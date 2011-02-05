Trending

The GVA Trofee podium in Lille

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Hanka Kupfernagel and Marianne Vos

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Belgian champion Sanne Cant distances Vos on the final lap

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Cant celebrates her win in Lille

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Belgian champion Sanne Cant wins in Lille

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Marianne Vos runs her bike to the line after rolling her tire

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The podium in Lille: Marianne Vos, Sanne Cant, Hanka Kupfernagel

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) captured her first international win during the fourth round of the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy on home soil in Lille, Belgium. The Belgian champion distanced world champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and German champion Hanka Kupfernagel on the technical course. Cant also becomes the new leader in the GvA Trophy due to the illness of former leader Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash).

"Did you see my excitement when crossing the line? This is the victory that I've been waiting so long for," Cant said.

Early on Kupfernagel was leading the pack around the lake in the nature park. Only Vos and Cant were able to keep up with the experienced German woman. Halfway through the race Kupfernagel lost ground when changing bikes. "I got blocked by a lapped rider which didn't offer me enough time to speed up and ride up the following climb. Then they were gone," Kupernagel told Cyclingnews.

During the penultimate round Vos got distanced too after changing bikes but the world champion wasn't planning on offering Cant the victory just like that. Halfway through the last lap Vos got back on Cant's wheel. A moment later Vos had to set foot on the ground on a technical section in the forest with tight corners. Cant had a gap then Vos disappeared from the picture when her tubular went off the rim. The Dutch woman then switched her focus from winning the race to staying ahead of Kupfernagel.

"We were both riding on the limit and that bike switch offered her a couple of metres. Could I have won without the tyre problems? Sanne had a sizeable gap on me already, so it would've been very hard to come back on her," Vos said.

For Cant it was a big advantage to avoid the sprint with her Dutch rival. "I think that in the sprint I have no chance against Vos. She's probably still faster when she's running," Cant said. It didn't come down to a sprint though and Cant cruised to a much-deserved win.

Vos kept riding on the rim in the forest but eventually was forced to run the last hundred metres towards the finish line while Kupfernagel was coming back quickly. "In the forest it was possible to ride but on the asphalt that didn't work out well. I saw Hanka coming back while the finish was still so far away," Vos said.

Eventually Kupfernagel was kind enough to slow down and offer Vos second place. "That was a nice gesture from her," Vos said. Kupfernagel explained that Vos deserved that second place but that she wouldn't do the same at the world championships. "Neither would I," Vos reacted.

Helen Wyman (Kona) won a tight sprint for fourth place from Dutch rider Sabrina Stultiens. "Did I win it? Then it's good," a coughing Wyman said. The British champion moves into second place overall in the rankings with only one round left.

Nikki Harris captured her best GvA result of the season with a sixth place at two minutes from winner Cant. She is now sixth overall.

A few minutes later Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) crossed the line in her comeback race after several weeks of illness. She finished tenth at almost four minutes from Cant. "The result didn't matter. I knew that I wouldn't be riding for the victory but figured I could do damage control in the overall rankings by racing here," Van den Brand told Cyclingnews. The Dutch champion succeeded in her goal as she remains in third overall.

On February 20 the last round of the GvA Trophy is held in Oostmalle, Belgium.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:38:01
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:43
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:01:28
5Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
6Nikki Harris (GBr)0:02:02
7Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:02:42
8Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:03:08
9Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:03:30
10Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil0:03:42
11Reza Hormes (Ned)0:03:53
12Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)0:04:09
13Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)0:04:13
14Nancy Bober (Bel)0:04:26
15Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:04:37
16Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:04:45
17Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:05:08
18Hilde Quintens (Bel)0:05:21
19Nathalie Nijns (Bel)0:05:31
20Anja Geldhof (Bel)0:05:42
21Katrien Aerts (Bel)0:05:51
22Lana Verberne (Ned)0:06:16
23Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:06:45
24 -1 lapAnja Nobus (Bel)
25Kristien Nelen (Bel)
26Katrien Thijs (Bel)
27 -2 lapsKatrien Vermeiren (Bel)
28Liisi Rist (Est)
29Britt Jochems (Bel)
30Caren Commissaris (Bel)
31Liga Smite (Lat)
32Jaanice Geyskens (Bel)
33Valerie Boonen (Bel)
34 -3 lapsGreete Steinburg (Est)
35Madara Furmane (Lat)
36Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)
37Marijke De Pauw (Bel)

GvA Trofee - Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus83pts
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona72
3Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil69
4Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash60
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze)56
6Nikki Harris (GBr)53
7Sophie De Boer (Ned)48
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit47
9Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.NL46
10Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)41
11Arenda Grimberg (Ned)39
12Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
13Nancy Bober (Bel)32pts
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)29
15Linda Van Rijen (Ned)20
16Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER
17Ellen Van Loy (Bel)19pts
18Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)14
19Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team13
20Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)12
21Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru10
22Martina Zwick (Ger)9
23Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles8
24Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC7
25Helena Van Leijen (Ned)5
26Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
27Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Benelux Team
29Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)4pts
31Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.3
32Hilde Quintens (Bel)
32Ilona Meter (Ned) WV Eemland2pts
33Anja Geldhof (Bel)
33Nikoline Hansen (Den)1

 

