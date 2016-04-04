Trending

Bronzini wins Grand Prix de Dottignies

Bastianelli second and Fournier third

Image 1 of 17

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5) wins the GP de Dottignies

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5) wins the GP de Dottignies
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 17

Audrey Cordon across the cobbles - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Audrey Cordon across the cobbles - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 17

Giorgia Bronzini having a laugh with her Wiggle Hi5 teammates at sign in - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Giorgia Bronzini having a laugh with her Wiggle Hi5 teammates at sign in - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 17

Sarah Roy sets the pace as the race weaves through town but Giorgia Bronzini is staying on her shoulder - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Sarah Roy sets the pace as the race weaves through town but Giorgia Bronzini is staying on her shoulder - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 17

The peloton are keeping Anna Plitcha in their sights as they speed back to Dottignies - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

The peloton are keeping Anna Plitcha in their sights as they speed back to Dottignies - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 17

Anna Plitcha (BTC City Ljubljana) attacks and builds a small gap - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Anna Plitcha (BTC City Ljubljana) attacks and builds a small gap - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 17

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Hi5) - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Hi5) - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 17

Jessica Allen speeds through Dottignies as the laps countdown. It's been a strong performance from the Australian development team - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Jessica Allen speeds through Dottignies as the laps countdown. It's been a strong performance from the Australian development team - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 17

Giorgia Bronzini shares the tales from the race with her Wiggle Hi5 teammates - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Giorgia Bronzini shares the tales from the race with her Wiggle Hi5 teammates - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 17

Giorgia Bronzini wins in Dottignies - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Giorgia Bronzini wins in Dottignies - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 17

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 17

Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016 - podium

Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016 - podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 17

Giorgia Bronzini GP de Dottignies winner 2016 - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Giorgia Bronzini GP de Dottignies winner 2016 - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 17

Top three: Giorgia Bronzini, Marta Bastianelli and Roxane Fournier - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Top three: Giorgia Bronzini, Marta Bastianelli and Roxane Fournier - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 17

Race winner , Giorgia Bronzini on the top step of the podium in Dottignies - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Race winner , Giorgia Bronzini on the top step of the podium in Dottignies - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 17

Pia de Quint signs in with her Lares Waowdeals teammates - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016

Pia de Quint signs in with her Lares Waowdeals teammates - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 17

Marta Bastianelli, Giorgia Bronzini and Roxane Fournier on the podium

Marta Bastianelli, Giorgia Bronzini and Roxane Fournier on the podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) took her first win of the season at Grand Prix de Dottignies Monday in Belgium. The Italian was the fastest in the bunch sprint to the finish line, out-pacing compatriot Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) and Frenchwoman Roxane Fournier (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86).

The women’s peloton lined up at the start-finish line for the UCI 1.2 event in Dottignies. It was a 117.3km race that proved to be aggressive from the start. Breakaways that set off but were reeled in successively came from Anna Plichta (BTC City Ljunljana) followed by Alexandra Nessmar (Lares-Waowdeals), who held 35 seconds at one point but was caught with five laps to go.

With three laps to go, Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) tried to make a move but she too was quickly reabsorbed into the field. A larger group formed with 25km to go with Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5), Rijff, Eugenie Duval (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86) and Emilia Fahlin (Ale Cipolini) but even that didn’t have the power to stay away from a field that seemed set on a bunch sprint.

Bronzini proved fastest in the sprint, marking her first race of the year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High53:02:48
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
3Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
5Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
7Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
8Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
9Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
10Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
11Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
12Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
13Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
15Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
16Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
17Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
18Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
19Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
20Grace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
21Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
22Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
23Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
24Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
25Fiona Dutriaux (Fra)
26Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
27Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
28Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
29Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
30Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
31Daniela Gass (Ger)
32Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
33Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
34Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
35Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
36Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
37Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
38Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
39Keira Mcvitty (GBr)
40Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
41Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
42Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
43Céline Van Severen (Bel)
44Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
45Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
46Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
47Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
48Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
49Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
50Liisi Rist (Est)
51Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
52Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
53Alicia Gafinovtz (Isr)
54Natalie Grinczer (GBr)
55Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
56Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
57Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
58Paz Bash (Isr)
59Tine Rasch Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
60Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
61Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
62Jessica Allen (Aus)
63Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
64Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
65Bryony Van Velzen (Ned)
66Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
67Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
69Erin Kinnealy (Aus)
70Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
71Veerle Goossens (Ned)
72Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
73Jenelle Crooks (Aus)
74Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
75Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
76Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
77Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
78Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
79Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
80Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
81Alicja Verhagen (Ned)
82Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
83Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
84Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
85Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
86Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:15
87Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
88Shannon Malseed (Aus)
89Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
90Sara Olsson (Swe) INPA - Bianchi
91Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:00:17
92Monia Baccaille (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
93Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
94Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
95Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:02:28
96Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
97Kim Lahaije (Ned)
98Claire Thomas (GBr)
99Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:02:31
100Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:02:33
101Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek0:10:05
102Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFKimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFLouisa Lobigs (Aus)
DNFAlison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFFlavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
DNFAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFAna Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
DNFElise Vander Sande (Bel)
DNFEva Van Den Born (Ned)
DNFIne Allaert (Bel)
DNFMolly Meyvisch (Bel) Servetto Footon
DNFCamilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFPernille Mathiesen (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFMarie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFCecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFŠpela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
DNFMaria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) Lointek
DNFAlessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAlessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFSarah Borremans (Bel)
DNFLynn Depuers (Bel)
DNFMelanie Wotsch (Ger)
DNFBianca Bernhard (Ger)
DNFElena Büchler (Ger)
DNFFranka Heidenreich (Ger)
DNFLisa Robb (Ger)
DNFDesiree Ehrler (Swi)
DNFLien Verhaegen (Bel)
DNFHannah Walker (GBr)
DNFLydia Boylan (Irl)
DNFCorrine Clarke (GBr)
DNFJo Tindley (GBr)
DNFElizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
DNFAnne Posthuma (Ned)
DNFRobin Driehuis (Ned)
DNFEsther Van Leeuwen (Ned)
DNFNancy Wittock (Bel)
DNFTerry Fremineur (Bel)
DNFWendy Venge (Ned)
DNFDelphine Brits (Bel)
DNFLana Petit (Bel)
DNFLiliano Leenknegi (Bel)
DNFAdeline De Vestele (Bel)
DNFEmilie Van Bellinghen (Bel)
DNFMieke Docx (Bel)
DNFCelesta Op Den Brouw (Ned)
DNFDaniella Verstraten (Ned)
DNFJennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFLucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFRose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFSophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFVeronika Kormos (Hun) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFTara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFLisa Vermeire (Bel)
DNFPauline Verhoeven (Fra)
DNFAna Paula Casetta (Bra)
DNFMalin Berlin (Swe)
DNFKirsten Howard (Aus)
DNFSara Verhaest (Bel)
DNFMaxime Roes (Bel)
DNFAngela Smith (Aus)
DNFElissa Wundersitz (Aus)
DNFMelissa Brand (GBr)
DNFSophie Lankford (GBr)
DNFLucy Harper (GBr)
DNFGemma Sargent (GBr)
DNFLucy Chittenden (GBr)
DNFEmily Mcloughlin (GBr)

