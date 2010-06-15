Image 1 of 14 Gerrit Beytagh races to a win in Pennsylvania (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 14 Men's podium at the Gravity East Seven Springs round (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 3 of 14 Women's podium at the Gravity East Seven Springs round (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 4 of 14 Junior podium at the Gravity East Seven Springs Round (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 5 of 14 A racer in the Gravity East series (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 6 of 14 Gavin Vaughan (Giant/ HBG/ Troy Lee Designs/ Smith / Five Ten) at Seven Springs (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 7 of 14 A racer descends at Seven Springs (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 8 of 14 Dawn Borque races to a win in the Gravity East round at Seven Springs (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 9 of 14 Seven Springs hosted the second Gravity East round (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 10 of 14 A racer on his way downhill (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 11 of 14 A racer takes at turn at Seven Springs (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 12 of 14 A rider descends toward the finish (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 13 of 14 Looking down from the course at Seven Springs (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 14 of 14 The finish of the Gravity East round at Seven Springs (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

A record field of entries came to Champion Pennsylvania this weekend for the Seven Springs Downhill, round two of the 2010 Gravity East Series. The fast, flowing course at Seven Springs Resort is characterized by a series of berms and banked corner, putting a premium on cornering ability. The course was in mint condition throughout Saturday practice, and a light rain overnight only added to the tackiness of the surface for Sunday's race.

But while the rain improved traction on most of the track, conditions in the infamous rock garden went the other way as slick rocks caused multiple falls. As last year, you could hear the spectators in the rock garden cheering and ringing cowbells.

Pro stalwart Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus/ Vertical Earth) didn't enjoy the atmosphere quite as much as the spectators, though. Ortiz took a nasty crash in the rock garden, resulting in a DNF and a trip to the hospital. Ortiz was released later in the evening; but as of Monday morning, the extent of his, if any, was unknown.

While Ortiz was dealing with the agony of defeat, Gerrit Beytagh (Morewood bikes USA) was experiencing the thrill of victory, with a very large exclamation point. Beytagh firmly established himself as the rider to beat on this year's Gravity East tour, taking his second win and remaining undefeated. The experienced Beytagh won by 1.3 seconds over Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros) and another second in front of third place Gavin Vaughan (Giant/ HBG/ Troy Lee Designs/ Smith / Five Ten).

2009 Champion Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain/Chainline) returned to the Gravity East and showed that she hasn't lost any of her winning form from last year as she claimed her second win of the 2010 series. Bourque took the win in the elite women's class by over four seconds, followed by Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing) with Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain Bike Park) in third.

Gravity East continues to be the incubator of talent, as teenager Ritchie Rude Jr. (Specialized Allride Academy) finished fourth in the Pro Men’s class. But this year's teenaged "next big thing" appears to be 15-year-old phenom Lauren Daney (Grom Racing).

Daney won the women's category 1, the highest-ranked amateur class for women, by an astounding 25 seconds. Her time would have been quick enough for a solid second place finish in the elite women's class, a more relevant statistic at Seven Springs this year as all categories of riders competed on the same track. Daney not only rode faster than all but one other female competitor, her time put her well within the top half of all times recorded for the day and was faster than quite a few of the category 1 men.

It was yet another performance reminiscent of last year's "next big thing" and 2009 Gravity East Pro Champion Neko Mulally, who despite having not yet graduated from High School, heads back to the World Cup circuit this week after breaking his arm the 2010 Gravity East Season Opener in Massanutten.

Speed must run in the Mulally genes as Neko's younger brother Logan continued to show that he's an outstanding racer in his own right by winning the highly competitive junior men's category 1 class, followed by New Hampshire rider Alex Couture (Giant Bikes). Finishing in third was a new rider to the category 1 junior class, Damon Morin (Highland Mountain Bike Park), who showed that he, too, is a true contender for the Gravity East season championship.

The fans, riders and staff all enjoyed Seven Springs, and many commented that it is one of their favorite Gravity East venues. Series Director Dan McDonald confirmed that a return to Seven Springs in 2011 is already in the planning stages.

Following break of a few weeks, the Gravity East Series next heads into the wild red, white and blue yonder for the July 4th Independence Day races at Roxbury New York's famous Plattekill Bike Park.

The video below is provided by Von Cooper Productions.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mtn/Chainline) 0:02:39.56 2 Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewin) 0:00:02.59 3 Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain) 0:00:08.28 4 Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge) 0:00:21.34

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geritt Beytagh (Morewoodbikes USA) 0:02:14.22 2 Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros) 0:00:01.32 3 Gavin Vaughan (Giant/ HBG/ Troy Lee Designs/ Smith / Five Ten) 0:00:02.39 4 Richard J. Rude (Specialized Allride Academy) 0:00:02.80 5 Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HGB/Smith/Five) 0:00:02.98 6 Leif Lorenzen 0:00:03.72 7 Josh Clark (Team Timber) 0:00:05.60 8 Justin Greggory (7Springs Bike Park) 0:00:05.95 9 Adam Morse (Voncooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:06.12 10 Robin Klinkert 0:00:06.23 11 Jason Beckley (Kenda/USA/Fox Racing) 0:00:08.09 12 Ben Hulse (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:09.56 13 David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW In) 0:00:10.82 14 Aley Moschitti (Giant/Hayes Bicycle) 0:00:12.03 15 Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing) 0:00:14.68 16 BJ Treglia (Foes Racing/Fox Raci) 0:00:16.34 17 Trevyn Newpher (Snowshoe Bike Park/) 0:00:16.49 18 Brian Yannuzzi (Pnnsylvania State University) 0:00:17.37 19 Paul Adams (Team Drop/Highland Mountain) 0:00:20.79 20 Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics Champion Chips) 0:00:22.84 21 Zach Faulkner (Drummer Racing) 0:00:23.38 22 Anderw Bressem (Team Watchusset) 0:00:27.24 23 Tim White (Voncooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:49.29 DNF Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus Cycles) Cat.1 Women Lauren Daney (Grom Racing) 0:02:40.01 1 Rebecca Bagley (FTW Factory Racing) 0:03:05.81 2 Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:15.19

Cat. 1 Men 18 & Under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Mulally 0:02:22.43 2 Alex Couture (Giant) 0:00:01.83 3 Damon Morin (Highland Mountain) 0:00:04.15 4 Nikolas Dudukovich (Gamut USA/ Leatt) 0:00:04.27 5 Cody Wilkins (Gravity Project) 0:00:04.81 6 Samuel Pensler (Grom Racing) 0:00:05.62 7 Dylan Conte (Team IRide/Jimmz izza/Scott Sports) 0:00:07.12 8 Robert Levis (7Springs/Transition) 0:00:07.15 9 Michael Barron (Hayes 661 Down Hill From Here) 0:00:08.00 10 Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:19.90

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick D'Emidio (661/Spy) 0:02:23.02 2 Arthur Babcock (Andrance Cyclery/ Go) 0:00:03.08 3 Anthony Coneski (Beacon Bombers) 0:00:03.12 4 Harrison Reynolds (Spin Bike Shop Hor) 0:00:03.14 5 Thomas (Tripp) Bagnal (BOD Racing) 0:00:04.76 6 Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing) 0:00:05.38 7 Max Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:06.02 8 Vance Nonno 0:00:06.98 9 Willem Cooper (Voncooper/GT/Smith) 0:00:07.48 10 Ben Gidhey (Morewoodbikes USA) 0:00:07.60 11 Cody Gray 0:00:08.74 12 Peter Mihalick (Giant/HBG/E13) 0:00:11.23 13 Jason Nixon 0:00:11.86 14 Micah VanHorn (Oakley/Bell Helmets) 0:00:11.99 15 Geoff Ayr (FTW Factory Racing) 0:00:12.10 16 Matthew McHale (Mountain Man) 0:00:12.66 17 Jason Bourgeois (Wachusett Brewing Co/Sram/e.13/661) 0:00:13.95 18 Nathan Pensler 0:00:14.69 19 Colby Nugent 0:00:14.70 20 Ross Ciminelli (Rowlett's/Design Physics) 0:00:16.37 21 Justin Steiner (Dirt Rag) 0:00:18.70 22 Justin Jackson (Pro Bikes) 0:00:20.10 23 Steven Czaplicki (Knapp's Cyclery) 0:00:24.41 24 Chris Patton (Gravity Project) 0:00:25.16 25 Richard Patty (Oliver Racing) 0:00:27.91 26 Eric Allocco (Intense Grass Roots) 0:01:17.51

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Liebig (Racers Edge) 0:02:24.46 2 Mike Hummel (Racers Edge/GT) 0:00:06.69 3 Donnie Roberts 0:00:08.42 4 Lane Boertmann (Beachwood Bikes) 0:00:09.44 5 Dave Mee (JRA Cycles) 0:00:10.18 6 Andrew Farrell 0:00:10.49 7 Jason Rudy (Rudy Racing) 0:00:13.57 8 Shawn Metcalf (Mongoose/Kenda/661) 0:00:14.90 9 Nicholas White (Marty's Reliable) 0:00:16.40 10 Jason Washer (Nema/Scott/Hayes/) 0:00:18.24 11 Leif Erickson (Cantarrigian Mechani) 0:00:19.66 12 Delmar Dale (Gamut Jett SDG 661 Sun) 0:00:23.85

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Morin (Team Highland) 0:02:29.87 2 Heath Boedeker (Sierra Nevada Brewin) 0:00:01.73 3 Dennis LaClair 0:00:05.59 4 Phil Cook (Racers Edge) 0:00:06.20 5 Ian Starr (Rudy Truckin') 0:00:12.15 6 Reid Kiniry (Michelin - 661) 0:00:14.05 7 Bob Bevaud (Horns Hill Collective) 0:00:15.80 8 Richard Rude (Gravity Project) 0:00:20.46 9 Stefan Cihylik 0:00:30.39 DNF Ted Briggs (Intense/Hayes)

Cat. 2 /3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Allison (Ftw Factory Racing) 0:03:04.97 2 Heather Cowell 0:00:14.72 3 Elixandria Porru (gopro oneal) 0:00:17.45 4 Maggie Keller 0:00:43.33 5 Jennel Ortiz (Team Marty's) 0:00:50.67 6 Jennifer Tammam (FTW Factory Racing) 0:01:05.94 DNS Samantha Williams DNS Debbie Collinelli

Cat. 2 Men 18 & Under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Leslie (Pro Bikes) 0:02:28.69 2 Dan Albert 0:00:04.02 3 Davis Nonno (Oberlin Photography) 0:00:05.69 4 Noah Fairburn (Bicycles Ect.) 0:00:05.98 5 Max Hoffman 0:00:10.01 6 Nick Richer 0:00:10.41 7 Trevor Santo Christo (Big T Racing / Subway) 0:00:10.62 8 Shane Leslie (Highgear Racing) 0:00:10.75 9 Sam Skidmore 0:00:13.27 10 Ryan Mcgiboney (Nema Spy/661) 0:00:15.02 11 Ian Turner (Trails End Cycling) 0:00:17.12 12 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / Kona) 0:00:32.38 13 Robbie Galloway 0:00:45.63

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dennis Throckmorton (Design Physics / Rowlett's Bicycles) 0:02:29.27 2 Rob Helm (Chainsmoke Racing) 0:00:00.51 3 RJ Pursell 0:00:03.69 4 Brian Benini (Chainsmoke Racing) 0:00:04.39 5 Sam Slivinski (Big T Racing) 0:00:08.07 6 Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes) 0:00:10.64 7 Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing/ Devil) 0:00:12.03 8 Floyd Macheska (west newton bike shop) 0:00:13.42 9 Todd Faust 0:00:13.79 10 Daniel Waskiewicz (Tractionmag.com) 0:00:14.10 11 Mike Monger (Race Pace Bicycles) 0:00:16.97 12 Joseph Burkell (RideDC.com/GoPro/Fox Clothing) 0:00:17.65 13 Ethan Bodie 0:00:19.40 14 Michael McLennan (JRA Cycles) 0:00:20.56 15 Rick Reed 0:00:22.11 16 Micheal Oliver (Oliver Racing) 0:00:24.78 17 Justin McHenry 0:00:25.11 18 Joe Cymbaluk 0:00:27.08 19 Andrew Keifer 0:00:28.46 20 William Czaja (Big T Racing) 0:00:28.56 21 Stuart Haight 0:00:33.44 22 Dennis Arnold 0:00:36.75 23 Adam Cain (RideDC.com) 0:00:39.74 24 Nicholas Cook 0:00:44.34 25 Alan Tarwater (RideDC.com) 0:00:45.92 DNS Clayton Schaefer DNS Jessee McMath DNS Ty Albright DNS Reeves Hankins

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Metz (Horns Hill Collective) 0:02:32.01 2 Aaron Neumann 0:00:01.46 3 James Boyer 0:00:02.35 4 Luke Wenschhof 0:00:02.88 5 Chris Bramlage 0:00:05.76 6 Joseph Orsini (Mason DixonVeco/Cycl) 0:00:11.41 7 Eric Huffman (West newton bike shop) 0:00:11.87 8 Matthew Adamson 0:00:13.05 9 Ritch Ricker (Racers Edge) 0:00:16.66 10 Brian Phillips (Treck of PGH) 0:00:19.90 11 Matt Kasprzyk 0:00:20.72 12 Jay Lewis 0:00:23.45 13 Jason Hague (Trek of Pittsburgh) 0:00:24.55 14 C.K Seiberling (Evil Bikes/Lehigh Cy) 0:00:26.14 15 Ben Weaver (Bunny Hop Bikes) 0:00:26.93 16 Todd Hamilton (Chainsmoke Racing) 0:00:32.70 17 Joaquin Canizales (Team Marty's) 0:00:43.70 18 Eric McKeegan (Dirt Rag) 0:01:05.07 DNF Nathan Mattern DSQ Greg Blessing DNS Gino Groft

Cat. 2 /3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bill Lamar (Horns Hill Collective) 0:02:45.46 2 Bill Daughtry 0:00:10.52 3 Frayne Wusrthele (Dirt Rag) 0:00:15.95 4 Darryl Reed 0:00:16.09 5 Steve Pervis (Chainsmoke Racing) 0:00:16.97 6 David Gray 0:00:25.49 7 George Bodycoat 0:00:27.60 8 Alan Daum (NittanyMba.org) 0:00:29.38 9 Chris Wilkins 0:00:29.79 10 Charles Cales 0:00:32.89 11 Stephen Coleman 0:00:34.56 12 Gil Goodrich (FILZ Built Bicycles) 0:00:40.92 13 Bruce Mccann (team AMIGOS) 0:01:09.52 14 Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles) 0:01:29.12 15 Ed Mcdaniel (Old Guys Rock) 0:02:46.70 DNS Chester Gray

Cat. 3 18 & Under Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Rush 0:02:43.77 2 Tim Griffith (Fat Jimmy's Outfitte) 0:00:18.32 3 Joshua Coit 0:00:23.51 4 Brian Anthony 0:00:35.71 5 Ian Gilbert 0:00:38.44 6 Connor Smith (Horns Hill Collective) 0:00:43.91 7 Woodson Bagnal (BOD) 0:01:44.32 8 Nick Gray (Bike Line of Newark) 0:02:07.35 DNS Mason Daughtry (Speadgoat) DNF Grayson Morin (Team Highland) DNS Nigel Colonna (Oberlin Photography)

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Borror (Wamsley Cycles) 0:02:35.49 2 Arik Wolf (Back 40 Bike Shop) 0:00:02.56 3 Corey Zell 0:00:09.57 4 Andrew Pajak 0:00:17.61 5 Ryan Sullivan 0:00:18.35 6 Matthew Furlong 0:00:22.97 7 Matt Bagnal 0:00:23.37 8 Blanton Unger 0:00:25.58 9 Thomas Hiney (Drummer Racing) 0:00:27.82 10 John Tyler Smith (Chainsmoke Racing) 0:00:29.74 11 Shaun Tetzner 0:00:32.92 12 Todd Colligan 0:00:33.13 13 Jon Obrien 0:00:34.01 DNF Nick Jacob (Design Physics / Rowlett's Bicycles) DNS Tyler Nichols (Team Chainsmoke) DNS Daron Miller