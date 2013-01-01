Van der Poel starts 2013 by continuing undefeated streak in Baal
Peeters, Hermans on podium over 2 minutes back
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|0:41:44
|2
|Yannick Peeters
|0:02:09
|3
|Quinten Hermans
|0:02:31
|4
|Gianni Van Donink
|0:03:33
|5
|Richard Jansen (Ned)
|0:04:03
|6
|Ward Van Laer
|0:04:17
|7
|Kobe Goossens
|0:04:27
|8
|Jelle Schuermans
|0:04:30
|9
|Vincent Peeters
|0:04:33
|10
|Jens Teirlinck
|0:04:51
|11
|Stijn Caluwe
|0:04:55
|12
|Thijs Aerts
|13
|Jelle Vanden Dries
|0:05:30
|14
|Thomas Van de Velde
|0:05:40
|15
|Jochen De Vocht
|0:06:25
|16
|Yves Coolen
|0:06:28
|17
|Jorn Verbraken
|0:06:39
|18
|Stephen Bassett (USA)
|0:07:06
|19
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck
|0:07:11
|20
|Jake Womersley (GBr)
|0:07:13
|21
|David Lombardo (USA)
|0:07:24
|22
|Seppe Gorrens
|0:07:37
|23
|Ian McPherson (USA)
|0:07:45
|24 (-1 lap)
|Dario Kloeck
|25
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|26 (-2 laps)
|Nathaniel Morse (USA)
|27
|Jens Dierckx
|28
|Loïc Hennaux
|29
|Sybren Jacobs
|30
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|31
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|32
|Gianni Quintelier
|33
|Jonas Abe
|34 )-3 laps)
|Peter Goguen (USA)
|35
|Josey Weik (USA)
|36
|Jory Degheldere
|37
|John Francisco (USA)
|38
|Bert Eeckman
|39
|Gianni Vermeiren
|40
|Dennis Celen
|41 (-4 laps)
|Brent Peeters
