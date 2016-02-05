Jayco Herald Sun Tour: Ewan sprints to Moe stage win
Peter Kennaugh extends overall lead
Caleb Ewan's dominance of the Australian summer continued on a gusty afternoon on Moe as he added stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour to his seven previous wins in season 2016.
Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge split the peloton inside the final 10km with Ewan, Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Chris Froome, Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) forcing a break from which the Orica-GreenEdge rider was the beneficiary, claiming his third career win at the Victorian stage race.
"It was much tougher than the usual sprint finishes that I’ve been used to this summer,” Ewan said after his win. “The team rode awesome today, they kept me out of trouble and kept me near the front on all the climbs. I struggled through the middle climb, luckily they kept me near the front this last climb and it was actually harder than expected. I knew Kennaugh and Bobridge were going to be super strong over the top so I couldn’t let them go away, so I jumped on them and held on for my life really.”
The peloton first crossed under the finish line in Moe before a 15km circuit around the Gippsland town. A little kicker of a climb in the final kilometres, followed by an uphill drag to the line in gusty conditions ensured it was a tougher finish than it appeared on paper. Having made the front group though, victory was a foregone conclusion for Ewan once he opened up his sprint.
“It’s also a massive confidence boost knowing that in the harder stages I can still be there and win the sprint. So it gives me a whole lot of confidence heading into the season,” Ewan said. “That last lap was hectic, and the wind really picked up in the last hour and half of the race which made it really hard. Like it said, my team kept me up the front out of trouble and in the wheels so when we arrived at the climb was probably a lot fresher than the other guys.”
Stage 3 of the race is expected to suit the sprinters with the stage finish in Inverloch. Having won stages 2 and 3 of last year’s race, Ewan is aiming to repeat his success of 2015
“I felt quite exhausted coming to the Tour after all the racing I’ve done, and I am quite happy with how I performed today and I hope I can get the stage tomorrow as well,” said Ewan, who started his season on January 1.
Placing third and fourth on the stage also saw Kennaugh and Froome extended their grip on the GC with the British national champion also grabbing crucial bonus seconds on the line. Having won yesterday’s stage, Kennaugh explained that consecutive wins were in the back of the mind as he made a late move once the race had blown apart.
“Once we got over the final climb, I said to myself ‘just sit on now and don’t do a single turn’. I thought just on big move and if I was going to do it, it was going to be into that final corner, just before the one k to go and try and catch them by surprise but it was sort of hard because of the headwind. By the time I made my attack, they’d all seen it because the wind was so strong but I managed to gain a bit of time on Bobridge, which is never a bad thing.”
The early breakaway
Stage 1 was a fast and frenetic start in comparison to yesterday’s stage when the six-man break established itself with little fuss. Attacks came thick and fast within the first ten kilometres with teams looking to remind the peloton of their presence in the race.
Will Clarke (Drapac), Josh Berry (St George Merida) and Ryan Cavanaugh (State of Matter/Maap) were called over the race radio as an early-established move but just as news trickled over, they had been absorbed back into the 94-rider bunch. Travis Meyer (Drapac), Nick Miller (Kenyan Riders Downunder), and Dan Bonello (St George Merida) were the next to show their cards, but it was a solo by Bobridge that saw the Australian champion open the first significance gap of the day.
Bobridge claimed the intermediate sprint point and three bonus seconds in Yarra Junction at the 33km mark but would be reeled in soon after. Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) and Yuma Koishi (Nippo - Vini Fantini) counter-attacked to establish the day’s breakaway.
The duos advantage grew from one minute to three minutes on the road so by the time they started the category three Powelltown climb, with 53km raced, it was clear the peloton was content to let them enjoy their day in the sun. Their maximum advantage would top out with five minutes just before the feed zone.
On the category two Vesper Hill in Noojee, Harper started to ride away from Koishi as the ever-increasing slopes took its toll. Harper’s lead over the peloton was decreasing as Avanti took up the pace making then led the peloton on approach to the third and final categorised climb of the day.
Harper enjoyed maximum points on the Fumina South climb to dispose Froome of the KOM jersey and ensure he would be making a second trip to the podium for the most aggressive rider jersey. With his lead dropping to one minute over the climb, Harper was absorbed by the peloton quickly after who had failed to drop Ewan after Orica-GreenEdge ensured the 21-year-old was present and correct on the testing climb.
With the wind picking up on the winding ride into Moe, the peloton put the hammer down. However, Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) managed to attack off the front with Jason Christie (Kenyan Riders Downunder) and Cam Bayly (Attaque Team Gusto) bridging across.
The trio led the reduced peloton over the line in Moe by 20 seconds for the final 15km circuit but with Trek-Segafredo, Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge bossing the race, once the six-riders were off the front there was no catching them. Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) then led home the second group on the road 25 seconds down on Ewan while Nick Miller was lost home, 15:59 minutes down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:29:06
|2
|Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|7
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|0:00:25
|8
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|10
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|13
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|14
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|16
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|18
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|19
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|21
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT
|22
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT
|23
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|24
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|25
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|26
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|27
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|28
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|29
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|30
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|31
|Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|32
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|33
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|35
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:01:01
|36
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo
|37
|Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT
|38
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|39
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|40
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:20
|41
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|42
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|43
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
|44
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|45
|Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|46
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|47
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|48
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|49
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|50
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|51
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|52
|Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|53
|Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|54
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|55
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|56
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo
|58
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|59
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|60
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:05:01
|61
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|62
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk
|0:05:06
|63
|Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida
|0:05:40
|64
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:14
|65
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|66
|George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT
|67
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|68
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|69
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|70
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|71
|Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP
|72
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|0:10:29
|73
|Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|74
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
|75
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|76
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|77
|James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|78
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
|79
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|80
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|81
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|82
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|83
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida
|84
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|85
|Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida
|86
|Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|87
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|88
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|89
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|90
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:10:51
|91
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida
|0:10:55
|92
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|93
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|94
|Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:15:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
|6
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|4
|3
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|2
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|3
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|20
|pts
|2
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|12
|3
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|6
|4
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|12
|pts
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|4
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|10:27:54
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:03
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:19
|5
|Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:00:45
|6
|Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha
|0:00:48
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:21
|8
|JLT Condor
|9
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|10
|Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:05:08
|11
|State Of Matter / Maap
|12
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13
|Attaque Team Gusto
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:37
|15
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody
|0:18:45
|16
|St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:26:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|6:33:21
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
|0:00:31
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:48
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|8
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|10
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|11
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:57
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|13
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|14
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|16
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:01:01
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:01:02
|20
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:01:06
|21
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:01:07
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|24
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:31
|25
|Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:01:32
|26
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:01:39
|27
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo
|0:01:40
|28
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:03:07
|29
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|30
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|31
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|0:03:36
|32
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:51
|33
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
|0:05:50
|34
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:51
|35
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:05:54
|36
|Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:05:55
|37
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:08
|38
|Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:06:49
|39
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:50
|40
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
|0:07:57
|41
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:08:00
|42
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:08:03
|43
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|44
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:08:05
|45
|Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|46
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:07
|47
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|0:08:09
|48
|Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:08:15
|49
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|50
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|51
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:10:33
|52
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:36
|53
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk
|0:10:42
|54
|Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:49
|55
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:15
|56
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:11:19
|57
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:29
|58
|Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:32
|59
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:11:39
|60
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:11:47
|61
|Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:11:55
|62
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|63
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:12:13
|64
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:29
|65
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:13:35
|66
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|67
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo
|0:15:03
|68
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:15:07
|69
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|0:15:56
|70
|Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:15:57
|71
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:15:58
|72
|Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida
|0:15:59
|73
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:16:10
|74
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:16:13
|75
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida
|0:16:25
|76
|Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida
|0:16:47
|77
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:04
|78
|George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:17:12
|79
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida
|0:18:08
|80
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:21:18
|81
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:21:19
|82
|Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:21:24
|83
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:25
|84
|James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|85
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:21:28
|86
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:21:31
|87
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
|88
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:21:33
|89
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
|0:21:36
|90
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:21:37
|91
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|0:21:41
|92
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:21:46
|93
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:51
|94
|Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:27:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|pts
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|4
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|10
|5
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|8
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
|6
|9
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|4
|12
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|2
|15
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|40
|pts
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|3
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|24
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|20
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|14
|7
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|12
|8
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|2
|12
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|6:34:18
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:00:05
|4
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:00:09
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:00:42
|6
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:04:57
|7
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
|0:07:00
|8
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:07:03
|9
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:07:08
|10
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:09:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|19:41:32
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:30
|3
|Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:01:10
|4
|Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha
|0:01:31
|5
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:50
|6
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:35
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:40
|8
|State Of Matter / Maap
|0:08:30
|9
|Attaque Team Gusto
|0:10:46
|10
|Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:13:16
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:34
|12
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|13
|JLT Condor
|0:21:46
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:07
|15
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody
|0:34:01
|16
|St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:43:36
