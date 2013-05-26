Trending

Dumoulin claims GP de Plumilec-Morbihan

Geslin, Simon out-sprinted

Samuel Dumoulin reversed the negative feelings of AG2R-La Mondiale with a sprint victory in the Grand Prix of Plumelec. The win comes a week after the team run by his father-in-law Vincent Lavenu announced its withdrawal from the Criterium du Dauphiné due to the rules of the MPCC (Movement for a Credible Cycling) following the positive dope test of Sylvain Georges for heptaminol at the Giro d'Italia. The latter seduced the Pro Team from the French Alps when he won in Plumelec two years ago while riding for BigMat-Auber 93.

"This win comes at the right time for AG2R which is having a bad time," Dumoulin said at the finishing line. "We also hadn't won much so far this year [only four races with Dumoulin himself in stage 5 of the Etoile de Bessèges, Jean-Christophe Péraud in stage 4 of the Tour Méditerranéen, Blel Kadri at Roma Maxima and Maxime Bouet in stage 1 of the Giro del Trentino]. There are some affairs but cycling is a beautiful sport and we do it the best way we can."

At the top of the Cadoudal hill where Bernard Hinault claimed the prologue of the 1985 Tour de France, Dumoulin outsprinted Anthony Geslin of FDJ and Sojasun's Julien Simon who won this race last year ahead of Dumoulin. "I had the experience of having finished second and third here previously," Dumoulin noted. "For me, Plumelec is the nicest of the French cup races because of the environment and the big crowd.

"Many people wished me to win today and, luckily, my team believed in me more than I did myself. We were the first team in action behind the breakaway [formed of Jean-Albert Carnevali of Vérandas Willems, César Bihel from Differdange and BigMat-Auber 93's Théo Vimpère who got more than ten minutes lead]. In the last climb, I believed so little in my capacities of winning that I never looked back and it paid off."

"With 300 metres to go, Simon and Matthieu Ladagnous touched each other and were close to falling down," Geslin described. "I was following Simon, that's why I started sprinting a bit later than Dumoulin. Then we were at the same speed. It's always a disappointment to come second but there are many more legs of the French cup, starting with the Boucles de l'Aulne tomorrow. Now that I'm leading [with 113 points ahead of Dumoulin with 10], the French cup becomes an objective. It's going to be an interesting duel with Dumoulin but what I'll firstly try is to win races."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale4:30:08
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
3Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
5Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
6Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
7Remi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
8Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
9Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural
11Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
12Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:10
13Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
14Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
18Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
19Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
20Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
21José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
22Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
23Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:17
24Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:18
25Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
26Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
27Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:22
28Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:25
29Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
31Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:28
32Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:00:29
33Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
34Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:46
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:49
38Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
39César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:52
40Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
41Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:01:05
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:15
43Jeróme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
44Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:14
45Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:04:16
46Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
47Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:31
48Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:25
49Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
50Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
51Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
52Christian Helming (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
53Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
54Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
57Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
58Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
59Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
60Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
61Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
62Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
64Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
65Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
66Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
67Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
68Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
69Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
70Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
71Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
72Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
75Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
76Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
77Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
78Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
80Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
81Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:05:32
82Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:34
83Christophe Le Mével (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:41
84Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:08:22
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFJulian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFYelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
DNFPeeters Kevin (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFPirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFAlexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
DNFRomain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFFabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFDimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFJoshua Berry (USA) La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFLoic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMaxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMyron Simpson (NZl) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFSascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFStan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFMerijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFGert Lodewijks (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFNicolas Mertz (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFOlivier Poppe (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFKévin Thome (Bel) Verandas Willems

 

