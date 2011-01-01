Trending

Mourey dominates in Petange

Chainel, Bazin round out men's podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux1:00:15
2Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:01:47
3Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Us Domont Cyclisme0:02:51
4Lubomír Petruš (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus0:05:00
5Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:05:07
6Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel0:05:16
7Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:05:22
8Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB0:05:35
9Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:05:41
10Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Cyclo crosss Team0:05:44
11David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
12Peter Presslauer (Aut) Team Volksbank0:06:57
13Gusty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl0:07:08
14Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) Sint Oedenrode0:07:40
15Dany Lacroix (Bel) Easypay Cyclocross Team0:08:01
16Craig Richey (Can)0:08:03
17Pascal Triebel (Lux)0:08:44
18Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Asito-Craft cyclingteam0:09:31
19Jérôme Junker (Lux)
20Irwin Gras (Fra)
21Jan Van Zeebroeck (Bel) Wk Noord West Brabant
22Claude Wolter (Lux) Differdange Apiflo Vacances
23Sascha Wagner (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg
24Sascha Weber (Ger) FC Rheinland-Pfalz Flonheim
25Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)
26Romain Villa (Fra)
27Lex Reichling (Lux)
28Adrien Pascal (Fra) CCVSA
29Constantino Fernandez (Lux)
30Christian Joachim (Lux) UC Dippach
31Shaun Adamson (Can)
32Aurélien Gizzi (Fra) EC Villers-Semeuse-Boulzicourt
33Davy Yeater (USA)
34Bastian Jung (Ger)
35Gilles Kneip (Lux)

