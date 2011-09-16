Roux jumps to win in Roisel
Mondory, Wegmann left in Frenchman's wake
Image 1 of 51
Image 2 of 51
Image 3 of 51
Image 4 of 51
Image 5 of 51
Image 6 of 51
Image 7 of 51
Image 8 of 51
Image 9 of 51
Image 10 of 51
Image 11 of 51
Image 12 of 51
Image 13 of 51
Image 14 of 51
Image 15 of 51
Image 16 of 51
Image 17 of 51
Image 18 of 51
Image 19 of 51
Image 20 of 51
Image 21 of 51
Image 22 of 51
Image 23 of 51
Image 24 of 51
Image 25 of 51
Image 26 of 51
Image 27 of 51
Image 28 of 51
Image 29 of 51
Image 30 of 51
Image 31 of 51
Image 32 of 51
Image 33 of 51
Image 34 of 51
Image 35 of 51
Image 36 of 51
Image 37 of 51
Image 38 of 51
Image 39 of 51
Image 40 of 51
Image 41 of 51
Image 42 of 51
Image 43 of 51
Image 44 of 51
Image 45 of 51
Image 46 of 51
Image 47 of 51
Image 48 of 51
Image 49 of 51
Image 50 of 51
Image 51 of 51
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|4:51:35
|2
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Waele Bert De (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|13
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:03
|15
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:00:15
|19
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|20
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:49
|21
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:24
|24
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|27
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|31
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|41
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|45
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:00
|46
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|47
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|48
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|50
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|51
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|52
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|54
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|55
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|59
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|60
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|62
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|63
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy