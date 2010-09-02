Vos tops Wild in tough sprint
Bras holds on to overall race lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:40:32
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:03
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|10
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|11
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|12
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|13
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|15
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|16
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|17
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|18
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|19
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|20
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|21
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|23
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|25
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|27
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|28
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|29
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|30
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|31
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|32
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|33
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|34
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|35
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|36
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|37
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|38
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|39
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|40
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|41
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|42
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|43
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|44
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|45
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|46
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|47
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|48
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|49
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|50
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|51
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|52
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|53
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|54
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|55
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|56
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|57
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|58
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|59
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|60
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|61
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|62
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|63
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|64
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|65
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|66
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|67
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|68
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|69
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|70
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|71
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|72
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|73
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|74
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|75
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|76
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|77
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|78
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|79
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|80
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|81
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|82
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|83
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|84
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|85
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|86
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|87
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|88
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|89
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|90
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|91
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|92
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|93
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|94
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|95
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|96
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|97
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|98
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|99
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|100
|Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|101
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|102
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|103
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
|104
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|105
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|106
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|107
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|108
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|109
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|110
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|111
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|112
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|113
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:23
|114
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|115
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|116
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:03
|117
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:29
|118
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:02:12
|119
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|120
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|121
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|122
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|123
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|124
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:04:41
|125
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:04:43
|126
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
|127
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|128
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|129
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|130
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|131
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|132
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|133
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|134
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|135
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|136
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|137
|Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
|138
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|139
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|140
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|141
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|142
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|143
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|0:07:58
|144
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:15:41
|145
|Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:15:44
|DNF
|Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|DNF
|Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|DNS
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|DNS
|Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|DNS
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|16
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|12
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|7
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|9
|8
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|8
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|10
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|11
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|5
|12
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|4
|13
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|3
|14
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|2
|15
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|2:40:35
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|3
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|4
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|6
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|7
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|8
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|10
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|11
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|13
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|15
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|17
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|18
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|19
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|20
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|22
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|23
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|24
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|25
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|26
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|27
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|28
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|29
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|30
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|31
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|32
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|33
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|34
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|35
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|36
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|37
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|38
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|39
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|40
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|41
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|42
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|43
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|44
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|45
|Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|46
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|47
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|48
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|49
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|50
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|51
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|52
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:01:20
|53
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|54
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:02:09
|55
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|56
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:04:40
|57
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
|58
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|59
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|60
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|61
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|62
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|63
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|64
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|65
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:15:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|8:01:42
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|3
|Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|Leontien.NL
|0:00:03
|6
|German National Team
|7
|HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Canadian National Team
|9
|Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|10
|Hitec Products UCK
|11
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|12
|People Trust
|13
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|14
|USA Women Cycling Team
|15
|Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|16
|Lotto Ladies Team
|17
|Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|18
|Noris Cycling UG
|19
|Team Tubanters
|20
|Rabo Lady Force
|21
|Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|22
|Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|23
|Wales National Team
|24
|Rapha / Condor
|25
|Sram-WV Eemland
|0:01:23
|26
|MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|27
|Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:06:52
|28
|Team Jan van Arckel
|29
|Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:09:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|8:04:23
|2
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:00:07
|3
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:00:13
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:27
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:40
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:43
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:44
|9
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|11
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:49
|12
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:50
|14
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|15
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|16
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|17
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|18
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|20
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|21
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|23
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|25
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|26
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|27
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|28
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|29
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|30
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|31
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|32
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|33
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|34
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|35
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|36
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|37
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|38
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|39
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|40
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|41
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|42
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|43
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|44
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|45
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:16
|46
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:19
|47
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|48
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|49
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|50
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|51
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|52
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|53
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|54
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|55
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|56
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|57
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|58
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|59
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|60
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|61
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|62
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|63
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|64
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|65
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|66
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|67
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:01:31
|68
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|69
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|70
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|71
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|72
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|73
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|74
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|75
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|76
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|77
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|78
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|79
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|80
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|81
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|82
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|83
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|84
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|85
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|86
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|0:01:47
|87
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|88
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|89
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|90
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|91
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:02:04
|92
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:10
|93
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|94
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:02:14
|95
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|96
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:02:31
|97
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|98
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|99
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:02:59
|100
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:03:02
|101
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|102
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:04:13
|103
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:04:17
|104
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:04:20
|105
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|0:05:30
|106
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:06:01
|107
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
|108
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:06:11
|109
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
|110
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:06:28
|111
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:06:38
|112
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:07:01
|113
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:07:44
|114
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|115
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:08:18
|116
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:08:31
|117
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:08:39
|118
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|119
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|120
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|121
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:09:12
|122
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|123
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:09:14
|124
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:09:17
|125
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:09:22
|126
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:09:39
|127
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:09:55
|128
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:10:10
|129
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:12:16
|130
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:12:45
|131
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:12:53
|132
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|133
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:13:11
|134
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:13:52
|135
|Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:14:02
|136
|Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:14:09
|137
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:14:35
|138
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:16:03
|139
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:16:05
|140
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:17:15
|141
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:23:50
|142
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:24:35
|143
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|0:25:10
|144
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:30:42
|145
|Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:34:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|47
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|39
|3
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|38
|4
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|34
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|32
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|31
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|26
|8
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|23
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|10
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|20
|11
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|18
|12
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|16
|13
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|16
|14
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|16
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|11
|17
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|18
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|19
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|20
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|2
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|2
|22
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|6
|pts
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|6
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|5
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|3
|7
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|3
|8
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|1
|10
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|8:04:30
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:37
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:42
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|6
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|9
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|10
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|11
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|13
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|14
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|15
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|16
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:12
|17
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|19
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|20
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|21
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|22
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|23
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|24
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|25
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|27
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:01:24
|28
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|29
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|30
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|31
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|32
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|33
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|34
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|35
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|36
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|37
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|38
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|39
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|40
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|41
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:01:57
|42
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:02:07
|43
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:02:24
|44
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|45
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:55
|46
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|47
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:04:10
|48
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:04:13
|49
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:06:04
|50
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
|51
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:06:54
|52
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:07:37
|53
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|54
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:08:11
|55
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|56
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|57
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|58
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:09:10
|59
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:10:03
|60
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:12:46
|61
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:13:04
|62
|Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:14:02
|63
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:15:58
|64
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:23:43
|65
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:30:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|24:15:02
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:34
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|USA Women Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Leontien.NL
|0:00:37
|7
|HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:01:01
|9
|German National Team
|0:01:06
|10
|Canadian National Team
|11
|Noris Cycling UG
|12
|Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:01:17
|13
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:18
|14
|Team Tubanters
|0:01:35
|15
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:47
|16
|People Trust
|17
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|18
|Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|19
|Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|20
|Rabo Lady Force
|21
|Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:03:13
|22
|Sram-WV Eemland
|0:03:35
|23
|MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:03:50
|24
|Wales National Team
|0:09:36
|25
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:11:23
|26
|Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:11:38
|27
|Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:14:17
|28
|Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:19:43
|29
|Rapha / Condor
|0:27:27
