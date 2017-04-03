Jolien D'Hoore wins the Omloop van het Hageland. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wiggle High5's Jolien D'hoore claimed Monday's GP de Dottignies in Belgium, sprinting to victory ahead of Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Jelena Eric (BTC City Ljubljana).

The 27-year-old Belgian stayed safe in the peloton as the kilometres ticked down to the flat, sprinter-friendly finale. She proved fastest in the ensuing big bunch kick, taking a convincing victory ahead of former teammate Hosking, with Eric nabbing third.

It was a welcome result for D'hoore after a disappointing Tour of Flanders that saw her finish several minutes off the pace.

"After yesterday, it was good," D'hoore said of Monday's victory. "Of course you can't compare it to yesterday – it was a smaller race today – but still, a win is a win. And I'm happy with the legs today, I felt good. Then you just know that yesterday was just a really off day.

"It still hurts a lot, but I can't say that I'm not in good shape because I am, and I showed it again today."

With a flat parcours practically guaranteeing a sprint, D'hoore had ample opportunity to put that form on display.

"We had a strong team," she said. "We had four sprinters, out of six! And Giorgia has won this race three times. We went into the race without a plan. We just wanted to have fun and be in the breakaways, and that's what we did.

"Then halfway through the race, the girls came to me, and they said they wanted to do the lead out for me in the sprint. I was really honoured and I'm so grateful to them, that they gave me the chance; after yesterday especially.

"I'm just happy I could finish it off for them."

