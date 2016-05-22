Trending

McLay wins GP de la Somme

Briton beats Bouhanni, Yssaad

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:37:06
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
7Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
9David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
12Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
13Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
15Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
16Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
18Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
19César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
20Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
24Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
26Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
27Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
28Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
30Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
31Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
32Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
33Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
34Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
35Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
36Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
37Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:00:13
38Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:14
39Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
40Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:21
41Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
42Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
43Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
44Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
45Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
46Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:38
48Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
51Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
52Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:46
53Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
54Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:57
55Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:58
56Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:01:01
57Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
58Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:08
59Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
60Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:10
61Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:16
62Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:34
63Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:50
64Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:54
65Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:02:09
66Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:02:11
67Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
68Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
69Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
70Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
71Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:02:56
72Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:49
73Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
75Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:04:05
76Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre0:04:08
78Tiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:07:06
79Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:48
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMartin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFLeonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFClément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFKenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
DNFRicardo Van Dongen (Ned) Team 3M
DNFAlliaume Leblond (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFIvan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFFilip Bengtsson (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFAndré Benoit (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFLukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFFrederik Dombrowski (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFFelix Drumm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFDario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNSFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNSGaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect

