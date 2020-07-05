Florian Sénéchal wins the GP Vermarc Sport
Frenchman beats Riesebeek and Campenaerts in Belgian kermesse race
Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took victory at the GP Vermarc Sport after attacking from a reduced lead group to solo across the line in Rotselaar.
Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix) took second place, while Victor Campenaerts (Independent) rounded out the podium in the 164km kermesse race.
The race started with a moment of silence for the amateur rider Niels De Vriendt, who died during a race on Saturday. The action began soon after the racing got underway, with a group including Campenaerts breaking away at the front.
A chase group including Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) formed behind, eventually catching up after a long effort to make it to the front, while the peloton followed at over a minute.
The front group eventually fractured, and would later be joined by another group attacking out of the peloton. By the 15km to go mark, Sénéchal was out front with Riesebeek and Campenaerts, as a 40-second gap lay between them and their pursuers.
Sénéchal then made his move with a handful of kilometres remaining, jumping away on an uphill section. His companions had no answer to the Frenchman's attack, leaving Deceuninck-QuickStep to grab another victory in 2020 – albeit not at an official UCI race.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel)
|4
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxeelles
|6
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Lions
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|10
|Corne Van Kessel (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
