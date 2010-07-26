Kankovsky catapults to win
United nations of the top ten
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|2:12:23
|2
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|3
|Erik Poljanec (Slo) Zheroquadro-Radenska RAR
|4
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DUK
|5
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam
|6
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA
|7
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA
|8
|Krisztián Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|9
|Timo Fransen (Ned) Profiline PRO
|10
|Viktor Specziár (Hun) Merida HCT
|11
|Iaroslav Boyko (Ukr) Ukraine National Track Team
|12
|Mateusz Osowski (Pol) MGLKS Blekitini Dobrawa Kozieglowy
|13
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|14
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Ukraine National Track Team
|15
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DUK
|16
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) Ukraine National Track Team
|17
|Artur Sagát (Hun) Atlantis Casino Kerekp. 2000 Miskolc
|0:00:06
|18
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DUK
|19
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|20
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|21
|Jan Dostal (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|22
|Michael Gannopolskiy (Ger) Profiline PRO
|23
|Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|24
|Nejc Kosir (Slo) Zheroquadro-Radenska RAR
|25
|Pim Klaver (Ned) Profiline PRO
|26
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Zheroquadro-Radenska RAR
|27
|Matthias Höfler (Aut) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA
|28
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|29
|Rida Cador (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:00:29
|30
|Gábor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|31
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA
|0:00:37
|32
|David Schöggl (Aut) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA
|33
|Freek Geurts (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam
|0:00:48
|34
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|35
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|36
|Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DUK
|37
|Mimo Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|38
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DUK
|39
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro-Radenska RAR
|0:01:18
|40
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro-Radenska RAR
|41
|Tomasz Krupinski (Pol) MGLKS Blekitini Dobrawa Kozieglowy
|0:01:44
|42
|Leon Burger (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam
|43
|Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:02:09
|44
|Csaba Mero (Hun) Merida HCT
|0:02:37
|45
|Ferdinand Bruckner (Aut) Merida HCT
|0:02:47
|46
|Werner Faltheiner (Aut) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA
|47
|Roman Fürst (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:04:00
|HD
|István Cziráki (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|HD
|Tamás Szabó (Hun) Atlantis Casino Kerekp. 2000 Miskolc
|DNF
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|DNF
|Balázs Szórádi (Hun) Merida HCT
|DNF
|Roland Kovács (Hun) Merida HCT
|DNF
|Botond Molnár (Hun) Merida HCT
|DNF
|Thomas Hartog (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam
|DNF
|Pascal Aandewiel (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam
|DNF
|Joost Kunst (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam
|DNF
|Lukasz Strzedula (Pol) MGLKS Blekitini Dobrawa Kozieglowy
|DNF
|Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol) MGLKS Blekitini Dobrawa Kozieglowy
|DNF
|Pawel Karaskiewicz (Pol) MGLKS Blekitini Dobrawa Kozieglowy
|DNF
|Gergely Kiss (Hun) Atlantis Casino Kerekp. 2000 Miskolc
|DNF
|Zoltán Vígh (Hun) Atlantis Casino Kerekp. 2000 Miskolc
|DNF
|Gábor Tóth (Hun) Atlantis Casino Kerekp. 2000 Miskolc
|DNF
|Thomas Klonk (Ger) Profiline PRO
|DNF
|Benno Riedesser (Ger) Profiline PRO
