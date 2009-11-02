Dallaire wins women's race
McKay and Borem finish in top three
Anna Jean Dallaire won the elite women's race. Amanda McKay (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) and Nicole Borem (DRT Racing) followed for second and third. Betsy Shogren (Cannondale Factory Team/Backyard Bike Club), a three-time MAC champion, had to settle for fourth.
The race was run in a 240-acre valley at the Sycamore Gun Club just northeast of Cincinnati.
Next week, November 8, the Zipp OVCX Tour travels to Lexington, Kentucky, for the annual Promotion Cross.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Annajean Dallaire (Bob's Red Mill)
|2
|Amanda McKay (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
|3
|Nicole Borem (DRT Racing)
|4
|Betsy Shogren (Cannondale Factory Racing/Backyard Bike Club)
|5
|Teri Meek (BikeClicks/Team Louisville)
|6
|Gerry Schulze (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
|7
|Bridget Donovan
|8
|Melissa Corliss (National Engineering/COBC)
|9
|Nancy Henderson (National Engineering/COBC)
|10
|Amy Hyland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olivia Jaras (Rogue Racing Project)
|2
|Hannah Mossman (One Call Now)
|3
|Nancy Henderson (National Engineering/COBC)
|4
|Alison Bedingfield (Team Hungry)
|5
|Elizabeth Cobb
|6
|Cooper Ambjorn (Team Fusion)
|7
|Jillian Kellbach (Central Ohio Bicycle Club)
|8
|Julie Wilson (Team Dayton)
|DNS
|April Beckner (One Call Now)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Melissa Corliss (National Engineering/COBC)
|2
|Bridget Sempsrott (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
|3
|Shellie Heggenbuerger
|4
|Judi Rothenberg
|5
|Karin Reed (Team Dayton)
|6
|Claudia Fritzinger (Rogue Racing Project)
|7
|Karen Hamilton (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
|DNS
|Tiffanie Hills (Team Dayton)
