Vos tops Wild in tough sprint

Bras holds on to overall race lead

Image 1 of 33

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her victory in stage three.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 33

Teammates Hannah Rich and Kara Chesworth (Wales National Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 33

Heading for a win, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) leads the sprint Emma Johansson (Red Sun Cycling), Marianne Vos (DSB Bank) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 33

Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) kept the young rider competition jersey.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 33

The bunch in the green, but wet, Gieten area Judith Arndt (Team Columbia-HTC). Due to injuries, she has only raced a handful of days in 2009.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 33

Narrow roads were typical on this stage .

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 33

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) attacked in the dark forest.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 33

Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) looks for help By the end of the race, she sealed the series and became World Cup Champion, 2009.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 33

Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) leads the bunch, just before her attack won the World Cup in 2009 after a close battle for the lead with Emma Johansson (Red Sun Cycling).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 33

Winner of stage three, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Giorgia Bronzini (Merida-Gauss).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 33

A solo break by Irene Van Den Broek (Leontien.nl) was brave, but short-lived with no break succeeding and the race edning in a bunch sprint.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 33

The next successful attack was by Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) her Red Sun Cycling team-mates react to an acceleration by Charlotte Becker (Equipe Nurnberger).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 33

Eventual stage winner, Marianne Vos follows the wheel of team-mate, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) there was a small advantage for Tina Liebig (DSB Bank), Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) and Charlotte Becker (Equipe Nurnberger).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 33

A glance over her shoulder, Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) perhaps wonders what her gap is now is congratulated by Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team), who took thrid overall.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 33

Stage winner, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 33

Vera Koedooder leads Charlotte Becker.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 33

Waiting for the start.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 33

A new jersey for Martine Bras.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 33

Andrea Bosman (Leontien.NL)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 33

Angharrad Mason (Wales National Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 33

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 33

Chantal Blaak (Leontien.NL)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 23 of 33

Dutch national champion Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 24 of 33

The peloton underway in stage three of the Holland Ladies Tour.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 25 of 33

The peloton climbs the Hondsrug.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 26 of 33

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) in the points classification jersey.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 27 of 33

Race leader Martine Bras (Mixteam Merida- Gauss)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 28 of 33

Liesbeth De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 29 of 33

Local favorite from Gieten Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 30 of 33

Lucinda Brand (Leontien.NL)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 31 of 33

Stage winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 32 of 33

Martine Bras leads general classification at the Holland Ladies Tour.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 33 of 33

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:40:32
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
5Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:00:03
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
7Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
10Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
11Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
12Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
13Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
14Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
15Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
16Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
17Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
18Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
19Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
20Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
21Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
22Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
23Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
24Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
25Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
27Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
28Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
29Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
30Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
31Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
32Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
33Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
34Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
35Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
36Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
37Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
38Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
39Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
40Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
41Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
42Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
43Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
44Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
45Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
46Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
47Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
48Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
49Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
50Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
51Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
52Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
53Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
54Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
55Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
56Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
57Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
58Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
59Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
60Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
61Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
62Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
63Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
64Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
65Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
66Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
67Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
68Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
69Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
70Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
71Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
72Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
73Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
74Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
75Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
76Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
77Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
78Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
79Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
80Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
81Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
82Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
83Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
84Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
85Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
86Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
87Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
88Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
89Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
90Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
91Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
92Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
93Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
94Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
95Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
96Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
97Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
98Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
99Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
100Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
101Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
102Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
103Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
104Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
105Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
106Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
107Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
108Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
109Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
110Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
111Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
112Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
113Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:23
114Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
115Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
116Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:00:03
117Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:01:29
118Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:02:12
119Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
120Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
121Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
122Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
123Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
124Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team0:04:41
125Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters0:04:43
126Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
127Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
128Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
129Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
130Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
131Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
132Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
133Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
134Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
135Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
136Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
137Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
138Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
139Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
140Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
141Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
142Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
143Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor0:07:58
144Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:15:41
145Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:15:44
DNFJasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
DNFEyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
DNFJorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
DNFSofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
DNSMascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
DNSKate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
DNSSandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team2
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team2
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team20
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss16
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team14
5Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team12
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit10
7Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women9
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team8
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team7
10Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit6
11Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL5
12Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss4
13Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK3
14Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland2
15Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team2:40:35
2Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
3Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
4Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
6Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
7Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
8Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
10Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
11Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
12Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
13Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
14Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
15Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
17Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
18Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
19Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
20Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
22Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
23Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
24Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
25Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
26Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
27Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
28Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
29Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
30Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
31Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
32Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
33Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
34Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
35Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
36Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
37Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
38Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
39Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
40Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
41Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
42Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
43Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
44Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
45Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
46Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
47Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
48Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
49Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
50Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
51Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
52Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:01:20
53Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
54Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:02:09
55Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
56Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters0:04:40
57Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
58Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
59Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
60Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
61Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
62Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
63Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
64Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
65Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:15:38

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit8:01:42
2Cervelo Test Team
3Mixteam Merida / Gauss
4Redsun Cycling Team
5Leontien.NL0:00:03
6German National Team
7HTC Columbia Women
8Canadian National Team
9Switzerland Women Cycling Team
10Hitec Products UCK
11Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
12People Trust
13Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
14USA Women Cycling Team
15Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
16Lotto Ladies Team
17Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
18Noris Cycling UG
19Team Tubanters
20Rabo Lady Force
21Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
22Restore Cycling / Ahoij
23Wales National Team
24Rapha / Condor
25Sram-WV Eemland0:01:23
26MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
27Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:06:52
28Team Jan van Arckel
29Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:09:23

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss8:04:23
2Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:00:07
3Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:00:13
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:27
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:31
6Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:40
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:43
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:44
9Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:00:46
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:47
11Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:49
12Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:50
14Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
15Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
16Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
17Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
18Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
19Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
20Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
21Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
22Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
23Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
24Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
25Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
26Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
27Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
28Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
29Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
30Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
31Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
32Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
33Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
34Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
35Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
36Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
37Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
38Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
39Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
40Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
41Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
42Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
43Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
44Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
45Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:01:16
46Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:01:19
47Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
48Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
49Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
50Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
51Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
52Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
53Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
54Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
55Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
56Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
57Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
58Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
59Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
60Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
61Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
62Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
63Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
64Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
65Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
66Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
67Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:01:31
68Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
69Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
70Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
71Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
72Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
73Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
74Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
75Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
76Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
77Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
78Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
79Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
80Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
81Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
82Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
83Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
84Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
85Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
86Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust0:01:47
87Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:48
88Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
89Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
90Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:02
91Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:02:04
92Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:10
93Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
94Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:02:14
95Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:22
96Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:02:31
97Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
98Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
99Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters0:02:59
100Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:03:02
101Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:43
102Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:04:13
103Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:04:17
104Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:04:20
105Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG0:05:30
106Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team0:06:01
107Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
108Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:06:11
109Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
110Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:06:28
111Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:06:38
112Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:07:01
113Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:07:44
114Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
115Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:08:18
116Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:08:31
117Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:08:39
118Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
119Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
120Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
121Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:09:12
122Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
123Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:09:14
124Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:09:17
125Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:09:22
126Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:09:39
127Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:09:55
128Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:10:10
129Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:12:16
130Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team0:12:45
131Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:12:53
132Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
133Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:13:11
134Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:13:52
135Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team0:14:02
136Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:14:09
137Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:14:35
138Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:16:03
139Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:16:05
140Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:17:15
141Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters0:23:50
142Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team0:24:35
143Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor0:25:10
144Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:30:42
145Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:34:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit47pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team39
3Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women38
4Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss34
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team32
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss31
7Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team26
8Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team23
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit22
10Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi20
11Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team18
12Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam16
13Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team16
14Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK14
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women12
16Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL11
17Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women8
18Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team8
19Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit6
20Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland2
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL2
22Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss6pts
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss6
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team6
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit4
5Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team4
6Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi3
7Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam3
8Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team2
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women1
10Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi8:04:30
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:37
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:00:42
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:43
5Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
6Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
8Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
9Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
10Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
11Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
12Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
13Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
14Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
15Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
16Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team0:01:12
17Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
19Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
20Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
21Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
22Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
23Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
24Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
25Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
26Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
27Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:01:24
28Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
29Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
30Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
31Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
32Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
33Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
34Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
35Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
36Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
37Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
38Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
39Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:41
40Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:01:55
41Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:01:57
42Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:02:07
43Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:02:24
44Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
45Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:02:55
46Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:36
47Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:04:10
48Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:04:13
49Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:06:04
50Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
51Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:06:54
52Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:07:37
53Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
54Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:08:11
55Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:08:32
56Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
57Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
58Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:09:10
59Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:10:03
60Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:12:46
61Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:13:04
62Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:14:02
63Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:15:58
64Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters0:23:43
65Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:30:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mixteam Merida / Gauss24:15:02
2Nederland Bloeit0:00:34
3Cervelo Test Team
4Redsun Cycling Team
5USA Women Cycling Team0:00:35
6Leontien.NL0:00:37
7HTC Columbia Women
8Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:01
9German National Team0:01:06
10Canadian National Team
11Noris Cycling UG
12Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:01:17
13Lotto Ladies Team0:01:18
14Team Tubanters0:01:35
15Hitec Products UCK0:01:47
16People Trust
17Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
18Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:02:04
19Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:16
20Rabo Lady Force
21Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:03:13
22Sram-WV Eemland0:03:35
23MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:03:50
24Wales National Team0:09:36
25Team Jan van Arckel0:11:23
26Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:11:38
27Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:14:17
28Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:19:43
29Rapha / Condor0:27:27

