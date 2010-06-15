Trending

Beytagh proves himself the man to beat in the East

Bourque wins women's race, while 15-year-old Daney shows promise

Gerrit Beytagh races to a win in Pennsylvania

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Men's podium at the Gravity East Seven Springs round

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Women's podium at the Gravity East Seven Springs round

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Junior podium at the Gravity East Seven Springs Round

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
A racer in the Gravity East series

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Gavin Vaughan (Giant/ HBG/ Troy Lee Designs/ Smith / Five Ten) at Seven Springs

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
A racer descends at Seven Springs

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Dawn Borque races to a win in the Gravity East round at Seven Springs

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Seven Springs hosted the second Gravity East round

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
A racer on his way downhill

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
A racer takes at turn at Seven Springs

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
A rider descends toward the finish

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Looking down from the course at Seven Springs

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
The finish of the Gravity East round at Seven Springs

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

A record field of entries came to Champion Pennsylvania this weekend for the Seven Springs Downhill, round two of the 2010 Gravity East Series. The fast, flowing course at Seven Springs Resort is characterized by a series of berms and banked corner, putting a premium on cornering ability. The course was in mint condition throughout Saturday practice, and a light rain overnight only added to the tackiness of the surface for Sunday's race.

But while the rain improved traction on most of the track, conditions in the infamous rock garden went the other way as slick rocks caused multiple falls. As last year, you could hear the spectators in the rock garden cheering and ringing cowbells.

Pro stalwart Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus/ Vertical Earth) didn't enjoy the atmosphere quite as much as the spectators, though. Ortiz took a nasty crash in the rock garden, resulting in a DNF and a trip to the hospital. Ortiz was released later in the evening; but as of Monday morning, the extent of his, if any, was unknown.

While Ortiz was dealing with the agony of defeat, Gerrit Beytagh (Morewood bikes USA) was experiencing the thrill of victory, with a very large exclamation point. Beytagh firmly established himself as the rider to beat on this year's Gravity East tour, taking his second win and remaining undefeated. The experienced Beytagh won by 1.3 seconds over Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros) and another second in front of third place Gavin Vaughan (Giant/ HBG/ Troy Lee Designs/ Smith / Five Ten).

2009 Champion Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain/Chainline) returned to the Gravity East and showed that she hasn't lost any of her winning form from last year as she claimed her second win of the 2010 series. Bourque took the win in the elite women's class by over four seconds, followed by Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing) with Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain Bike Park) in third.

Gravity East continues to be the incubator of talent, as teenager Ritchie Rude Jr. (Specialized Allride Academy) finished fourth in the Pro Men’s class. But this year's teenaged "next big thing" appears to be 15-year-old phenom Lauren Daney (Grom Racing).

Daney won the women's category 1, the highest-ranked amateur class for women, by an astounding 25 seconds. Her time would have been quick enough for a solid second place finish in the elite women's class, a more relevant statistic at Seven Springs this year as all categories of riders competed on the same track. Daney not only rode faster than all but one other female competitor, her time put her well within the top half of all times recorded for the day and was faster than quite a few of the category 1 men.

It was yet another performance reminiscent of last year's "next big thing" and 2009 Gravity East Pro Champion Neko Mulally, who despite having not yet graduated from High School, heads back to the World Cup circuit this week after breaking his arm the 2010 Gravity East Season Opener in Massanutten.

Speed must run in the Mulally genes as Neko's younger brother Logan continued to show that he's an outstanding racer in his own right by winning the highly competitive junior men's category 1 class, followed by New Hampshire rider Alex Couture (Giant Bikes). Finishing in third was a new rider to the category 1 junior class, Damon Morin (Highland Mountain Bike Park), who showed that he, too, is a true contender for the Gravity East season championship.

The fans, riders and staff all enjoyed Seven Springs, and many commented that it is one of their favorite Gravity East venues. Series Director Dan McDonald confirmed that a return to Seven Springs in 2011 is already in the planning stages.

Following break of a few weeks, the Gravity East Series next heads into the wild red, white and blue yonder for the July 4th Independence Day races at Roxbury New York's famous Plattekill Bike Park.

The video below is provided by Von Cooper Productions.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mtn/Chainline)0:02:39.56
2Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewin)0:00:02.59
3Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain)0:00:08.28
4Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge)0:00:21.34

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geritt Beytagh (Morewoodbikes USA)0:02:14.22
2Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros)0:00:01.32
3Gavin Vaughan (Giant/ HBG/ Troy Lee Designs/ Smith / Five Ten)0:00:02.39
4Richard J. Rude (Specialized Allride Academy)0:00:02.80
5Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HGB/Smith/Five)0:00:02.98
6Leif Lorenzen0:00:03.72
7Josh Clark (Team Timber)0:00:05.60
8Justin Greggory (7Springs Bike Park)0:00:05.95
9Adam Morse (Voncooper/GT/HBG)0:00:06.12
10Robin Klinkert0:00:06.23
11Jason Beckley (Kenda/USA/Fox Racing)0:00:08.09
12Ben Hulse (Morpheus Cycles)0:00:09.56
13David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW In)0:00:10.82
14Aley Moschitti (Giant/Hayes Bicycle)0:00:12.03
15Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)0:00:14.68
16BJ Treglia (Foes Racing/Fox Raci)0:00:16.34
17Trevyn Newpher (Snowshoe Bike Park/)0:00:16.49
18Brian Yannuzzi (Pnnsylvania State University)0:00:17.37
19Paul Adams (Team Drop/Highland Mountain)0:00:20.79
20Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics Champion Chips)0:00:22.84
21Zach Faulkner (Drummer Racing)0:00:23.38
22Anderw Bressem (Team Watchusset)0:00:27.24
23Tim White (Voncooper/GT/HBG)0:00:49.29
DNFAlejandro Ortiz (Morpheus Cycles)
Cat.1 WomenLauren Daney (Grom Racing)0:02:40.01
1Rebecca Bagley (FTW Factory Racing)0:03:05.81
2Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles)0:00:15.19

Cat. 1 Men 18 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Mulally0:02:22.43
2Alex Couture (Giant)0:00:01.83
3Damon Morin (Highland Mountain)0:00:04.15
4Nikolas Dudukovich (Gamut USA/ Leatt)0:00:04.27
5Cody Wilkins (Gravity Project)0:00:04.81
6Samuel Pensler (Grom Racing)0:00:05.62
7Dylan Conte (Team IRide/Jimmz izza/Scott Sports)0:00:07.12
8Robert Levis (7Springs/Transition)0:00:07.15
9Michael Barron (Hayes 661 Down Hill From Here)0:00:08.00
10Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free)0:00:19.90

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick D'Emidio (661/Spy)0:02:23.02
2Arthur Babcock (Andrance Cyclery/ Go)0:00:03.08
3Anthony Coneski (Beacon Bombers)0:00:03.12
4Harrison Reynolds (Spin Bike Shop Hor)0:00:03.14
5Thomas (Tripp) Bagnal (BOD Racing)0:00:04.76
6Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing)0:00:05.38
7Max Syron (Sinister/United Free)0:00:06.02
8Vance Nonno0:00:06.98
9Willem Cooper (Voncooper/GT/Smith)0:00:07.48
10Ben Gidhey (Morewoodbikes USA)0:00:07.60
11Cody Gray0:00:08.74
12Peter Mihalick (Giant/HBG/E13)0:00:11.23
13Jason Nixon0:00:11.86
14Micah VanHorn (Oakley/Bell Helmets)0:00:11.99
15Geoff Ayr (FTW Factory Racing)0:00:12.10
16Matthew McHale (Mountain Man)0:00:12.66
17Jason Bourgeois (Wachusett Brewing Co/Sram/e.13/661)0:00:13.95
18Nathan Pensler0:00:14.69
19Colby Nugent0:00:14.70
20Ross Ciminelli (Rowlett's/Design Physics)0:00:16.37
21Justin Steiner (Dirt Rag)0:00:18.70
22Justin Jackson (Pro Bikes)0:00:20.10
23Steven Czaplicki (Knapp's Cyclery)0:00:24.41
24Chris Patton (Gravity Project)0:00:25.16
25Richard Patty (Oliver Racing)0:00:27.91
26Eric Allocco (Intense Grass Roots)0:01:17.51

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Liebig (Racers Edge)0:02:24.46
2Mike Hummel (Racers Edge/GT)0:00:06.69
3Donnie Roberts0:00:08.42
4Lane Boertmann (Beachwood Bikes)0:00:09.44
5Dave Mee (JRA Cycles)0:00:10.18
6Andrew Farrell0:00:10.49
7Jason Rudy (Rudy Racing)0:00:13.57
8Shawn Metcalf (Mongoose/Kenda/661)0:00:14.90
9Nicholas White (Marty's Reliable)0:00:16.40
10Jason Washer (Nema/Scott/Hayes/)0:00:18.24
11Leif Erickson (Cantarrigian Mechani)0:00:19.66
12Delmar Dale (Gamut Jett SDG 661 Sun)0:00:23.85

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Morin (Team Highland)0:02:29.87
2Heath Boedeker (Sierra Nevada Brewin)0:00:01.73
3Dennis LaClair0:00:05.59
4Phil Cook (Racers Edge)0:00:06.20
5Ian Starr (Rudy Truckin')0:00:12.15
6Reid Kiniry (Michelin - 661)0:00:14.05
7Bob Bevaud (Horns Hill Collective)0:00:15.80
8Richard Rude (Gravity Project)0:00:20.46
9Stefan Cihylik0:00:30.39
DNFTed Briggs (Intense/Hayes)

Cat. 2 /3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Allison (Ftw Factory Racing)0:03:04.97
2Heather Cowell0:00:14.72
3Elixandria Porru (gopro oneal)0:00:17.45
4Maggie Keller0:00:43.33
5Jennel Ortiz (Team Marty's)0:00:50.67
6Jennifer Tammam (FTW Factory Racing)0:01:05.94
DNSSamantha Williams
DNSDebbie Collinelli

Cat. 2 Men 18 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Leslie (Pro Bikes)0:02:28.69
2Dan Albert0:00:04.02
3Davis Nonno (Oberlin Photography)0:00:05.69
4Noah Fairburn (Bicycles Ect.)0:00:05.98
5Max Hoffman0:00:10.01
6Nick Richer0:00:10.41
7Trevor Santo Christo (Big T Racing / Subway)0:00:10.62
8Shane Leslie (Highgear Racing)0:00:10.75
9Sam Skidmore0:00:13.27
10Ryan Mcgiboney (Nema Spy/661)0:00:15.02
11Ian Turner (Trails End Cycling)0:00:17.12
12Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / Kona)0:00:32.38
13Robbie Galloway0:00:45.63

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dennis Throckmorton (Design Physics / Rowlett's Bicycles)0:02:29.27
2Rob Helm (Chainsmoke Racing)0:00:00.51
3RJ Pursell0:00:03.69
4Brian Benini (Chainsmoke Racing)0:00:04.39
5Sam Slivinski (Big T Racing)0:00:08.07
6Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes)0:00:10.64
7Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing/ Devil)0:00:12.03
8Floyd Macheska (west newton bike shop)0:00:13.42
9Todd Faust0:00:13.79
10Daniel Waskiewicz (Tractionmag.com)0:00:14.10
11Mike Monger (Race Pace Bicycles)0:00:16.97
12Joseph Burkell (RideDC.com/GoPro/Fox Clothing)0:00:17.65
13Ethan Bodie0:00:19.40
14Michael McLennan (JRA Cycles)0:00:20.56
15Rick Reed0:00:22.11
16Micheal Oliver (Oliver Racing)0:00:24.78
17Justin McHenry0:00:25.11
18Joe Cymbaluk0:00:27.08
19Andrew Keifer0:00:28.46
20William Czaja (Big T Racing)0:00:28.56
21Stuart Haight0:00:33.44
22Dennis Arnold0:00:36.75
23Adam Cain (RideDC.com)0:00:39.74
24Nicholas Cook0:00:44.34
25Alan Tarwater (RideDC.com)0:00:45.92
DNSClayton Schaefer
DNSJessee McMath
DNSTy Albright
DNSReeves Hankins

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Metz (Horns Hill Collective)0:02:32.01
2Aaron Neumann0:00:01.46
3James Boyer0:00:02.35
4Luke Wenschhof0:00:02.88
5Chris Bramlage0:00:05.76
6Joseph Orsini (Mason DixonVeco/Cycl)0:00:11.41
7Eric Huffman (West newton bike shop)0:00:11.87
8Matthew Adamson0:00:13.05
9Ritch Ricker (Racers Edge)0:00:16.66
10Brian Phillips (Treck of PGH)0:00:19.90
11Matt Kasprzyk0:00:20.72
12Jay Lewis0:00:23.45
13Jason Hague (Trek of Pittsburgh)0:00:24.55
14C.K Seiberling (Evil Bikes/Lehigh Cy)0:00:26.14
15Ben Weaver (Bunny Hop Bikes)0:00:26.93
16Todd Hamilton (Chainsmoke Racing)0:00:32.70
17Joaquin Canizales (Team Marty's)0:00:43.70
18Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag)0:01:05.07
DNFNathan Mattern
DSQGreg Blessing
DNSGino Groft

Cat. 2 /3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bill Lamar (Horns Hill Collective)0:02:45.46
2Bill Daughtry0:00:10.52
3Frayne Wusrthele (Dirt Rag)0:00:15.95
4Darryl Reed0:00:16.09
5Steve Pervis (Chainsmoke Racing)0:00:16.97
6David Gray0:00:25.49
7George Bodycoat0:00:27.60
8Alan Daum (NittanyMba.org)0:00:29.38
9Chris Wilkins0:00:29.79
10Charles Cales0:00:32.89
11Stephen Coleman0:00:34.56
12Gil Goodrich (FILZ Built Bicycles)0:00:40.92
13Bruce Mccann (team AMIGOS)0:01:09.52
14Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles)0:01:29.12
15Ed Mcdaniel (Old Guys Rock)0:02:46.70
DNSChester Gray

Cat. 3 18 & Under Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Rush0:02:43.77
2Tim Griffith (Fat Jimmy's Outfitte)0:00:18.32
3Joshua Coit0:00:23.51
4Brian Anthony0:00:35.71
5Ian Gilbert0:00:38.44
6Connor Smith (Horns Hill Collective)0:00:43.91
7Woodson Bagnal (BOD)0:01:44.32
8Nick Gray (Bike Line of Newark)0:02:07.35
DNSMason Daughtry (Speadgoat)
DNFGrayson Morin (Team Highland)
DNSNigel Colonna (Oberlin Photography)

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Borror (Wamsley Cycles)0:02:35.49
2Arik Wolf (Back 40 Bike Shop)0:00:02.56
3Corey Zell0:00:09.57
4Andrew Pajak0:00:17.61
5Ryan Sullivan0:00:18.35
6Matthew Furlong0:00:22.97
7Matt Bagnal0:00:23.37
8Blanton Unger0:00:25.58
9Thomas Hiney (Drummer Racing)0:00:27.82
10John Tyler Smith (Chainsmoke Racing)0:00:29.74
11Shaun Tetzner0:00:32.92
12Todd Colligan0:00:33.13
13Jon Obrien0:00:34.01
DNFNick Jacob (Design Physics / Rowlett's Bicycles)
DNSTyler Nichols (Team Chainsmoke)
DNSDaron Miller

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Wolf (Back 40 Bike Shop)0:02:44.53
2Jon Posadny (MTBgeartech.com)0:00:16.55
3Bernie Mcgroarty0:00:20.17
4Chris Huffmire (US Army / EVMA)0:00:20.44
5David Huff (Mongoose Tribe/Horns Hill Colective)0:00:22.12
6Keith O'Brien0:00:22.32
7Walter Connare (Mongoose Tribe/Chain)0:00:33.25
8Scott Hohowski0:00:35.83
9Jason Dean0:00:40.27
10Corey Longstreth0:00:44.87
11Drew Allen0:01:10.01
DNSDavid Binkley
DNSPatrick Cognitore
DNSTodd Boucher (Mad March Racing/ Marin/ Bennett's Bicycles)

