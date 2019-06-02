Cosnefroy wins GP de Plumelec-Morbihan
Herrada, Eiking round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:35:27
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:03
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:05
|8
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|10
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:00:08
|11
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Evopro Racing
|0:00:09
|12
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:14
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:16
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:21
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:24
|17
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26
|18
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:30
|19
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:33
|23
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:41
|24
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|25
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
|26
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|27
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|28
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|30
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:45
|32
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|33
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|34
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:49
|37
|Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:55
|38
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:56
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|41
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:03
|43
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|44
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|46
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:16
|47
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:19
|48
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|49
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|50
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|51
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:36
|52
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|53
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:55
|54
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|56
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:59
|57
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:02:23
|58
|Albert Muela Galvez (Spa) Evopro Racing
|0:04:13
|59
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:02
|60
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:05:18
|61
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:05:45
|62
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:05:54
|63
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|64
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:16
|65
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:24
|66
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|67
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|68
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:06:32
|69
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|70
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:02
|71
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:49
|72
|Aaron Kearney (Irl) Evopro Racing
|0:09:18
|73
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:57
|74
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:09
|75
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:52
|DNF
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Kristers Ansons (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Andrea Meucci (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Dominic Mestre (Por) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
