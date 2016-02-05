Image 1 of 31 Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 of the 2016 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 2 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 3 of 31 Riding through the Gippsland area (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 4 of 31 Riders cross a railway line (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 5 of 31 Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 6 of 31 Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) was aggressive today (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 7 of 31 Cheering on the peloton (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 8 of 31 Chris Harper leading Yuma Koishi (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 9 of 31 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 10 of 31 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) leading through the trees (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 11 of 31 Rides cross the line to start the Moe circuit (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 12 of 31 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 13 of 31 Race director John Trevorrow waves the flag to start the racing (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 14 of 31 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) focused on the day ahead (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 15 of 31 Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) corners (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 16 of 31 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 17 of 31 Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) with Yuma Koishi (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 18 of 31 Team Sky and JLT Condor spread across the road (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 19 of 31 Team Sky looking relaxed (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 20 of 31 Team Sky control the peloton (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 21 of 31 Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) and Yuma Koishi (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 22 of 31 NZ national champion Jason Christie (Kenyan Riders Downunder) leading a late move (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 23 of 31 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 24 of 31 Caleb Ewan punches the air in delight (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 25 of 31 Chris Froome in the KOM jersey, finishes fourth (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 26 of 31 Stage winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 27 of 31 Most aggressive Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 28 of 31 KOM leader Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 29 of 31 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) also leads the points classification (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 30 of 31 Best U23 rider Chris Hamilton (Kordamentha-Australia) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 31 of 31 Race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

Caleb Ewan's dominance of the Australian summer continued on a gusty afternoon on Moe as he added stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour to his seven previous wins in season 2016.

Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge split the peloton inside the final 10km with Ewan, Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Chris Froome, Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) forcing a break from which the Orica-GreenEdge rider was the beneficiary, claiming his third career win at the Victorian stage race.

"It was much tougher than the usual sprint finishes that I’ve been used to this summer,” Ewan said after his win. “The team rode awesome today, they kept me out of trouble and kept me near the front on all the climbs. I struggled through the middle climb, luckily they kept me near the front this last climb and it was actually harder than expected. I knew Kennaugh and Bobridge were going to be super strong over the top so I couldn’t let them go away, so I jumped on them and held on for my life really.”

The peloton first crossed under the finish line in Moe before a 15km circuit around the Gippsland town. A little kicker of a climb in the final kilometres, followed by an uphill drag to the line in gusty conditions ensured it was a tougher finish than it appeared on paper. Having made the front group though, victory was a foregone conclusion for Ewan once he opened up his sprint.

“It’s also a massive confidence boost knowing that in the harder stages I can still be there and win the sprint. So it gives me a whole lot of confidence heading into the season,” Ewan said. “That last lap was hectic, and the wind really picked up in the last hour and half of the race which made it really hard. Like it said, my team kept me up the front out of trouble and in the wheels so when we arrived at the climb was probably a lot fresher than the other guys.”

Stage 3 of the race is expected to suit the sprinters with the stage finish in Inverloch. Having won stages 2 and 3 of last year’s race, Ewan is aiming to repeat his success of 2015

“I felt quite exhausted coming to the Tour after all the racing I’ve done, and I am quite happy with how I performed today and I hope I can get the stage tomorrow as well,” said Ewan, who started his season on January 1.

Placing third and fourth on the stage also saw Kennaugh and Froome extended their grip on the GC with the British national champion also grabbing crucial bonus seconds on the line. Having won yesterday’s stage, Kennaugh explained that consecutive wins were in the back of the mind as he made a late move once the race had blown apart.

“Once we got over the final climb, I said to myself ‘just sit on now and don’t do a single turn’. I thought just on big move and if I was going to do it, it was going to be into that final corner, just before the one k to go and try and catch them by surprise but it was sort of hard because of the headwind. By the time I made my attack, they’d all seen it because the wind was so strong but I managed to gain a bit of time on Bobridge, which is never a bad thing.”

The early breakaway

Stage 1 was a fast and frenetic start in comparison to yesterday’s stage when the six-man break established itself with little fuss. Attacks came thick and fast within the first ten kilometres with teams looking to remind the peloton of their presence in the race.

Will Clarke (Drapac), Josh Berry (St George Merida) and Ryan Cavanaugh (State of Matter/Maap) were called over the race radio as an early-established move but just as news trickled over, they had been absorbed back into the 94-rider bunch. Travis Meyer (Drapac), Nick Miller (Kenyan Riders Downunder), and Dan Bonello (St George Merida) were the next to show their cards, but it was a solo by Bobridge that saw the Australian champion open the first significance gap of the day.

Bobridge claimed the intermediate sprint point and three bonus seconds in Yarra Junction at the 33km mark but would be reeled in soon after. Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) and Yuma Koishi (Nippo - Vini Fantini) counter-attacked to establish the day’s breakaway.

The duos advantage grew from one minute to three minutes on the road so by the time they started the category three Powelltown climb, with 53km raced, it was clear the peloton was content to let them enjoy their day in the sun. Their maximum advantage would top out with five minutes just before the feed zone.

On the category two Vesper Hill in Noojee, Harper started to ride away from Koishi as the ever-increasing slopes took its toll. Harper’s lead over the peloton was decreasing as Avanti took up the pace making then led the peloton on approach to the third and final categorised climb of the day.

Harper enjoyed maximum points on the Fumina South climb to dispose Froome of the KOM jersey and ensure he would be making a second trip to the podium for the most aggressive rider jersey. With his lead dropping to one minute over the climb, Harper was absorbed by the peloton quickly after who had failed to drop Ewan after Orica-GreenEdge ensured the 21-year-old was present and correct on the testing climb.

With the wind picking up on the winding ride into Moe, the peloton put the hammer down. However, Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) managed to attack off the front with Jason Christie (Kenyan Riders Downunder) and Cam Bayly (Attaque Team Gusto) bridging across.

The trio led the reduced peloton over the line in Moe by 20 seconds for the final 15km circuit but with Trek-Segafredo, Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge bossing the race, once the six-riders were off the front there was no catching them. Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) then led home the second group on the road 25 seconds down on Ewan while Nick Miller was lost home, 15:59 minutes down.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:29:06 2 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:05 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:14 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 0:00:25 8 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 9 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 10 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:28 13 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 14 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 16 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 18 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 19 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 21 Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT 22 Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT 23 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 24 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 25 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 26 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 27 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 28 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 29 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 30 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 31 Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:35 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 33 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:47 35 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:01:01 36 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo 37 Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT 38 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 39 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 40 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:20 41 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:38 42 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder 43 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 44 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 45 Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 46 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 47 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 48 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 49 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 50 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk 51 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 52 Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 53 Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 54 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 55 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 56 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo 58 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 59 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 60 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:05:01 61 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 62 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk 0:05:06 63 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida 0:05:40 64 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:14 65 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 66 George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT 67 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 68 Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 69 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 70 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 71 Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP 72 Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk 0:10:29 73 Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 74 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk 75 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 76 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 77 James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk 78 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 79 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 80 Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 81 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 82 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk 83 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida 84 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 85 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida 86 Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 87 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 88 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 89 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 90 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:10:51 91 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida 0:10:55 92 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 93 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 94 Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:15:59

Intermediate sprint 1 - Yarra Junction # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 6 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 4 3 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 2

Intermediate sprint 1 - Moe # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 4 3 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 2

Finishline # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 pts 2 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 8 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4

Mountain 1 - Powelltown (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 2 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

Mountain 2 - Noojee (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 20 pts 2 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 12 3 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 6 4 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 2

Mountain 3 - Fumina South (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 12 pts 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 4

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 10:27:54 2 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:03 3 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:17 4 Trek - Segafredo 0:00:19 5 Avanti Isowhey Sport 0:00:45 6 Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha 0:00:48 7 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:21 8 JLT Condor 9 ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:58 10 Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:05:08 11 State Of Matter / Maap 12 Nippo - Vini Fantini 13 Attaque Team Gusto 14 Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:37 15 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody 0:18:45 16 St George Merida Cycling Team 0:26:02

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 6:33:21 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 0:00:31 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:48 5 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:52 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:53 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:54 8 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 9 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:55 10 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 11 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:57 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 13 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:58 14 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 16 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT 0:01:01 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 19 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:01:02 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:01:06 21 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:01:07 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:10 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 24 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:31 25 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:01:32 26 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:01:39 27 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo 0:01:40 28 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:03:07 29 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:03:10 30 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 31 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 0:03:36 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:51 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 0:05:50 34 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:51 35 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:05:54 36 Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:05:55 37 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:08 38 Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP 0:06:49 39 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:50 40 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 0:07:57 41 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:08:00 42 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:08:03 43 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 44 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:08:05 45 Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 46 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:07 47 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:08:09 48 Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:08:15 49 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder 50 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:09:19 51 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:10:33 52 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:36 53 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk 0:10:42 54 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:49 55 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:15 56 Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT 0:11:19 57 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:29 58 Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:32 59 Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:11:39 60 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:11:47 61 Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT 0:11:55 62 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 63 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:13 64 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:29 65 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:13:35 66 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 67 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo 0:15:03 68 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:15:07 69 Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk 0:15:56 70 Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:15:57 71 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:15:58 72 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida 0:15:59 73 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 0:16:10 74 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:16:13 75 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida 0:16:25 76 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida 0:16:47 77 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:04 78 George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT 0:17:12 79 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida 0:18:08 80 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:21:18 81 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:21:19 82 Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:21:24 83 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:25 84 James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk 85 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:21:28 86 Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 0:21:31 87 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 88 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:21:33 89 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk 0:21:36 90 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:21:37 91 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:21:41 92 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:21:46 93 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:51 94 Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:27:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 pts 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 4 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 10 5 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 8 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 8 7 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 8 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 6 9 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 6 10 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 6 11 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 4 12 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 13 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 2 14 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 2 15 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 40 pts 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 36 3 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 24 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 20 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 6 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 14 7 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 12 8 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 4 10 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 4 11 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 2 12 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 6:34:18 2 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:00:01 3 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:05 4 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:09 5 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:00:42 6 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:04:57 7 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 0:07:00 8 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:07:03 9 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:07:08 10 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:09:36