The Suzuki/Trek Team opened the team's account with victory in the Honda Hybrid Women's Tour Team Time Trial today at Drysdale in perfect race conditions.

The Canberra team had specifically targeted this stage of the tour and clearly has paid off for them. They took out stage 3 of the Tour by 19 seconds from the VIS Women's Road Team, who came within striking distance but fell short on the day and Team SASI rounding out the podium.

It was a nervous wait for the Suzuki/Trek team made up of Rebecca Wiasak, Allison Rice, Ailie McDonald, Laura Medley and Megan Bagworth after starting fourth today.

"We really didn't know that it was a winning ride and just had to wait it out," said Wiasak.

The win saw another change to the Honda Red Leaders Jersey, Wiasak now wearing the colours and young team mate Allison Rice donning the U/23 jersey. Rice at just 17 years old is set for a very bright future.

On her 23rd birthday Loren Rowney retained the green sprinters jersey.

It was a tough fought win by Suzuki and Wiasak paid tribute to her team and in particular Laura Medley who fell heavily in yesterday's stage suffering concussion and hospitalized for scans.

"She did an amazing job today to bounce back, all the girls rode exceptionally well on what was a demanding course," said Wiasak. "We came here to dominate and now we have the GC and U/23 classifications we are going to power on from here."

Tomorrow's Queen of the Mountain stage from Sorrento to Arthurs Seat is expected to be one of the critical stages in determining the general classification standings. The Russian National Team will be working hard to get Svetlana Boubnenkova into a winning position as they currently sitting just outside the top ten.

Team Time Trial Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Suzuki/Trek 0:20:19 2 VIS Womens Road Team 0:00:19 3 Team SASI 0:00:23 4 Bundaberg Sugar 0:00:26 5 Russian National Team 0:00:28 6 Pure Tasmania & Deloitte 0:00:32 7 Team SiS - NSW 0:00:56 8 Xosize 0:01:04 9 Team Blue 0:01:30 10 St Kilda Cycling Club 0:02:07 11 Team Red 0:02:11 12 TDT Bikeforce RACE Team 0:02:59 13 Nexgen 0:03:19

Individual Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 0:20:19 2 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 3 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 4 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:00:19 5 Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team) 6 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 7 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 0:00:23 8 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 9 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 10 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:00:26 11 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 12 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 13 Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team) 0:00:28 14 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 15 Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team) 16 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:32 17 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 18 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 19 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 20 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:48 21 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 0:00:56 22 India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW) 23 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW) 24 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize) 0:01:04 25 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 26 Stephanie Ives (Xosize) 27 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize) 28 Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:01:13 29 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 0:01:30 30 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 31 Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue) 32 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 0:01:32 33 Liz Georgouras (Team SASI) 0:01:38 34 Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:01:45 35 Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW) 0:01:47 36 Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team) 0:01:49 37 Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:02:07 38 Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club) 39 Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club) 40 Melina Bernecker (Team Red) 0:02:11 41 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 42 Carly Williams (Team Red) 43 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 0:02:48 44 Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:02:59 45 Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 46 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 47 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:03:08 48 Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:10 49 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:11 50 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 0:03:19 51 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 52 Claire Trembath (Nexgen) 53 Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:03:29 54 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 0:03:53 55 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 0:03:57 56 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue) 57 Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:03:57 58 Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:06:42 59 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)

Honda Hybrid General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 2:30:20 2 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 3 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:00:03 4 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:00:12 5 Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:00:19 6 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 7 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 0:00:23 8 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 9 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 10 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:00:26 11 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 12 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:29 13 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:32 14 Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team) 0:00:34 15 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 0:00:37 16 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:39 17 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW) 0:00:56 18 India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW) 0:01:02 19 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 0:01:04 20 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize) 0:01:05 21 Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team) 0:01:28 22 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 0:01:30 23 Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue) 0:01:36 24 Melina Bernecker (Team Red) 0:02:12 25 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 0:02:45 26 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:02:57 27 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:03:09 28 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:10 29 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:18 30 Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:03:21 31 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:03:36 32 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:43 33 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:58 34 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 0:03:59 35 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize) 0:04:15 36 Stephanie Ives (Xosize) 37 Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:04:24 38 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 0:04:40 39 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 0:04:41 40 Liz Georgouras (Team SASI) 0:04:48 41 Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW) 0:04:58 42 Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team) 0:04:59 43 Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:05:18 44 Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club) 45 Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club) 46 Carly Williams (Team Red) 0:05:22 47 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 48 Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:06:09 49 Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 50 Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek) 0:06:21 51 Claire Trembath (Nexgen) 0:06:30 52 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 53 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 0:08:15 54 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 0:08:52 55 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue) 56 Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:08:53 57 Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:09:59 58 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:11:38 59 Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:13:13

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 34 pts 2 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 24 3 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 12 4 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 6 5 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 6 6 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 4 7 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 4 8 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 4 9 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 4 10 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 4 11 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 4 12 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 2

Scott Peoples Foundation U23 Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 2:30:20 2 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:00:03 3 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:00:19 4 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 0:00:23 5 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 6 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 7 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:29 8 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:32 9 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:39 10 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 0:01:30 11 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:10 12 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:43 13 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 0:03:59 14 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 0:04:40 15 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 0:05:22 16 Claire Trembath (Nexgen) 0:06:30 17 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 18 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 0:08:15 19 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 0:08:52 20 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue) 21 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:11:38