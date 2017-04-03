Trending

D'hoore sprints to Grand Prix de Dottignies victory

Hosking and Eric round out podium

Jolien D'Hoore wins the Omloop van het Hageland.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wiggle High5's Jolien D'hoore claimed Monday's GP de Dottignies in Belgium, sprinting to victory ahead of Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) and Jelena Eric (BTC City Ljubljana).

The 27-year-old Belgian stayed safe in the peloton as the kilometres ticked down to the flat, sprinter-friendly finale. She proved fastest in the ensuing big bunch kick, taking a convincing victory ahead of former teammate Hosking, with Eric nabbing third.

It was a welcome result for D'hoore after a disappointing Tour of Flanders that saw her finish several minutes off the pace.

"After yesterday, it was good," D'hoore said of Monday's victory. "Of course you can't compare it to yesterday – it was a smaller race today – but still, a win is a win. And I'm happy with the legs today, I felt good. Then you just know that yesterday was just a really off day.

"It still hurts a lot, but I can't say that I'm not in good shape because I am, and I showed it again today."

With a flat parcours practically guaranteeing a sprint, D'hoore had ample opportunity to put that form on display.

"We had a strong team," she said. "We had four sprinters, out of six! And Giorgia has won this race three times. We went into the race without a plan. We just wanted to have fun and be in the breakaways, and that's what we did.

"Then halfway through the race, the girls came to me, and they said they wanted to do the lead out for me in the sprint. I was really honoured and I'm so grateful to them, that they gave me the chance; after yesterday especially.

"I'm just happy I could finish it off for them."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High52:51:35
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
3Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
4Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
5Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
6Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
7Sheyla Gutiérrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
9Claudia Cretti (Ita) Valcar PBM
10Michela Pavin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
11Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
12Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
13Alicia González Blanco (Spa) Lointek
14Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
15Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
16Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
17Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
18Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
19Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
20Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
21Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
22Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
23Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
24Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
25Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
26Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
27Valentina Scandolara (Ita) WM3 Pro Cycling
28Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
29Chiara Consonni (Ita)
30Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
31Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
32Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
33Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
34Desiree Ehrler (Swi)
35Séverine Eraud (Fra) Fdj - Nouvelle Aquitaine - Futuroscope
36Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
37Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
38Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
39Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
40Spela Kern (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
41Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
42Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Servetto Giusta
43Dorottya Kanti (Hon)
44Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Bizkaia-Durango
45Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
46Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
47Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
48Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
49Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
50Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil
51Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
52Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
53Kirsti Ruud (Nor)
54Nicola Juniper (GBr)
55Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
56Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
57Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
58Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
59Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
60Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
61Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
62Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
63Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
64Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
65Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
66Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
67Iraida Garcia (Cub) S.C. Michela Fanini
68Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
69Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
70Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini
71Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
72Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)
73Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
74Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
75Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
76Anka Hermans (Bel)
77Heidi Dalton (RSA)
78Estefania Pilz (Arg)
79Juliette Vandekerckhove (Fra)
80Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
81Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
82Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
83Fatima Berton (Bel)
84Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
85Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
86Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Astana Women's Team
87Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
88Gilke Croket (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
89Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
90Nina Buysman (Ned)
91Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
92Mónika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
93Robin Driehuis (Ned)
94Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
95Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
96Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
97Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
98Sari Saarelainen (Fin)
99Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
100Kimberly Nieuwerth (Ned)
101Liisa Ehrberg (Est)
102Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
103Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor)
104Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
105Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
106Bonne Knibbe (Ned)
107Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
108Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
109Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Servetto Giusta
110Tetyana Riabchenko Lensworld - Kuota (Ukr)
111Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
112Anna Ceoloni (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
113Delphine Brits (Bel)
114Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
115Sara Olsson (Swe)
116Fiona Dutriaux (Fra)
117Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
118Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
119Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
120Maaike Brandwagt (Ned)
121Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
122Femke Geeris (Ned)
123Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
124Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Alé Cipollini
125Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
126Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
127Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
128Jennifer Powell (GBr)
129Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
130Danielle Christmas (GBr)
131Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
132Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
133Sarah Borremans (Bel)0:00:26
134Kelly Murphy (GBr)
135Bethany Hayward (GBr)
136Danique Spekle (Ned)
137Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
138Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
139Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
140Senna Feron (Ned)0:01:23
141Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Giusta0:02:04
142Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:38
143Verena Eberhardt (Aut)0:02:50
DNFMalin Berlin (Swe)
DNFTiana Troch (Bel)
DNFLisa Vermeire (Bel)
DNFBrenda Goessens (Bel)
DNFJulie Meyer Solvang (Nor)
DNFEmmy Thelberg (Swe)
DNFHazel Magill (RSA)
DNFTerry Fremineur (Bel)
DNFLien Verhaegen (Bel)
DNFYva Geluk (Ned)
DNFEmpar Felix (Spa) Lointek
DNFKatleen Jacobs (Bel)
DNFCaren Commissaris (Bel)
DNFAdeline De Vestele (Bel)
DNFMelanie Reynders (Bel)
DNFEmmy Andersson (Swe)
DNFJo Tindley (GBr)
DNFMieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFFlavia Oliveira (Bra) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFLaura Camila Lozano (Col) Servetto Giusta
DNFSara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFNaia Leonet (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFHanneke De Goeje (Ned)
DNFAnne Huinen (Ned)
DNFSara Verhaest (Bel)
DNFKim Lahaije (Ned)
DNFEsther van Leeuwen (Ned)
DNFMorag Wouters (Ned)
DNFKylie Wattereus (Ned)
DNFJessica Lane (Aus)
DNFCharmaine Porter (GBr)
DNFAnna Kiesenhoffer (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies

