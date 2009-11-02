Anna Jean Dallaire won the elite women's race. Amanda McKay (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) and Nicole Borem (DRT Racing) followed for second and third. Betsy Shogren (Cannondale Factory Team/Backyard Bike Club), a three-time MAC champion, had to settle for fourth.

The race was run in a 240-acre valley at the Sycamore Gun Club just northeast of Cincinnati.

Next week, November 8, the Zipp OVCX Tour travels to Lexington, Kentucky, for the annual Promotion Cross.

Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Annajean Dallaire (Bob's Red Mill) 2 Amanda McKay (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 3 Nicole Borem (DRT Racing) 4 Betsy Shogren (Cannondale Factory Racing/Backyard Bike Club) 5 Teri Meek (BikeClicks/Team Louisville) 6 Gerry Schulze (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 7 Bridget Donovan 8 Melissa Corliss (National Engineering/COBC) 9 Nancy Henderson (National Engineering/COBC) 10 Amy Hyland

Women Cat. 3 / 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olivia Jaras (Rogue Racing Project) 2 Hannah Mossman (One Call Now) 3 Nancy Henderson (National Engineering/COBC) 4 Alison Bedingfield (Team Hungry) 5 Elizabeth Cobb 6 Cooper Ambjorn (Team Fusion) 7 Jillian Kellbach (Central Ohio Bicycle Club) 8 Julie Wilson (Team Dayton) DNS April Beckner (One Call Now)