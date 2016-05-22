McLay wins GP de la Somme
Briton beats Bouhanni, Yssaad
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4:37:06
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|9
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|12
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|13
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|15
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|16
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|19
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|20
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|26
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|27
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|30
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|31
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|32
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|33
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|34
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|35
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:00:13
|38
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:14
|39
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|40
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:21
|41
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|42
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|43
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|44
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|45
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|46
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:38
|48
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|51
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|52
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:46
|53
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|54
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:57
|55
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:58
|56
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:01:01
|57
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:08
|59
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|60
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|61
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:16
|62
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:34
|63
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:50
|64
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:54
|65
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:02:09
|66
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:02:11
|67
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|68
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|71
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:02:56
|72
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:49
|73
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|75
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:04:05
|76
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:04:08
|78
|Tiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:07:06
|79
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:48
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Alliaume Leblond (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Filip Bengtsson (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|André Benoit (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Lukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNS
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNS
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
