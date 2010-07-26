Trending

Kankovsky catapults to win

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2:12:23
2Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool-Author
3Erik Poljanec (Slo) Zheroquadro-Radenska RAR
4Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DUK
5Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam
6Adam Homolka (Cze) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA
7Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA
8Krisztián Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
9Timo Fransen (Ned) Profiline PRO
10Viktor Specziár (Hun) Merida HCT
11Iaroslav Boyko (Ukr) Ukraine National Track Team
12Mateusz Osowski (Pol) MGLKS Blekitini Dobrawa Kozieglowy
13Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Hungarian National Team
14Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) Ukraine National Track Team
15Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DUK
16Roman Morozov (Ukr) Ukraine National Track Team
17Artur Sagát (Hun) Atlantis Casino Kerekp. 2000 Miskolc0:00:06
18Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DUK
19Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
20Péter Kusztor (Hun) Hungarian National Team
21Jan Dostal (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
22Michael Gannopolskiy (Ger) Profiline PRO
23Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
24Nejc Kosir (Slo) Zheroquadro-Radenska RAR
25Pim Klaver (Ned) Profiline PRO
26Robert Jenko (Slo) Zheroquadro-Radenska RAR
27Matthias Höfler (Aut) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA
28Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
29Rida Cador (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:00:29
30Gábor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team
31Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA0:00:37
32David Schöggl (Aut) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA
33Freek Geurts (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam0:00:48
34Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
35Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
36Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DUK
37Mimo Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool-Author
38Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DUK
39Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro-Radenska RAR0:01:18
40Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro-Radenska RAR
41Tomasz Krupinski (Pol) MGLKS Blekitini Dobrawa Kozieglowy0:01:44
42Leon Burger (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam
43Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:02:09
44Csaba Mero (Hun) Merida HCT0:02:37
45Ferdinand Bruckner (Aut) Merida HCT0:02:47
46Werner Faltheiner (Aut) Union Radland Karnten-Viperbike-WSA
47Roman Fürst (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:04:00
HDIstván Cziráki (Hun) Hungarian National Team
HDTamás Szabó (Hun) Atlantis Casino Kerekp. 2000 Miskolc
DNFTomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
DNFBalázs Szórádi (Hun) Merida HCT
DNFRoland Kovács (Hun) Merida HCT
DNFBotond Molnár (Hun) Merida HCT
DNFThomas Hartog (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam
DNFPascal Aandewiel (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam
DNFJoost Kunst (Ned) Grontmij-Team Amsterdam
DNFLukasz Strzedula (Pol) MGLKS Blekitini Dobrawa Kozieglowy
DNFMateusz Chmurzewski (Pol) MGLKS Blekitini Dobrawa Kozieglowy
DNFPawel Karaskiewicz (Pol) MGLKS Blekitini Dobrawa Kozieglowy
DNFGergely Kiss (Hun) Atlantis Casino Kerekp. 2000 Miskolc
DNFZoltán Vígh (Hun) Atlantis Casino Kerekp. 2000 Miskolc
DNFGábor Tóth (Hun) Atlantis Casino Kerekp. 2000 Miskolc
DNFThomas Klonk (Ger) Profiline PRO
DNFBenno Riedesser (Ger) Profiline PRO

