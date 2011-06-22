Image 1 of 2 Elite men's podium at the Gravity East Series - WISP (Image credit: Gravity East Series) Image 2 of 2 Elite women's podium at the Gravity East Series - WISP (Image credit: Gravity East Series)

The Gravity East Series rolled into Wisp Resort for round 2. Wisp Resort is tucked away in the mountains of Western Maryland.

It rained on Friday evening and a downpour late on Saturday evening dampened and muddied the course but did not dampen the spirits of the riders.

In the elite women's category, Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity) from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, continued her winning ways by edging out 18-year-old Lauren Daney (Specialized/Grom Racing) from Stafford, Virginia, for the second time in two weeks.

In the elite men's category, a great competition is beginning to develop. Leland O'Connor from Los Osos, California, edged out Trevyn Newpher (Grom/Snowshoe/Chainsmoke) Snowshoe, West Virginia, in GES Race #1 at Snowshoe by just a mere nine tenths of a second. In GES Race # 2 at Wisp Resort, Newpher returned the favor and took first over O'Connor by five seconds to create a tie among the elites early in the season.

The Gravity East Series round three will happen in three weeks at Windham Mountain in Windham New York for the UCI World Cup Festivities and the GES Race on Saturday the weekend of July 7, 8 & 9.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity/Kovachchapel Hill) 0:02:39 2 Lauren Daney (Grom/Specialized) 0:00:04 3 Becky Gardner (Kona/Beacon Cylcles) 0:00:11 4 Rae Gandolf (Sierranevadabrewco) 0:00:13 5 Hannah Trimble 0:00:18 6 Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge) 0:00:21

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trevyn Newpher (Grom/Chansmke/Snoshu) 0:02:13 2 Leland O'Connor (Slo To The Bone) 0:00:05 3 Justin Gregory (7Springs/Trek) 0:00:09 4 Ryan Gardner (Kona/Beacon Cylcles) 0:00:10 5 Jason Beckley (Kenda/Foxshoxracing) 0:00:10 6 Samuel Pensler (Grom/Specialized) 0:00:10 7 211 Cody Gray (Trails End Cycling) 0:00:10 8 Brian Yannuzzi (Generation Gap Racing) 0:00:13 9 Harrision Reynolds (Hornshill/Spinbkeshp) 0:00:14 10 Cody Stagner (Bluegrass Bicycles) 0:00:17 11 Bj Treglia (Gunghobikes/Foxshox) 0:00:21

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elinor Zeller (Fastlanercing/Knapps) 0:03:12

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heath Boedecker (Sierranevadabrewco) 0:02:34 2 Bob Brien 0:00:02 3 Ted Briggs (Generation Gap Racing/Luplebanon) 0:00:05 4 John Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:00:06 5 Phil Cook (Racers Edge) 0:00:13 6 George Bodycoat 0:00:17 7 Ian Star (Team Flying Dog) 0:00:18

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Liebig 0:02:25 2 Tom Schueler (Racers Edge) 0:00:04 3 Shawn Metcalf (Horn's Hill/Edge) 0:00:06 4 Chad Kelly (Bikeline Of Allentow) 0:00:06 5 Joseph Orsini (Mason Dixon Velo) 0:00:18 6 Jason Rudy (Team Flying Dog) 0:00:24

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Burke Saunders 0:02:25 2 Vance Nonno (Xfusion/Oakley/Kenda) 0:00:09 3 Matt Hofherr 0:00:13 4 Anthony Tutor (Two Wheeler) 0:00:19 5 Brett Hixon 0:00:34

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Walker Shaw (Specialized/Grom) 0:02:21 2 Luca Shaw (Specialized/Grom) 0:00:00 3 (116 Nikolas Dudukovich1Ghost Ind/Big T Rac) 0:00:03 4 Jimmy Leslie (Specialized/Grom) 0:00:03 5 Noah Fairburn (High Gear Racing) 0:00:06 6 Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:00:12 7 Robert Lewis (Trek/Tsprings) 0:00:12 8 Ace Saverese (Bicyclebyexperience) 0:00:15

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Crowley Jr 0:02:46 2 Colin Dierman (Wamsleycycles) 0:00:02 3 Rick Burchfield (Horns Hill Collectiv) 0:00:03 4 Anthony Jefferson Racer's Edge 0:00:09 5 Darryl Reed 0:00:13 6 Steven Coleman (Gravety Soul) 0:00:15 7 Chip Gray 0:00:21 8 Anthony Carafa (Antdog Dh) 0:00:26 9 Alan Daun (Nittanymba.Org) 0:00:28 10 David Gray 0:00:29 11 Bruce Mccann (Team Amigos) 0:00:34 12 Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:56

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Devore (Sierranevadabrewco) 0:02:38 2 David Binkley (Paradise Garage) 0:00:04 3 Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes) 0:00:06 4 Floyd Macheska (West Newton Bikeshop) 0:00:10 5 Dave Huff (Horns Hill Collectiv) 0:00:11 6 Jason Gadeach (Chainlick) 0:00:16 7 Ritch Ricker (Racers Edge) 0:00:17 8 Jamie Jones 0:00:18 9 Corey Tucker (Mfii/Scutellaro Rcng) 0:00:18 10 Todd Faust 0:00:23 11 Ben Zimmerman (Trails End) 0:00:26 12 Wayne Adkins (Pedal Pusher) 0:00:26 13 Carl Rodio 0:00:31

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Benini 0:02:28 2 Daniel Ertel (East Bound & Down Racing Bethel) 0:00:02 3 Corey Zell (Racer's Edge) 0:00:04 4 Gus Micheals (Edge Outdoors/Oakley) 0:00:04 5 Nic Varec 0:00:06 6 Ian Lupo (Hopecyclery/Smx Optics Coraopolis) 0:00:08 7 Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing) 0:00:14 8 Mike Monger (Race Pace Bicycles) 0:00:14 9 Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing) 0:00:16 10 Matt Rush (Launch Racing/Royal/Hayescollegeville) 0:00:19 11 Jesse Borror (Wamsleycycles/Azonic) 0:00:20 12 Joseph Burkell (Xfusion/Fox/Gopro) 0:00:20 13 Jeffrey Nelson (Http://Macpod.Net) 0:00:23 14 Justin Mchenry (Fastlaneracing) 0:00:24 15 Gustan Zimmerman (Trails End) 0:00:24 16 Andrew Kiefer (Dirtyharry's) 0:00:26 17 Alan Tarwater (Adam Cain Bti) 0:00:33 18 Rick Reed (Cake For Breakfast) 0:00:37 19 Lexington Bittle (Gravety Soul) 0:00:43 20 Zachary Price 0:00:46

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Duffy (Goon Monster Racing) 0:02:32 2 Sam Skidmore 0:00:01 3 Davis Nanno (Xfusion/Geminibkeshp) 0:00:02 4 Connor Gorman 0:00:16 5 Levi Whitaker (Steve Peat Syndicate) 0:00:16 6 Doug Widdows 0:00:16 7 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / Konburlington) 0:00:19 8 Turner Turner (Trails End) 0:00:23 9 Kohl Aumer (Probikes) 0:00:26 10 Joshua Cott 0:00:29 11 Nick Gray (Bikeline) 0:00:35

Cat. 2/3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corrine Miller (Bike Hub) 0:03:24 2 Heather Cowell 0:00:15 3 Elizabeth Jones 0:00:18

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fred Mudd (Bluegrass Specialized/Nemla Grange) 0:02:55 2 Ronald Wesner (Wheel N Heel) 0:00:11 3 Walter Connare (Chainsmoke Racing) 0:00:28 4 Scott Hokowski (Oneal/661/Sockguy) 0:00:29

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Zinzer (Generation Gap Racing/ Lubrewster) 0:02:46 2 Eddie Mazurski 0:00:09 3 Andrew Pavlica (Nema/Azonic/Otf) 0:00:25 4 Pj Dailey (Team Performance) 0:00:33 5 Jacob Hostetler (Horn's Hill Collective) 0:00:34 6 Keith Stanley 0:01:01 7 Justin Bacon 0:01:07 8 Oliver Sedner 0:01:09