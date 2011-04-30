Vos wins GP Elsy Jacobs
Arndt, Johansson round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:01:29
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:14
|5
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|6
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|7
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:31
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|10
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:07:00
|11
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|12
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|13
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|14
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|15
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|16
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|17
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|18
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|19
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|20
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:07:05
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|0:09:57
|22
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|23
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Can)
|25
|Dani King (GBr)
|26
|Anne Arnouts (Bel)
|27
|Pascale Schnider (Swi)
|28
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|29
|Inge Roggeman (Bel)
|30
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra)
|31
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|32
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|33
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel)
|34
|Claire Thomas (GBr)
|35
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|36
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|37
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|38
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|39
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|40
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|41
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|42
|Inge Klep (Ned)
|43
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|44
|Amélie Rivat (Fra)
|45
|Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek
|46
|Desiree Schuler (Ger)
|47
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|48
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|49
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|50
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|51
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
|52
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
|53
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|54
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|55
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|56
|Emma Silversides (GBr)
|57
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|58
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|59
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|60
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|61
|Alna Burato (Fra)
|62
|Leah Guloien (Can)
|63
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|64
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|65
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|66
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|67
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|68
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus)
|69
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|70
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|71
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|72
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|73
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|74
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|75
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|76
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|77
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|78
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|79
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|80
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
