Vos wins GP Elsy Jacobs

Arndt, Johansson round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:01:29
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:14
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
6Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
7Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:31
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:48
10Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:07:00
11Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
12Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
13Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
14Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
15Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
16Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
17Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
18Shara Gillow (Aus)
19Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
20Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:07:05
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion0:09:57
22Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
23Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
24Leah Kirchmann (Can)
25Dani King (GBr)
26Anne Arnouts (Bel)
27Pascale Schnider (Swi)
28Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
29Inge Roggeman (Bel)
30Elodie Hegoburu (Fra)
31Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
32Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
33Tessa De Moyer (Bel)
34Claire Thomas (GBr)
35Amanda Spratt (Aus)
36Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
37Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
38Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
39Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
40Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
41Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
42Inge Klep (Ned)
43Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
44Amélie Rivat (Fra)
45Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek
46Desiree Schuler (Ger)
47Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
48Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
49Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
50Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
51Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
52Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
53Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
54Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
55Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
56Emma Silversides (GBr)
57Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
58Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
59Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
60Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
61Alna Burato (Fra)
62Leah Guloien (Can)
63Rowena Fry (Aus)
64Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
65Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
66Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
67Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
68Lauren Kitchen (Aus)
69Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
70Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
71Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
72Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
73Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
74Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
75Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
76Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
77Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
78Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
79Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
80Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo

