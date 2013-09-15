De Backer wins GP Jef Scherens
Belgians sweep top three spots
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:45:33
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|4
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:11
|5
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:15
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:32
|10
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|15
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|18
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|19
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Frans Claes (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|26
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:07
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:40
|29
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:02:46
|30
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|31
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:03:02
|33
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:06
|34
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:08
|35
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|36
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:12
|38
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:26
|40
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|42
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|43
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|44
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|47
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:05:09
|49
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
|0:05:10
|50
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|52
|Paco Ghistelinck (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|55
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|57
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|58
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|59
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|60
|Erwin De Kerf (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|61
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|62
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|63
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|65
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|66
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|67
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|70
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Tom David (NZl) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michaël Cools (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Evert Vandromme (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dominic Schils (GBr) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Louis Convens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Tom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
|DNF
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Martial Gene (Fra) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Fraser Gough (NZl) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Chris Jory (Aus) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Antoine Pirlot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Christopher Deguelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNS
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNS
|Florent Serry (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNS
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
