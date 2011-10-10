Van Hoovels wins Hondsrug Classic
Turpijn victorious in Gieten
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|1:41:26
|2
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|0:00:05
|3
|Bas Peters (Ned)
|4
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned)
|0:00:23
|5
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:00:24
|6
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)
|7
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
|0:01:36
|8
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)
|9
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|0:01:37
|10
|Tim Wynants (Bel)
|11
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|12
|Marco Minnaard (Ned)
|0:01:52
|13
|Bart Brentjens (Ned)
|14
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|15
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|16
|Erik Groen (Ned)
|17
|Frank Schotman (Ned)
|0:01:54
|18
|Geert Van Der Horst (Ned)
|0:02:48
|19
|Tim Lemmers (Ned)
|0:02:53
|20
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned)
|0:03:15
|21
|Micha De Vries (Ned)
|0:03:54
|22
|Onno Reijnhout (Ned)
|0:03:56
|23
|René Hooghiemster (Ned)
|0:03:58
|24
|Marcel Lommers (Ned)
|0:04:03
|25
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:04:05
|26
|Pim Van Der Marel (Ned)
|27
|Wilco Verwegen (Ned)
|0:04:14
|28
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:04:38
|29
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
|0:06:43
|30
|Gerben Mos (Ned)
|0:06:50
|31
|Christian Van Wamelen (Ned)
|0:06:58
|32
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned)
|0:07:10
|33
|Marc Oosterhof (Ned)
|0:07:39
|34
|Stephen James (GBr)
|0:07:40
|35
|Robin Roelofs (Ned)
|0:08:02
|36
|Paul Timmer (Ned)
|0:10:39
|37
|Jos Feiken (Ned)
|0:12:04
|38
|Henk Bos (Ned)
|0:12:12
|39
|Jan Hendrik Westra (Ned)
|0:13:19
|40
|Jeffrie Van Der Velde (Ned)
|0:16:57
|41
|Xander Kalk (Ned)
|0:20:41
|42
|Dave Van Der Kooij (Ned)
|0:22:08
|43
|Markus Pouwels (Ger)
|0:22:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Turpijn (Ned)
|1:52:43
|2
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|3
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|4
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)
|0:00:18
|5
|Petra Mermans (Bel)
|0:00:50
|6
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|0:01:40
|7
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:01:45
|8
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|0:03:33
|9
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)
|0:03:59
|10
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|0:05:10
|11
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:07:26
|12
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned)
|0:09:19
|13
|Esra Kurkcu (Tur)
|0:10:24
|14
|Kim Vrielink (Ned)
|0:11:51
|15
|Janien Lubben (Ned)
|0:12:06
|16
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|0:12:45
|17
|Semra Yetis (Tur)
|0:13:17
|18
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:14:15
|19
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|0:16:56
|20
|Monique Zeldenrust (Ned)
|0:17:26
|21
|Henriette Pepels (Ned)
|0:18:38
|22
|Maaike Broekaart (Ned)
|0:18:40
|23
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:20:21
|24
|Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned)
|0:23:42
|25
|Paulien Mellema (Ned)
|0:24:25
|26
|Erika Broekema (Ned)
|0:32:32
|27
|Kathrin Wessalowski (Ger)
|0:40:05
|28
|Henriette Van Es (Ned)
|0:41:46
