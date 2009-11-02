Trending

Dallaire wins women's race

McKay and Borem finish in top three

Anna Jean Dallaire won the elite women's race. Amanda McKay (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) and Nicole Borem (DRT Racing) followed for second and third. Betsy Shogren (Cannondale Factory Team/Backyard Bike Club), a three-time MAC champion, had to settle for fourth.

The race was run in a 240-acre valley at the Sycamore Gun Club just northeast of Cincinnati.

Next week, November 8, the Zipp OVCX Tour travels to Lexington, Kentucky, for the annual Promotion Cross.

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Annajean Dallaire (Bob's Red Mill)
2Amanda McKay (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
3Nicole Borem (DRT Racing)
4Betsy Shogren (Cannondale Factory Racing/Backyard Bike Club)
5Teri Meek (BikeClicks/Team Louisville)
6Gerry Schulze (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
7Bridget Donovan
8Melissa Corliss (National Engineering/COBC)
9Nancy Henderson (National Engineering/COBC)
10Amy Hyland

Women Cat. 3 / 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olivia Jaras (Rogue Racing Project)
2Hannah Mossman (One Call Now)
3Nancy Henderson (National Engineering/COBC)
4Alison Bedingfield (Team Hungry)
5Elizabeth Cobb
6Cooper Ambjorn (Team Fusion)
7Jillian Kellbach (Central Ohio Bicycle Club)
8Julie Wilson (Team Dayton)
DNSApril Beckner (One Call Now)

Women. Cat. 3 /4 Masters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Melissa Corliss (National Engineering/COBC)
2Bridget Sempsrott (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
3Shellie Heggenbuerger
4Judi Rothenberg
5Karin Reed (Team Dayton)
6Claudia Fritzinger (Rogue Racing Project)
7Karen Hamilton (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
DNSTiffanie Hills (Team Dayton)

Latest on Cyclingnews