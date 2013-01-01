Trending

Van der Poel starts 2013 by continuing undefeated streak in Baal

Peeters, Hermans on podium over 2 minutes back

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)0:41:44
2Yannick Peeters0:02:09
3Quinten Hermans0:02:31
4Gianni Van Donink0:03:33
5Richard Jansen (Ned)0:04:03
6Ward Van Laer0:04:17
7Kobe Goossens0:04:27
8Jelle Schuermans0:04:30
9Vincent Peeters0:04:33
10Jens Teirlinck0:04:51
11Stijn Caluwe0:04:55
12Thijs Aerts
13Jelle Vanden Dries0:05:30
14Thomas Van de Velde0:05:40
15Jochen De Vocht0:06:25
16Yves Coolen0:06:28
17Jorn Verbraken0:06:39
18Stephen Bassett (USA)0:07:06
19Pieter Van Roosbroeck0:07:11
20Jake Womersley (GBr)0:07:13
21David Lombardo (USA)0:07:24
22Seppe Gorrens0:07:37
23Ian McPherson (USA)0:07:45
24 (-1 lap)Dario Kloeck
25Garrett Gerchar (USA)
26 (-2 laps)Nathaniel Morse (USA)
27Jens Dierckx
28Loïc Hennaux
29Sybren Jacobs
30Maxx Chance (USA)
31Spencer Downing (USA)
32Gianni Quintelier
33Jonas Abe
34 )-3 laps)Peter Goguen (USA)
35Josey Weik (USA)
36Jory Degheldere
37John Francisco (USA)
38Bert Eeckman
39Gianni Vermeiren
40Dennis Celen
41 (-4 laps)Brent Peeters

