Dumoulin claims GP de Plumilec-Morbihan
Geslin, Simon out-sprinted
Samuel Dumoulin reversed the negative feelings of AG2R-La Mondiale with a sprint victory in the Grand Prix of Plumelec. The win comes a week after the team run by his father-in-law Vincent Lavenu announced its withdrawal from the Criterium du Dauphiné due to the rules of the MPCC (Movement for a Credible Cycling) following the positive dope test of Sylvain Georges for heptaminol at the Giro d'Italia. The latter seduced the Pro Team from the French Alps when he won in Plumelec two years ago while riding for BigMat-Auber 93.
"This win comes at the right time for AG2R which is having a bad time," Dumoulin said at the finishing line. "We also hadn't won much so far this year [only four races with Dumoulin himself in stage 5 of the Etoile de Bessèges, Jean-Christophe Péraud in stage 4 of the Tour Méditerranéen, Blel Kadri at Roma Maxima and Maxime Bouet in stage 1 of the Giro del Trentino]. There are some affairs but cycling is a beautiful sport and we do it the best way we can."
At the top of the Cadoudal hill where Bernard Hinault claimed the prologue of the 1985 Tour de France, Dumoulin outsprinted Anthony Geslin of FDJ and Sojasun's Julien Simon who won this race last year ahead of Dumoulin. "I had the experience of having finished second and third here previously," Dumoulin noted. "For me, Plumelec is the nicest of the French cup races because of the environment and the big crowd.
"Many people wished me to win today and, luckily, my team believed in me more than I did myself. We were the first team in action behind the breakaway [formed of Jean-Albert Carnevali of Vérandas Willems, César Bihel from Differdange and BigMat-Auber 93's Théo Vimpère who got more than ten minutes lead]. In the last climb, I believed so little in my capacities of winning that I never looked back and it paid off."
"With 300 metres to go, Simon and Matthieu Ladagnous touched each other and were close to falling down," Geslin described. "I was following Simon, that's why I started sprinting a bit later than Dumoulin. Then we were at the same speed. It's always a disappointment to come second but there are many more legs of the French cup, starting with the Boucles de l'Aulne tomorrow. Now that I'm leading [with 113 points ahead of Dumoulin with 10], the French cup becomes an objective. It's going to be an interesting duel with Dumoulin but what I'll firstly try is to win races."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4:30:08
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Remi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural
|11
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:10
|13
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|14
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|20
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|22
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|23
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|24
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:18
|25
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|26
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|27
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:22
|28
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:25
|29
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:28
|32
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:29
|33
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|34
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|35
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:46
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|38
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|39
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:52
|40
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|41
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:01:05
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|43
|Jeróme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:34
|44
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|45
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:16
|46
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|47
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:31
|48
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:25
|49
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|50
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|51
|Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|52
|Christian Helming (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|53
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|54
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|57
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|58
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|59
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|60
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|61
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|62
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|64
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|65
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|66
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|67
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|68
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|69
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|70
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|77
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|78
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|80
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|81
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:05:32
|82
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:34
|83
|Christophe Le Mével (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:41
|84
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:08:22
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Peeters Kevin (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Joshua Berry (USA) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Myron Simpson (NZl) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Gert Lodewijks (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Nicolas Mertz (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Verandas Willems
