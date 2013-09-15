Trending

De Backer wins GP Jef Scherens

Belgians sweep top three spots

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano4:45:33
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:03
4Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:11
5Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
6Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:15
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:32
10Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
11Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
15Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
16Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
18Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
19Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
22Jens Wallays (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
24Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Frans Claes (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
26Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
27Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:07
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:40
29Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:02:46
30Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
31Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
32Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:03:02
33Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:06
34Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M0:03:08
35Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
36Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
37Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:12
38Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Francesco Reda (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:26
40Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
42Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
43Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
44Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
45Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
47Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:05:09
49Bram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders0:05:10
50Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
51Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
52Paco Ghistelinck (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
53Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
54Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
55Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
57Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
58Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
59Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
60Erwin De Kerf (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
61Daan Myngheer (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
62Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
63Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Loic Vliegen (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
65Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
66Dylan Teuns (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
67Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
70Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMartijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTom David (NZl) Crelan-Euphony
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFChristophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFMattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFGiairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMuhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFFabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFBobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFMichaël Cools (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFEvert Vandromme (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFBrecht Ruyters (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFFrederik Vandewiele (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFGarrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFDirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFFelix Pouilly (Fra) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFDominic Schils (GBr) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFDieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFSean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFJonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFLouis Convens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGlenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFKieran Hambrook (NZl) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGaëtan Pons (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFTom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFAndrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMarius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
DNFSibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
DNFJoren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
DNFRonan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFWout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFKieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFSteven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFLaurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFAlphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFHenryk Cardoen (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFMartial Gene (Fra) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFFraser Gough (NZl) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFChris Jory (Aus) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFMartynas Maniusis (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFMichael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFDimitri Fauville (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFAntoine Pirlot (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFOlivier Poppe (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFChristopher Deguelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFQuentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFAntoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNSThomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNSFlorent Serry (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNSRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks

