Trending

Sireau's sprint on song

Krupeckaite beats Sanchez

Results

Elite men's sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kévin Sireau (Fra)70pts
2Mickaël Bourgain (Fra)35
3Robert Forstemann (Ger)30
4Michael Seidenbecher (Ger)25
5Kamil Kuczynski (Pol)20
6Maximilian Levy (Ger)18
7Quentin Lafargue (Fra)16
8Julien Palma (Fra)14
9Gregory Bauge (Fra)13
10Sebastian Doehrer (Ger)12
11Adrien Doucet (Fra)
12Thierry Jollet (Fra)
13Mathias Stumpf (Ger)
14Thomas Bonafos (Fra)
15Hugo Haak (Ned)
16Yondi Schmidt (Ned)
17Maciej Bielecki (Pol)
18Kevin Guillot (Fra)
19Charlie Conord (Fra)
20Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa)
21Florian Vernay (Fra)
22Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
23Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa)
24Yorick Bos (Ned)
25David Alonso Castillo (Spa)
26Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa)
27Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa)
28Adria Sabate Masip (Spa)

Elite men's points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Lafargue (Fra)14pts
2Florian Vernay (Fra)8
3Adrian Teklinski (Pol)8
4Kamil Kuczynski (Pol)6
5Thierry Jollet (Fra)5
6Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa)5
7Adrien Doucet (Fra)4
8Charlie Conord (Fra)3
9Hugo Haak (Ned)
10Julien Palma (Fra)
11Thomas Bonafos (Fra)
12Adria Sabate Masip (Spa)
13Yondi Schmidt (Ned)
14Maciej Bielecki (Pol)
15David Alonso Castillo (Spa)-20
16Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa)-20

Elite women's sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)70pts
2Clara Sanchez (Fra)35
3Willy Kanis (Ned)30
4Kristina Vogel (Ger)25
5Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned)20
6Virginie Cueff (Fra)18
7Laurie Berthon (Fra)16
8Olivia Montauban (Fra)14
9Sandie Clair (Fra)13
10Charlene Joiner (GBr)12
11Magali Baudacci (Fra)
12Miriam Welte (Ger)
13Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
14Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu)
15Linda Michelini (Fra)
16Agnes Ronner (Ned)
17Alba Diez (Spa)

Latest on Cyclingnews