zwaluwen)
95Loïc Hugentobler (Switzerland)0:01:19
96Rochéz Harbers (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
97Thomas Zwinkels (Westland Wil Vooruit)0:01:21
98Ian Kastelijn (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)0:01:23
99Michiel Gielis (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)0:01:24
100Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kazakhstan)0:01:25
101Florian Otto (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
102Roman Semyonov (Kazakhstan)
103Martijn Don (Noord Holland)0:01:26
104Eddo Meeken (Noord Holland)
105Adam Yates (Great Britain)0:01:27
106Jeroen Keizer (Noord Netherlands)0:01:30
107Joakim Zuidema (Noord Netherlands)0:01:31
107Stef Arends (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)
109Dennis Eikelenboom (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)
110Sagyndyk Myrzakhozhayev (Kazakhstan)
111Jasper van Noort (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)0:01:32
112Willem Klein Tijssink (Oost Netherlands)0:01:33
113Timur Tascan (Turkey)0:01:34
114Tristan Sint Nicolaas (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)0:01:37
115Jack de Koning (Restore Cycling Team)
116Mathijs Buzeijn (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
117Brian Takasc (Germany)0:01:39
118Eric Eisma (Noord Netherlands)0:01:41
119Alex van Ruijven (Westland Wil Vooruit)0:01:42
120Quido Berrens (Kumasol Vacansoleil)
121Robin Bakker (Noord Holland)0:01:43
122Danny van der Sman (Restore Cycling Team)0:01:44
123Bart Vermue (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:01:45
124Timo de Vrijer (AWV De Zwaluwen)
125Lex Meerman (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:01:46
126Rens Pyfferoen (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)
127Nick van Dijke (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)0:01:47
128Toshoni Van Craen (Koninklijke Balen BC)0:01:48
129Dennis Haanstra (Noord Netherlands)0:01:51
130Joan Eversdijk (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:01:52
131Nils Beukers (Westland Wil Vooruit)0:01:53
132Ahmet Aydogdu (Turkey)0:01:54
133Fatih Keles (Turkey)
134Simon Decoster (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)0:01:55
135Gijs Schefferlie (Midden Netherlands)0:01:56
136Mattias Vierstraete (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)
137Viktor van den Branden (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)0:01:58
138Ivan Versteeg (WRV de Peddelaars)0:01:59
139Salih Yerli (Turkey)0:02:05
140Kevin Van Staeyen (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)0:02:17
141Robbie Gevers (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)0:02:31

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Mclay (Great Britain)2:44:07
2Dylan van Baarle (Restore Cycling Team)0:00:09
3Danny van Poppel (TWC Pijnenburg)
4Mario Vogt (Germany)0:00:16
5Daan Olivier (De Jonge Renner)0:00:27
6Jasha Sütterlin (Germany)
7Jasper Stuyven (AVIA Cycling Team)0:00:30
8Gert-Jan Bosman (WRV de Peddelaars)0:00:49
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)0:00:52
10Elmar Reinders (Midden Netherlands)0:00:53
11Ike Groen (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)0:01:16
12Michiel Janssen (Koninklijke Balen BC)0:01:19
13Tim Kerkhof (Midden Netherlands)0:01:36
14Martijn Degreve (AVIA Cycling Team)0:01:38
15Dylan Groenewegen (AVIA Cycling Team)0:01:40
16Arne Van Snick (Koninklijke Balen BC)0:02:03
17Mads Christiansen (Glud & Marstrand)0:02:28
18Andrey Slokotovich (Kazakhstan)0:02:31
19Maxat Yazbayev (Kazakhstan)
20Jeff Peelaers (AVIA Cycling Team)0:02:32
21Simon Yates (Great Britain)0:02:33
22Thomas Moses (Great Britain)0:02:34
23Paul Moerland (Kumasol Vacansoleil)0:02:45
24Dawid Nowatkowski (Poland)0:02:46
25Friso Roscam Abbing (De Jonge Renner)
26Kenny Kastelijn (TWC Pijnenburg)0:02:53
27Wout Franssen (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)0:02:56
28Didier Caspers (Noord Holland)0:02:58
29Pawet Kister (Poland)0:03:01
30Dieter Bouvry (AVIA Cycling Team)0:03:02
31Kay Welten (TWC Pijnenburg)0:03:04
32Adrik Elzing (WRV de Peddelaars)0:03:10
33Rob Leemans (Koninklijke Balen BC)0:03:13
34Sjoerd van Ginneken (Kumasol Vacansoleil)0:03:16
35Joost van der Burg (Restore Cycling Team)0:03:27
36Frederik Geerts (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)0:03:30
37Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)0:03:32
38Jonas Ovaere (Koninklijke Balen BC)0:03:45
39Alexander Aerts (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)0:03:53
40Jesper Schipper (Restore Cycling Team)0:03:58
41Dominik Oborski (Poland)0:03:59
42Niklas Runliden (Glud & Marstrand)0:04:13
43Felix Baur (Switzerland)
44Eddy Daams (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)0:04:16
45Justin Wolf (Germany)0:04:17
46Daan van den Esschert (Oost Netherlands)0:04:21
47Bart Troost (Noord Holland)
48Damian Poskart (Poland)
49Martijn Tusveld (De Jonge Renner)0:04:23
50Maarten Craeghs (AVIA Cycling Team)0:04:24
51Martijn Dijkstra (WRV de Peddelaars)0:04:26
52Wim Kleiman (AWV De Zwaluwen)
53Jens Coppens (Kumasol Vacansoleil)0:04:29
54Fabio Nappa (Germany)0:04:31
55Rutger Roelandts (Koninklijke Balen BC)0:04:32
56Jeroen Meijers (De Jonge Renner)0:04:35
57Andrzej Pawlaczyk (Poland)0:04:39
58Lucas Udby (Glud & Marstrand)
59Koen Bouwman (Oost Netherlands)0:04:40
60Dennis van Iersel (TWC Pijnenburg)
61Timothy Claeys (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)
62Ask Norgaard (Glud & Marstrand)0:04:41
63Timo Roosen (TWC Pijnenburg)0:04:42
64Stefan Wolffenbuttel (Midden Netherlands)
65Martin Reinert (Germany)0:04:47
66Simon Pellaud (Switzerland)0:04:48
67Toshoni Van Craen (Koninklijke Balen BC)0:04:49
68Hette Cornelisse (Noord Netherlands)0:04:54
69Stef Arends (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)0:05:00
70Ian Kastelijn (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)0:05:03
71Loïc Hugentobler (Switzerland)0:05:04
72Adam Yates (Great Britain)0:05:07
73Roman Semyonov (Kazakhstan)0:05:10
74Jeroen Keizer (Noord Netherlands)
75Sagyndyk Myrzakhozhayev (Kazakhstan)0:05:11
76Willem Klein Tijssink (Oost Netherlands)0:05:13
77Dennis Eikelenboom (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)0:05:16
78Eric Eisma (Noord Netherlands)0:05:21
79Rens Pyfferoen (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:05:41
80Joan Eversdijk (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:06:23
81Joshua Edmondson (Great Britain)0:08:49
82Grzegorz Haba (Poland)0:08:52
83Bob van den Enden (Westland Wil Vooruit)0:09:12
84Jelle van der Marel (Westland Wil Vooruit)0:09:17
85Michael Kormann (Nordrhein-Westfalen)0:09:18
86Brend van der Horst (Noord Netherlands)0:09:22
87Joel Peter (Switzerland)0:09:28
88Steven Lammertink (Oost Netherlands)0:09:37
89Thomas Zwinkels (Westland Wil Vooruit)0:09:41
90Jasper van Noort (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)0:09:43
91Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kazakhstan)
92Dennis Heering (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)0:09:44
93Kim-Simon Nottebohm (Nordrhein-Westfalen)0:09:49
94Rudy Botter (WRV de Peddelaars)0:09:53
95Michiel Gielis (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)0:09:54
96Martijn van den Belt (Oost Netherlands)0:09:56
97Sven Göttlicher (Nordrhein-Westfalen)0:10:00
98Fatih Keles (Turkey)0:10:01
99Simon Decoster (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)0:10:02
100André Krüger (Nordrhein-Westfalen)0:10:05
101Fausto Hofland (Kumasol Vacansoleil)0:10:09
102Florian Otto (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
103Gijs Schefferlie (Midden Netherlands)0:10:11
104Teun Goedhart (Noord Holland)0:10:12
105Bart Schipper (AWV De Zwaluwen)0:10:18
106Constantin Jux (Nordrhein-Westfalen)
107Joeri Franssen (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)0:10:20
108George van Koeveringe (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:10:21
109Martijn Don (Noord Holland)0:10:23
110Joakim Zuidema (Noord Netherlands)0:10:25
111Robin Bakker (Noord Holland)0:10:37
112Alex van Ruijven (Westland Wil Vooruit)0:10:39
113Tristan Sint Nicolaas (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)0:10:40
114Brian Takasc (Germany)0:10:42
115Salih Yerli (Turkey)0:10:51
116Danny van der Sman (Restore Cycling Team)0:10:54
117Mattias Vierstraete (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)0:10:59
118Ivan Versteeg (WRV de Peddelaars)0:11:02
119Nils Beukers (Westland Wil Vooruit)0:11:03
120Viktor van den Branden (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)0:11:08
121Kevin Van Staeyen (RABC/Oostende Noordzee)0:11:11
122Mathijs Buzeijn (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:11:55
123Jochem Hoekstra (WRV de Peddelaars)0:13:50
124Stefan Boeve (Oost Netherlands)0:14:09
125Rochéz Harbers (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)0:14:20
126Erwin Poldervaart (Midden Netherlands)0:14:22
127Eddo Meeken (Noord Holland)0:14:32
128Jaap Kooijman (De Jonge Renner)0:14:33
129Jack de Koning (Restore Cycling Team)0:14:38
130Timo de Vrijer (AWV De Zwaluwen)0:14:46
131Nick van Dijke (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)0:14:48
132Dennis Haanstra (Noord Netherlands)0:14:57
133Robbie Gevers (Zuid-Oost Netherlands)0:16:20
134Bart Vermue (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:17:01
135Jelle Donders (Lotto-Bodysol C.T.)0:17:13
136Quido Berrens (Kumasol Vacansoleil)0:17:26
137Ahmet Aydogdu (Turkey)0:17:49
138Lex Meerman (ZRTC Theo Middelkamp)0:17:56
139Robert de Jong (Midden Netherlands)0:19:27
140Leon Hofman (RWC Ahoy / DRC de Mol)0:19:32
141Timur Tascan (Turkey)

