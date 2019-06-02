Trending

Cosnefroy wins GP de Plumelec-Morbihan

Herrada, Eiking round out podium

AG2R La Mondiale's Benoit Cosnefroy shows the pain of having crashed at the end of stage 2 in Angaston at the 2019 Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:35:27
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
4Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:00:03
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:00:05
8Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
10Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental0:00:08
11Aaron Gate (NZl) Evopro Racing0:00:09
12Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:14
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:16
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:21
15Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
16Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:24
17Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
18Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:30
19Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:33
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:00:41
24Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
25Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
26Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
27Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
28Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
29Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
30Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:45
32Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
33Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
34Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:49
37Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:00:55
38Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
39Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:56
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
41Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:03
43Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
44Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
46Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:16
47Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:19
48Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
49Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
50Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
51Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:01:36
52Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
53Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:55
54Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
55Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
56David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:59
57Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:02:23
58Albert Muela Galvez (Spa) Evopro Racing0:04:13
59Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:02
60Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:05:18
61Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:05:45
62Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:05:54
63Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
64Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:16
65Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:24
66Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
67Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
68Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:06:32
69Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
70Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:02
71Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:08:49
72Aaron Kearney (Irl) Evopro Racing0:09:18
73Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:57
74Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:09
75Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:52
DNFBryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFQuentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFJustin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFMarco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFKristers Ansons (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFAndrea Meucci (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFDominic Mestre (Por) Evopro Racing
DNFLuke Mudgway (NZl) Evopro Racing
DNFCyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFKaspars Sergis (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFEmmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
DNFPierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
DNFLéo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJosé Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
DNFJaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFVictor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
DNFGarikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFMauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFClément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFRomain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFAlexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFFabien Schmidt (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJulien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFGotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFThibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFAlan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFJames Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH

