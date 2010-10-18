Trending

Van Gilder beats teammate to victory

Windfield assures solid day for C3

Image 1 of 11

The women's podium: Arley Kemmerer (C3), Deidre Winfield (C3), Laura van Gilder (C3), Ann D'Ambruoso (Ladies First) and Carolyn Popovic (PAValleys.com).

The women's podium: Arley Kemmerer (C3), Deidre Winfield (C3), Laura van Gilder (C3), Ann D'Ambruoso (Ladies First) and Carolyn Popovic (PAValleys.com).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 2 of 11

Arley Kemmerer (C3) stayed close to the front and finished fourth.

Arley Kemmerer (C3) stayed close to the front and finished fourth.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 3 of 11

Lenore Pipes (Haymarket) chooses to run rather than ride the climb.

Lenore Pipes (Haymarket) chooses to run rather than ride the climb.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 4 of 11

Jennifer Maxwell (Van Dessel) powers her way up the climb.

Jennifer Maxwell (Van Dessel) powers her way up the climb.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 5 of 11

Erica Yozell (PAValleys.com) focuses on the top of the climb.

Erica Yozell (PAValleys.com) focuses on the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 6 of 11

Ann D'Ambruoso (Ladies First) on her way to a third place podium finish.

Ann D'Ambruoso (Ladies First) on her way to a third place podium finish.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 7 of 11

Katrina Dowidchuk (Team TBB) on her way to another top 10 finish.

Katrina Dowidchuk (Team TBB) on her way to another top 10 finish.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 8 of 11

Rebecca Blatt (Silverbull) placed fifth two days in a row.

Rebecca Blatt (Silverbull) placed fifth two days in a row.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 9 of 11

Teammates, Deidre Winfield (C3) and Arley Kemmerer (C3) join forces in pursuit of Laura van Gilder.

Teammates, Deidre Winfield (C3) and Arley Kemmerer (C3) join forces in pursuit of Laura van Gilder.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 10 of 11

Laura van Gilder (C3) leads the elite women's field on the first lap.

Laura van Gilder (C3) leads the elite women's field on the first lap.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 11 of 11

The field's view of winner Laura van Gilder (C3).

The field's view of winner Laura van Gilder (C3).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Laura van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) took a second convincing victory at the Granogue Cyclo-cross Expo on Sunday. The sprinter soloed over the finish line ahead of teammate Deidre Winfield in second and Ann D’Ambruoso (Ladies First Racing) in third.

“My goal is to go out and race the best I can and of course get the win,” Van Gilder said. “I just want to keep piling on this experience and compete with the top American women when I see them. The points are important because it is good to get a good start position but honestly I just start the race and race.”

The UCI C2 Granogue Cyclo-cross Expo’s second round treated the riders to a revised course on the Dupont Family Estate grounds. The circuit included two significant climbs, the first through the wooded back section and the second climb up to the Granogue Tower.

“I felt like the course today had a little more climbing and there were two longer run ups that made a big difference,” Van Gilder said. “I think everyone was tired from yesterday because these are very hard courses down here.”

Van Gilder took the hole shot in order to get to the wooded section first. She kept the pressure on, with teammate Winfield chasing close behind. She held her advantage through the final lap to take the win.

“I had about 10 seconds and Dee Dee came close to me on one lap but then on the final lap I opened it up and managed to hold her off on the that lap,” she said. “We each have different strengths on these courses and places where we can push ourselves. She was catching up to me in places that I was faltering. I felt that raised the game for both of us.”

The leading duo’s third teammate Arley Kremmerer rode in a chase group that included D’Ambruoso to eventually finish in fourth place.

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)36:52:00
2Deidre Winfield (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)0:05:00
3Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)0:33:00
4Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)1:25:00
5Carolyn Popovic (PAValleys.com)1:46:00
6Rebecca Blatt (silverbull centralwheel)2:04:00
7Nicole Thiemann (Team CF)2:05:00
8Jennifer Maxwell (Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden)2:40:00
9Katrina Dowidchuk (Team TBB/Deep Blue)2:42:00
10Julie Kuliecza (ALAN North America Cycling Team)3:27:00
11Lenore Pipes (The Wistar Institute)3:53:00
12Lauri Webber (Secret Henry's Team)4:04:00
13Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)4:44:00
14Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)4:59:00
15Erin Silliman (ALAN North America Cycling Team)5:13:00
16Elizabeth Harlow (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)5:59:00
17Laurel Larsen (Syn-Fit Race Team)6:03:00
18Jessica Hayes Conroy (North American Velo)6:06:00
19Lindsey Hillesheim (Squadra Coppi)6:55:00
20Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)7:39:00

One lap behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Nina Santiago (Watchung Wheelmen)
DNFErica Yozell (PAValleys.com)
DNFAmy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery)
DNFLynda Maldonado (Cannondale/Cadence Women's Racing)
DNSBarbara Howe (Ibis and the Danger Twins)
DNSKristin Gavin (Team Cystic Fibrosis)
DNSEvie Boswell-Vilt (Performance Bicycle Racing)
DNSBeth Mason (Verge Test Pilot)
DNSKathrin Schumacher (Guy's Racing)
DNSAmy Breyla (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
DNSLisa Most (Wissahickon/Engin Cycles)
DNSKim Dubeck (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews