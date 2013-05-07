Trending

Gehbauer and Osl win Grazer Bike-Opening Stattegg

Raggl takes victory in U23 men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)1:37:51
2Christoph Soukup (Aut)0:00:07
3Karl Markt (Aut)0:01:45
4Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:01:54
5Ondrej Cink (Cze)0:02:01
6Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:02:37
7Andras Parti (Hun)0:03:18
8Michal Lami (Svk)0:03:48
9Filip Eberl (Cze)0:05:31
10Simon Scheiber (Aut)0:06:59
11Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)0:07:21
12Martin Haring (Svk)0:08:59
13Andras Szatmary (Hun)0:15:05
14Manfred Zöger (Aut)
15Vit Rehak (Cze)
16Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
17Filip Turk (Cro)
18Christoph Hochmüller (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Osl (Aut)1:17:28
2Blaza Klemencic (Slo)0:03:38
3Tereza Hurikova (Cze)0:04:31
4Lena Putz (Ger)0:07:53
5Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)0:09:49
6Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)0:10:49
7Barbora Machulkova (Cze)0:11:10
8Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)0:14:50
9Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:18:32
10Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
11Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
12Lisa Gottinger (Aut)

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Raggl (Aut)1:31:57
2Christoph Mick (Aut)0:02:03
3Markus Preiss (Aut)0:05:28
4Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut)0:07:27
5Fabian Costa (Aut)0:08:28
6Urban Ferencak (Slo)0:08:57
7Frantisek Lami (Svk)0:09:40
8Rok Korosec (Slo)0:12:47
9Lukas Kaufmann (Aut)0:14:23
10Roland Gantner (Aut)0:15:17
11Julian Scherer (Aut)
12Roman Bulis (Cze)
13Milan Damek (Cze)
14Johannes Ernst (Aut)
15Stephan Hochmüller (Aut)
16Philipp Heigl (Aut)
17Gerald Traussner (Aut)

