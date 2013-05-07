Gehbauer and Osl win Grazer Bike-Opening Stattegg
Raggl takes victory in U23 men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|1:37:51
|2
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|0:00:07
|3
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|0:01:45
|4
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|0:01:54
|5
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|0:02:01
|6
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:02:37
|7
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|0:03:18
|8
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:03:48
|9
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:05:31
|10
|Simon Scheiber (Aut)
|0:06:59
|11
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|0:07:21
|12
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|0:08:59
|13
|Andras Szatmary (Hun)
|0:15:05
|14
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|15
|Vit Rehak (Cze)
|16
|Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
|17
|Filip Turk (Cro)
|18
|Christoph Hochmüller (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|1:17:28
|2
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo)
|0:03:38
|3
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze)
|0:04:31
|4
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|0:07:53
|5
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|0:09:49
|6
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:10:49
|7
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|0:11:10
|8
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|0:14:50
|9
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|0:18:32
|10
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
|11
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|12
|Lisa Gottinger (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|1:31:57
|2
|Christoph Mick (Aut)
|0:02:03
|3
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|0:05:28
|4
|Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut)
|0:07:27
|5
|Fabian Costa (Aut)
|0:08:28
|6
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|0:08:57
|7
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|0:09:40
|8
|Rok Korosec (Slo)
|0:12:47
|9
|Lukas Kaufmann (Aut)
|0:14:23
|10
|Roland Gantner (Aut)
|0:15:17
|11
|Julian Scherer (Aut)
|12
|Roman Bulis (Cze)
|13
|Milan Damek (Cze)
|14
|Johannes Ernst (Aut)
|15
|Stephan Hochmüller (Aut)
|16
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|17
|Gerald Traussner (Aut)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy