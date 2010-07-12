Sireau's sprint on song
Krupeckaite beats Sanchez
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra)
|70
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Bourgain (Fra)
|35
|3
|Robert Forstemann (Ger)
|30
|4
|Michael Seidenbecher (Ger)
|25
|5
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol)
|20
|6
|Maximilian Levy (Ger)
|18
|7
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|16
|8
|Julien Palma (Fra)
|14
|9
|Gregory Bauge (Fra)
|13
|10
|Sebastian Doehrer (Ger)
|12
|11
|Adrien Doucet (Fra)
|12
|Thierry Jollet (Fra)
|13
|Mathias Stumpf (Ger)
|14
|Thomas Bonafos (Fra)
|15
|Hugo Haak (Ned)
|16
|Yondi Schmidt (Ned)
|17
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol)
|18
|Kevin Guillot (Fra)
|19
|Charlie Conord (Fra)
|20
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa)
|21
|Florian Vernay (Fra)
|22
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
|23
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa)
|24
|Yorick Bos (Ned)
|25
|David Alonso Castillo (Spa)
|26
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa)
|27
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa)
|28
|Adria Sabate Masip (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|14
|pts
|2
|Florian Vernay (Fra)
|8
|3
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
|8
|4
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol)
|6
|5
|Thierry Jollet (Fra)
|5
|6
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa)
|5
|7
|Adrien Doucet (Fra)
|4
|8
|Charlie Conord (Fra)
|3
|9
|Hugo Haak (Ned)
|10
|Julien Palma (Fra)
|11
|Thomas Bonafos (Fra)
|12
|Adria Sabate Masip (Spa)
|13
|Yondi Schmidt (Ned)
|14
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol)
|15
|David Alonso Castillo (Spa)
|-20
|16
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa)
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
|70
|pts
|2
|Clara Sanchez (Fra)
|35
|3
|Willy Kanis (Ned)
|30
|4
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|25
|5
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned)
|20
|6
|Virginie Cueff (Fra)
|18
|7
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|16
|8
|Olivia Montauban (Fra)
|14
|9
|Sandie Clair (Fra)
|13
|10
|Charlene Joiner (GBr)
|12
|11
|Magali Baudacci (Fra)
|12
|Miriam Welte (Ger)
|13
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|14
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu)
|15
|Linda Michelini (Fra)
|16
|Agnes Ronner (Ned)
|17
|Alba Diez (Spa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy