Jayco Herald Sun Tour: Ewan sprints to Moe stage win

Peter Kennaugh extends overall lead

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 of the 2016 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
The peloton

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Riding through the Gippsland area

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Riders cross a railway line

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) was aggressive today

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Cheering on the peloton

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Chris Harper leading Yuma Koishi (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) leading through the trees

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Rides cross the line to start the Moe circuit

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Race director John Trevorrow waves the flag to start the racing

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) focused on the day ahead

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) corners

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) with Yuma Koishi (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Team Sky and JLT Condor spread across the road

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Team Sky looking relaxed

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Team Sky control the peloton

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) and Yuma Koishi (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
NZ national champion Jason Christie (Kenyan Riders Downunder) leading a late move

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) sitting in the bunch

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Caleb Ewan punches the air in delight

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Chris Froome in the KOM jersey, finishes fourth

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Stage winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Most aggressive Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
KOM leader Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) also leads the points classification

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Best U23 rider Chris Hamilton (Kordamentha-Australia)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

Caleb Ewan's dominance of the Australian summer continued on a gusty afternoon on Moe as he added stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour to his seven previous wins in season 2016.

Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge split the peloton inside the final 10km with Ewan, Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare), Chris Froome, Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) forcing a break from which the Orica-GreenEdge rider was the beneficiary, claiming his third career win at the Victorian stage race.

 "It was much tougher than the usual sprint finishes that I’ve been used to this summer,” Ewan said after his win. “The team rode awesome today, they kept me out of trouble and kept me near the front on all the climbs. I struggled through the middle climb, luckily they kept me near the front this last climb and it was actually harder than expected. I knew Kennaugh and Bobridge were going to be super strong over the top so I couldn’t let them go away, so I jumped on them and held on for my life really.”

The peloton first crossed under the finish line in Moe before a 15km circuit around the Gippsland town. A little kicker of a climb in the final kilometres, followed by an uphill drag to the line in gusty conditions ensured it was a tougher finish than it appeared on paper. Having made the front group though, victory was a foregone conclusion for Ewan once he opened up his sprint.

“It’s also a massive confidence boost knowing that in the harder stages I can still be there and win the sprint. So it gives me a whole lot of confidence heading into the season,” Ewan said. “That last lap was hectic, and the wind really picked up in the last hour and half of the race which made it really hard. Like it said, my team kept me up the front out of trouble and in the wheels so when we arrived at the climb was probably a lot fresher than the other guys.”

Stage 3 of the race is expected to suit the sprinters with the stage finish in Inverloch. Having won stages 2 and 3 of last year’s race, Ewan is aiming to repeat his success of 2015

“I felt quite exhausted coming to the Tour after all the racing I’ve done, and I am quite happy with how I performed today and I hope I can get the stage tomorrow as well,” said Ewan, who started his season on January 1.

Placing third and fourth on the stage also saw Kennaugh and Froome extended their grip on the GC with the British national champion also grabbing crucial bonus seconds on the line. Having won yesterday’s stage, Kennaugh explained that consecutive wins were in the back of the mind as he made a late move once the race had blown apart.

“Once we got over the final climb, I said to myself ‘just sit on now and don’t do a single turn’. I thought just on big move and if I was going to do it, it was going to be into that final corner, just before the one k to go and try and catch them by surprise but it was sort of hard because of the headwind. By the time I made my attack, they’d all seen it because the wind was so strong but I managed to gain a bit of time on Bobridge, which is never a bad thing.”

The early breakaway
Stage 1 was a fast and frenetic start in comparison to yesterday’s stage when the six-man break established itself with little fuss. Attacks came thick and fast within the first ten kilometres with teams looking to remind the peloton of their presence in the race.

Will Clarke (Drapac), Josh Berry (St George Merida) and Ryan Cavanaugh (State of Matter/Maap) were called over the race radio as an early-established move but just as news trickled over, they had been absorbed back into the 94-rider bunch. Travis Meyer (Drapac), Nick Miller (Kenyan Riders Downunder), and Dan Bonello (St George Merida) were the next to show their cards, but it was a solo by Bobridge that saw the Australian champion open the first significance gap of the day.

Bobridge claimed the intermediate sprint point and three bonus seconds in Yarra Junction at the 33km mark but would be reeled in soon after. Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) and Yuma Koishi (Nippo - Vini Fantini) counter-attacked to establish the day’s breakaway.

The duos advantage grew from one minute to three minutes on the road so by the time they started the category three Powelltown climb, with 53km raced, it was clear the peloton was content to let them enjoy their day in the sun. Their maximum advantage would top out with five minutes just before the feed zone.

On the category two Vesper Hill in Noojee, Harper started to ride away from Koishi as the ever-increasing slopes took its toll. Harper’s lead over the peloton was decreasing as Avanti took up the pace making then led the peloton on approach to the third and final categorised climb of the day.

Harper enjoyed maximum points on the Fumina South climb to dispose Froome of the KOM jersey and ensure he would be making a second trip to the podium for the most aggressive rider jersey. With his lead dropping to one minute over the climb, Harper was absorbed by the peloton quickly after who had failed to drop Ewan after Orica-GreenEdge ensured the 21-year-old was present and correct on the testing climb.

With the wind picking up on the winding ride into Moe, the peloton put the hammer down. However, Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) managed to attack off the front with Jason Christie (Kenyan Riders Downunder) and Cam Bayly (Attaque Team Gusto) bridging across.

The trio led the reduced peloton over the line in Moe by 20 seconds for the final 15km circuit but with Trek-Segafredo, Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge bossing the race, once the six-riders were off the front there was no catching them. Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) then led home the second group on the road 25 seconds down on Ewan while Nick Miller was lost home, 15:59 minutes down.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:29:06
2Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:03
4Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:05
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
6Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:14
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo0:00:25
8John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
9Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
10Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
11Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
12Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:28
13Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
16Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
18Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
19Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
21Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT
22Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT
23Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
24Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
25James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
26Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
27Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
28Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
29Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
30Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
31Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:00:35
32Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
33Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
34Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:00:47
35Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:01:01
36Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo
37Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT
38Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
39Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
40Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:20
41Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:38
42Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
43Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
44Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
45Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
46Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
47Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
48Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
49Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
50Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk
51Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
52Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
53Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
54Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
55Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
56Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo
58Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
59Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
60Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:05:01
61William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
62Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk0:05:06
63Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida0:05:40
64Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:14
65Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
66George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT
67Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
68Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
69Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
70Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
71Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP
72Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk0:10:29
73Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
74Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
75Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
76Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
77James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
78Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
79Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
80Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
81Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
82Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk
83Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida
84Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
85Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida
86Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
87Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
88Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
89Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
90Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:10:51
91Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida0:10:55
92Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
93Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
94Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:15:59

Intermediate sprint 1 - Yarra Junction
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo6pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team4
3Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team2

Intermediate sprint 1 - Moe
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team6pts
2Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder4
3Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2

Finishline
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10pts
2Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling8
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky6
4Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky4

Mountain 1 - Powelltown (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
2Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
3Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

Mountain 2 - Noojee (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP20pts
2Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini12
3Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team6
4Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team2

Mountain 3 - Fumina South (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP12pts
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky8
3Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team4

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky10:27:54
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:03
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:17
4Trek - Segafredo0:00:19
5Avanti Isowhey Sport0:00:45
6Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha0:00:48
7Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:21
8JLT Condor
9ONE Pro Cycling0:02:58
10Kenyan Riders Downunder0:05:08
11State Of Matter / Maap
12Nippo - Vini Fantini
13Attaque Team Gusto
14Team Novo Nordisk0:17:37
15Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody0:18:45
16St George Merida Cycling Team0:26:02

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky6:33:21
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo0:00:31
4Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:48
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:52
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
7Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:54
8Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
9Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:55
10Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
11Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:57
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
13James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:58
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
16Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT0:01:01
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
19Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:01:02
20Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:06
21Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:01:07
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:10
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
24Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:31
25Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:01:32
26Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:01:39
27Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo0:01:40
28Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:03:07
29Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:03:10
30Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
31Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo0:03:36
32Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:51
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo0:05:50
34Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:51
35Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:05:54
36Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:05:55
37Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:06:08
38Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP0:06:49
39Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:50
40Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP0:07:57
41Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:08:00
42Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini0:08:03
43Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
44Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:08:05
45Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
46William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:07
47Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:08:09
48Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:08:15
49Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
50Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:09:19
51Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:10:33
52Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:36
53Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk0:10:42
54Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:10:49
55John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:11:15
56Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT0:11:19
57Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:29
58Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:11:32
59Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:11:39
60Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini0:11:47
61Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT0:11:55
62Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
63Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:13
64Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:29
65Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:13:35
66Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
67Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo0:15:03
68Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:15:07
69Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk0:15:56
70Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:15:57
71Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini0:15:58
72Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida0:15:59
73Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT0:16:10
74Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:16:13
75Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida0:16:25
76Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida0:16:47
77Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:04
78George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT0:17:12
79Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida0:18:08
80Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:21:18
81Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:21:19
82Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:21:24
83Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:21:25
84James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
85Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:21:28
86Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto0:21:31
87Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
88Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:21:33
89Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk0:21:36
90Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:21:37
91Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:21:41
92Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini0:21:46
93Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:51
94Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:27:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky16pts
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
4Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto10
5Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody8
6Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team8
7Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling8
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo6
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team6
10Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling6
11Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder4
12Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4
13Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team2
14Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2
15Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP40pts
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky36
3Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini24
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini20
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky16
6Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team14
7Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP12
8Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
9Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team4
10Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling4
11Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team2
12Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team6:34:18
2Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:00:01
3Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:00:05
4Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:00:09
5Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:00:42
6Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:04:57
7Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP0:07:00
8Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:07:03
9Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:07:08
10Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:09:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky19:41:32
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:30
3Avanti Isowhey Sport0:01:10
4Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha0:01:31
5Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:50
6ONE Pro Cycling0:03:35
7Trek - Segafredo0:03:40
8State Of Matter / Maap0:08:30
9Attaque Team Gusto0:10:46
10Kenyan Riders Downunder0:13:16
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:34
12Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:08
13JLT Condor0:21:46
14Team Novo Nordisk0:33:07
15Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody0:34:01
16St George Merida Cycling Team0:43:36

 

