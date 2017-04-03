D'hoore sprints to Grand Prix de Dottignies victory
Hosking and Eric round out podium
Wiggle High5's Jolien D'hoore claimed Monday's GP de Dottignies in Belgium, sprinting to victory ahead of Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Jelena Eric (BTC City Ljubljana).
The 27-year-old Belgian stayed safe in the peloton as the kilometres ticked down to the flat, sprinter-friendly finale. She proved fastest in the ensuing big bunch kick, taking a convincing victory ahead of former teammate Hosking, with Eric nabbing third.
It was a welcome result for D'hoore after a disappointing Tour of Flanders that saw her finish several minutes off the pace.
"After yesterday, it was good," D'hoore said of Monday's victory. "Of course you can't compare it to yesterday – it was a smaller race today – but still, a win is a win. And I'm happy with the legs today, I felt good. Then you just know that yesterday was just a really off day.
"It still hurts a lot, but I can't say that I'm not in good shape because I am, and I showed it again today."
With a flat parcours practically guaranteeing a sprint, D'hoore had ample opportunity to put that form on display.
"We had a strong team," she said. "We had four sprinters, out of six! And Giorgia has won this race three times. We went into the race without a plan. We just wanted to have fun and be in the breakaways, and that's what we did.
"Then halfway through the race, the girls came to me, and they said they wanted to do the lead out for me in the sprint. I was really honoured and I'm so grateful to them, that they gave me the chance; after yesterday especially.
"I'm just happy I could finish it off for them."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2:51:35
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|3
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|5
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|6
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
|7
|Sheyla Gutiérrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|9
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|11
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|13
|Alicia González Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|14
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|15
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|17
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|18
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|19
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|20
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|21
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|22
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|23
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|24
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|25
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|26
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|27
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) WM3 Pro Cycling
|28
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|29
|Chiara Consonni (Ita)
|30
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|31
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|32
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|33
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|34
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi)
|35
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Fdj - Nouvelle Aquitaine - Futuroscope
|36
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|37
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|38
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|39
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|40
|Spela Kern (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|41
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|42
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto Giusta
|43
|Dorottya Kanti (Hon)
|44
|Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Bizkaia-Durango
|45
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|46
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|47
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|48
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|49
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|50
|Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil
|51
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|52
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|53
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor)
|54
|Nicola Juniper (GBr)
|55
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|56
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|57
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|58
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|59
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|60
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|61
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|62
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|63
|Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
|64
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
|65
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
|66
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|67
|Iraida Garcia (Cub) S.C. Michela Fanini
|68
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|69
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|70
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini
|71
|Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|72
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)
|73
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|74
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|75
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|76
|Anka Hermans (Bel)
|77
|Heidi Dalton (RSA)
|78
|Estefania Pilz (Arg)
|79
|Juliette Vandekerckhove (Fra)
|80
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|81
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|82
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
|83
|Fatima Berton (Bel)
|84
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
|85
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|86
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
|87
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|88
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|89
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|90
|Nina Buysman (Ned)
|91
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|92
|Mónika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|93
|Robin Driehuis (Ned)
|94
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|95
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|96
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
|97
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|98
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin)
|99
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|100
|Kimberly Nieuwerth (Ned)
|101
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est)
|102
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|103
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor)
|104
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|105
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|106
|Bonne Knibbe (Ned)
|107
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|108
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
|109
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Servetto Giusta
|110
|Tetyana Riabchenko Lensworld - Kuota (Ukr)
|111
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|112
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|113
|Delphine Brits (Bel)
|114
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|115
|Sara Olsson (Swe)
|116
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra)
|117
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
|118
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|119
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|120
|Maaike Brandwagt (Ned)
|121
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|122
|Femke Geeris (Ned)
|123
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|124
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Alé Cipollini
|125
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|126
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|127
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|128
|Jennifer Powell (GBr)
|129
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|130
|Danielle Christmas (GBr)
|131
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|132
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|133
|Sarah Borremans (Bel)
|0:00:26
|134
|Kelly Murphy (GBr)
|135
|Bethany Hayward (GBr)
|136
|Danique Spekle (Ned)
|137
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|138
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
|139
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|140
|Senna Feron (Ned)
|0:01:23
|141
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Giusta
|0:02:04
|142
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:38
|143
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut)
|0:02:50
|DNF
|Malin Berlin (Swe)
|DNF
|Tiana Troch (Bel)
|DNF
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel)
|DNF
|Brenda Goessens (Bel)
|DNF
|Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor)
|DNF
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|DNF
|Hazel Magill (RSA)
|DNF
|Terry Fremineur (Bel)
|DNF
|Lien Verhaegen (Bel)
|DNF
|Yva Geluk (Ned)
|DNF
|Empar Felix (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Katleen Jacobs (Bel)
|DNF
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|DNF
|Adeline De Vestele (Bel)
|DNF
|Melanie Reynders (Bel)
|DNF
|Emmy Andersson (Swe)
|DNF
|Jo Tindley (GBr)
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Laura Camila Lozano (Col) Servetto Giusta
|DNF
|Sara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Naia Leonet (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned)
|DNF
|Anne Huinen (Ned)
|DNF
|Sara Verhaest (Bel)
|DNF
|Kim Lahaije (Ned)
|DNF
|Esther van Leeuwen (Ned)
|DNF
|Morag Wouters (Ned)
|DNF
|Kylie Wattereus (Ned)
|DNF
|Jessica Lane (Aus)
|DNF
|Charmaine Porter (GBr)
|DNF
|Anna Kiesenhoffer (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
