Roux jumps to win in Roisel

Mondory, Wegmann left in Frenchman's wake

Image 1 of 51

Grand Prix de la Somme podium (l-r): Lloyd Mondory, Anthony Roux and Fabian Wegmann

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 51

Grand Prix de la Somme champion Anthony Roux (F DJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 51

Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet) won the sprint prize.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 51

Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet) won the sprint prize.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 51

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 51

AG2R La Mondiale's Yuriy Krivtsov and Yannick Martinez.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 51

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 51

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in the leading group.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 51

Bretagne-Schuller's Eric Berthou and Gael Malacarne.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 51

Bretagne-Schuller riders set the pace.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 51

Luxembourg champion Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 51

Race winner Anthony Roux (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 51

Grand Prix de la Somme champion Anthony Roux (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 51

Third place finisher Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 51

Grand Prix de la Somme runner-up Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 51

Anthony Roux (FDJ) on the podium after winning the Grand Prix de la Somme.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 51

Sprint winner Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 51

Anthony Roux (FDJ) has won the 2011 Grand Prix de la Somme.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 51

Grand Prix de la Somme winner Anthony Roux (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 51

Anthony Roux (FDJ) wins the Grand Prix de la Somme.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 51

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Anthony Roux (FDJ) and Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) vie for victory.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 51

The sprint is on!

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 51

Saur-Sojasun riders on the start line.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 51

The Landbouwkrediet team introduced prior to the race.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 51

The peloton makes its way from Abbeville to Roisel.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 51

Martin Mortensen (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 51

These riders are chasing the 12-rider break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 51

LLoyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 51

Jérémy Roy (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 51

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 51

Brice Feillu (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 51

Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 51

Luxembourg champion Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 51

Guillaume Blot (Bretagne-Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 51

Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille riders await the start.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 51

Anthony Roux (FDJ) interviewed before the race.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 51

Big Mat-Auber 93's Fabien Bacquet, Maxime Mederel and Flavien Dassonville.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 51

Arnaud Coyot (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 51

Yoann Offredo (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 51

Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet) and Jonathan Thire (Big Mat-Auber 93) on the attack.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 51

A group between the peloton and the 12-rider break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 51

Cofidis sets the pace in the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 51

A break of 12 rides away from the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 51

Riders on the attack during the Grand Prix de la Somme.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 51

Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 51

Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) drops back to the team car for a chat.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 51

Riders on the attack.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 51

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 51

The peloton in action during the Grand Prix de la Somme.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 50 of 51

Jonathan Thire (Big Mat-Auber 93)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 51 of 51

Jimmy Casper

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ4:51:35
2Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
4Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
6Yannick Martinez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
10Waele Bert De (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
13Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:00:03
15Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
16Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
18Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:00:15
19Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
20Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:00:49
21Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
22Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
23Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:24
24Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
29Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
30Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
31Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
40Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
41Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
42Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
43Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
45Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:00
46Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
47Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
48Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
49Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
50Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
51Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
52Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
54Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
55Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
57Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
59Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
60Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
62Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
63Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

