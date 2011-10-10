Trending

Van Hoovels wins Hondsrug Classic

Turpijn victorious in Gieten

Image 1 of 19

Kevin van hoovels leads Henk Jaap Moorlag

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 19

Chris Jongewaard and Jens Schuermans

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 19

Bart Brentjens

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 19

Maja Wloszczowska

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 19

Laura Turpijn

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 19

Annie Last

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 19

Fabian Giger

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 19

Kevin van Hoovels on his way to a win

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 19

Fabian Giger

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 19

Henk Jaap Moorlag

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 19

Jens Schuermans

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 19

Emil Lindgren

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 19

Bart Brentjens

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 19

Bart Brentjens

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 19

Laura Turpijn races toward a win

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 19

Tandem duo Ed van Rossum and Ed Bekius

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 19

Dick Timmerman heads into the water

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 19

Women's podium: 1. Laura Turpijn, 2. Anne Terpstra, 3. Maja Wloszczowska

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 19

Men's podium: 1. Kevin van Hoovels, 2. Fabien Giger, 3. Bas Peters

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)1:41:26
2Fabian Giger (Swi)0:00:05
3Bas Peters (Ned)
4Jeroen Boelen (Ned)0:00:23
5Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:00:24
6Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)
7Chris Jongewaard (Aus)0:01:36
8Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)
9Emil Lindgren (Swe)0:01:37
10Tim Wynants (Bel)
11Marek Galinski (Pol)
12Marco Minnaard (Ned)0:01:52
13Bart Brentjens (Ned)
14Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
15Milan Spesny (Cze)
16Erik Groen (Ned)
17Frank Schotman (Ned)0:01:54
18Geert Van Der Horst (Ned)0:02:48
19Tim Lemmers (Ned)0:02:53
20Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned)0:03:15
21Micha De Vries (Ned)0:03:54
22Onno Reijnhout (Ned)0:03:56
23René Hooghiemster (Ned)0:03:58
24Marcel Lommers (Ned)0:04:03
25Lee Williams (GBr)0:04:05
26Pim Van Der Marel (Ned)
27Wilco Verwegen (Ned)0:04:14
28David Fletcher (GBr)0:04:38
29Bart Barkhuis (Ned)0:06:43
30Gerben Mos (Ned)0:06:50
31Christian Van Wamelen (Ned)0:06:58
32Jack Vermeulen (Ned)0:07:10
33Marc Oosterhof (Ned)0:07:39
34Stephen James (GBr)0:07:40
35Robin Roelofs (Ned)0:08:02
36Paul Timmer (Ned)0:10:39
37Jos Feiken (Ned)0:12:04
38Henk Bos (Ned)0:12:12
39Jan Hendrik Westra (Ned)0:13:19
40Jeffrie Van Der Velde (Ned)0:16:57
41Xander Kalk (Ned)0:20:41
42Dave Van Der Kooij (Ned)0:22:08
43Markus Pouwels (Ger)0:22:49

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Turpijn (Ned)1:52:43
2Anne Terpstra (Ned)
3Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
4Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)0:00:18
5Petra Mermans (Bel)0:00:50
6Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:01:40
7Githa Michiels (Bel)0:01:45
8Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:03:33
9Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:03:59
10Rozanne Slik (Ned)0:05:10
11Annie Last (GBr)0:07:26
12Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned)0:09:19
13Esra Kurkcu (Tur)0:10:24
14Kim Vrielink (Ned)0:11:51
15Janien Lubben (Ned)0:12:06
16Inbar Ronen (Isr)0:12:45
17Semra Yetis (Tur)0:13:17
18Maxine Filby (GBr)0:14:15
19Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)0:16:56
20Monique Zeldenrust (Ned)0:17:26
21Henriette Pepels (Ned)0:18:38
22Maaike Broekaart (Ned)0:18:40
23Carla Haines (GBr)0:20:21
24Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned)0:23:42
25Paulien Mellema (Ned)0:24:25
26Erika Broekema (Ned)0:32:32
27Kathrin Wessalowski (Ger)0:40:05
28Henriette Van Es (Ned)0:41:46

