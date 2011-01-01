Mourey dominates in Petange
Chainel, Bazin round out men's podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1:00:15
|2
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:47
|3
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme
|0:02:51
|4
|Lubomír Petruš (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus
|0:05:00
|5
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:05:07
|6
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
|0:05:16
|7
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|8
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
|0:05:35
|9
|Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:05:41
|10
|Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Cyclo crosss Team
|0:05:44
|11
|David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|12
|Peter Presslauer (Aut) Team Volksbank
|0:06:57
|13
|Gusty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:07:08
|14
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) Sint Oedenrode
|0:07:40
|15
|Dany Lacroix (Bel) Easypay Cyclocross Team
|0:08:01
|16
|Craig Richey (Can)
|0:08:03
|17
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|0:08:44
|18
|Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Asito-Craft cyclingteam
|0:09:31
|19
|Jérôme Junker (Lux)
|20
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|21
|Jan Van Zeebroeck (Bel) Wk Noord West Brabant
|22
|Claude Wolter (Lux) Differdange Apiflo Vacances
|23
|Sascha Wagner (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg
|24
|Sascha Weber (Ger) FC Rheinland-Pfalz Flonheim
|25
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)
|26
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|27
|Lex Reichling (Lux)
|28
|Adrien Pascal (Fra) CCVSA
|29
|Constantino Fernandez (Lux)
|30
|Christian Joachim (Lux) UC Dippach
|31
|Shaun Adamson (Can)
|32
|Aurélien Gizzi (Fra) EC Villers-Semeuse-Boulzicourt
|33
|Davy Yeater (USA)
|34
|Bastian Jung (Ger)
|35
|Gilles Kneip (Lux)
