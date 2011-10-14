Trending

Suzuki-Trek dominate team time trial

GC reshuffle sees Rowney edged out of yellow by three seconds

The Suzuki/Trek Team opened the team's account with victory in the Honda Hybrid Women's Tour Team Time Trial today at Drysdale in perfect race conditions.

The Canberra team had specifically targeted this stage of the tour and clearly has paid off for them. They took out stage 3 of the Tour by 19 seconds from the VIS Women's Road Team, who came within striking distance but fell short on the day and Team SASI rounding out the podium.

It was a nervous wait for the Suzuki/Trek team made up of Rebecca Wiasak, Allison Rice, Ailie McDonald, Laura Medley and Megan Bagworth after starting fourth today.

"We really didn't know that it was a winning ride and just had to wait it out," said Wiasak.

The win saw another change to the Honda Red Leaders Jersey, Wiasak now wearing the colours and young team mate Allison Rice donning the U/23 jersey. Rice at just 17 years old is set for a very bright future.

On her 23rd birthday Loren Rowney retained the green sprinters jersey.

It was a tough fought win by Suzuki and Wiasak paid tribute to her team and in particular Laura Medley who fell heavily in yesterday's stage suffering concussion and hospitalized for scans.

"She did an amazing job today to bounce back, all the girls rode exceptionally well on what was a demanding course," said Wiasak. "We came here to dominate and now we have the GC and U/23 classifications we are going to power on from here."

Tomorrow's Queen of the Mountain stage from Sorrento to Arthurs Seat is expected to be one of the critical stages in determining the general classification standings. The Russian National Team will be working hard to get Svetlana Boubnenkova into a winning position as they currently sitting just outside the top ten.

Team Time Trial Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki/Trek0:20:19
2VIS Womens Road Team0:00:19
3Team SASI0:00:23
4Bundaberg Sugar0:00:26
5Russian National Team0:00:28
6Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:00:32
7Team SiS - NSW0:00:56
8Xosize0:01:04
9Team Blue0:01:30
10St Kilda Cycling Club0:02:07
11Team Red0:02:11
12TDT Bikeforce RACE Team0:02:59
13Nexgen0:03:19

Individual Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)0:20:19
2Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)
3Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek)
4Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team)0:00:19
5Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team)
6Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team)
7Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)0:00:23
8Rebecca Werner (Team SASI)
9Jess Mundy (Team SASI)
10Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)0:00:26
11Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
12Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
13Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team)0:00:28
14Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team)
15Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team)
16Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:32
17Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
18Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
19Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
20Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:48
21Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW)0:00:56
22India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW)
23Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW)
24Miranda Griffiths (Xosize)0:01:04
25Bridget Officer (Xosize)
26Stephanie Ives (Xosize)
27Lucy Coldwell (Xosize)
28Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team)0:01:13
29Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue)0:01:30
30Gracie Elvin (Team Blue)
31Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue)
32Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team)0:01:32
33Liz Georgouras (Team SASI)0:01:38
34Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar)0:01:45
35Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW)0:01:47
36Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team)0:01:49
37Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:02:07
38Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club)
39Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club)
40Melina Bernecker (Team Red)0:02:11
41Hayley Giddens (Team Red)
42Carly Williams (Team Red)
43Nicole Whitburn (Team Red)0:02:48
44Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)0:02:59
45Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
46Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
47Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:03:08
48Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:10
49Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:11
50Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen)0:03:19
51Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen)
52Claire Trembath (Nexgen)
53Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:03:29
54Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW)0:03:53
55Alice Wallett (Team Blue)0:03:57
56Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue)
57Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:03:57
58Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)0:06:42
59Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)

Honda Hybrid General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)2:30:20
2Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)
3Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)0:00:03
4Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team)0:00:12
5Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team)0:00:19
6Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team)
7Jess Mundy (Team SASI)0:00:23
8Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)
9Rebecca Werner (Team SASI)
10Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)0:00:26
11Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team)
12Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:29
13Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:32
14Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team)0:00:34
15Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW)0:00:37
16Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:39
17Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW)0:00:56
18India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW)0:01:02
19Bridget Officer (Xosize)0:01:04
20Miranda Griffiths (Xosize)0:01:05
21Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team)0:01:28
22Gracie Elvin (Team Blue)0:01:30
23Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue)0:01:36
24Melina Bernecker (Team Red)0:02:12
25Nicole Whitburn (Team Red)0:02:45
26Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)0:02:57
27Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:03:09
28Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:10
29Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:18
30Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar)0:03:21
31Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)0:03:36
32Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:43
33Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:58
34Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW)0:03:59
35Lucy Coldwell (Xosize)0:04:15
36Stephanie Ives (Xosize)
37Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team)0:04:24
38Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue)0:04:40
39Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team)0:04:41
40Liz Georgouras (Team SASI)0:04:48
41Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW)0:04:58
42Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team)0:04:59
43Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:05:18
44Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club)
45Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club)
46Carly Williams (Team Red)0:05:22
47Hayley Giddens (Team Red)
48Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)0:06:09
49Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
50Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek)0:06:21
51Claire Trembath (Nexgen)0:06:30
52Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen)
53Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen)0:08:15
54Alice Wallett (Team Blue)0:08:52
55Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue)
56Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:08:53
57Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:09:59
58Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)0:11:38
59Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)0:13:13

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)34pts
2Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW)24
3Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team)12
4Nicole Whitburn (Team Red)6
5Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)6
6Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team)4
7Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team)4
8Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)4
9Bridget Officer (Xosize)4
10Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)4
11Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)4
12Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)2

Scott Peoples Foundation U23 Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)2:30:20
2Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)0:00:03
3Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team)0:00:19
4Jess Mundy (Team SASI)0:00:23
5Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)
6Rebecca Werner (Team SASI)
7Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:29
8Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:32
9Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:39
10Gracie Elvin (Team Blue)0:01:30
11Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:10
12Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:43
13Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW)0:03:59
14Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue)0:04:40
15Hayley Giddens (Team Red)0:05:22
16Claire Trembath (Nexgen)0:06:30
17Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen)
18Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen)0:08:15
19Alice Wallett (Team Blue)0:08:52
20Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue)
21Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)0:11:38

Teams Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki/Trek6:50:30
2VIS Womens Road Team0:00:12
3Team SASI0:00:16
4Bundaberg Sugar0:00:19
5Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:00:32
6Team SiS - NSW0:00:55
7Russian National Team0:01:27
8Xosize0:04:08
9Team Blue0:04:39
10Team Red0:05:15
11TDT Bikeforce RACE Team0:09:12
12St Kilda Cycling Club0:11:31
13Nexgen0:14:28

 

