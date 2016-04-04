Bronzini wins Grand Prix de Dottignies
Bastianelli second and Fournier third
Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) took her first win of the season at Grand Prix de Dottignies Monday in Belgium. The Italian was the fastest in the bunch sprint to the finish line, out-pacing compatriot Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) and Frenchwoman Roxane Fournier (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86).
The women’s peloton lined up at the start-finish line for the UCI 1.2 event in Dottignies. It was a 117.3km race that proved to be aggressive from the start. Breakaways that set off but were reeled in successively came from Anna Plichta (BTC City Ljunljana) followed by Alexandra Nessmar (Lares-Waowdeals), who held 35 seconds at one point but was caught with five laps to go.
With three laps to go, Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) tried to make a move but she too was quickly reabsorbed into the field. A larger group formed with 25km to go with Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5), Rijff, Eugenie Duval (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86) and Emilia Fahlin (Ale Cipolini) but even that didn’t have the power to stay away from a field that seemed set on a bunch sprint.
Bronzini proved fastest in the sprint, marking her first race of the year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3:02:48
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|3
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|7
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|8
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|9
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|11
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|13
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|15
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|16
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|17
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|18
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|19
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|20
|Grace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|21
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|22
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|23
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|24
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|25
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra)
|26
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|27
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|28
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|29
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|30
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
|31
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|32
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|33
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|35
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|36
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|37
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|38
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|39
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr)
|40
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|41
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|42
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|43
|Céline Van Severen (Bel)
|44
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|45
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|46
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|47
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|48
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|49
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
|50
|Liisi Rist (Est)
|51
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|52
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|53
|Alicia Gafinovtz (Isr)
|54
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr)
|55
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
|56
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
|57
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|58
|Paz Bash (Isr)
|59
|Tine Rasch Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|60
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|61
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|62
|Jessica Allen (Aus)
|63
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|64
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
|65
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned)
|66
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|67
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|69
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus)
|70
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|71
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|72
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|73
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus)
|74
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|75
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|76
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
|77
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|78
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|79
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|80
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|81
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned)
|82
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|83
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
|84
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|85
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|86
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:15
|87
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|88
|Shannon Malseed (Aus)
|89
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|90
|Sara Olsson (Swe) INPA - Bianchi
|91
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:00:17
|92
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|93
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|94
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|95
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:02:28
|96
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|97
|Kim Lahaije (Ned)
|98
|Claire Thomas (GBr)
|99
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:02:31
|100
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:02:33
|101
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|0:10:05
|102
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNF
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus)
|DNF
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|DNF
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|DNF
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
|DNF
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
|DNF
|Ine Allaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|DNF
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Sarah Borremans (Bel)
|DNF
|Lynn Depuers (Bel)
|DNF
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger)
|DNF
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger)
|DNF
|Elena Büchler (Ger)
|DNF
|Franka Heidenreich (Ger)
|DNF
|Lisa Robb (Ger)
|DNF
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi)
|DNF
|Lien Verhaegen (Bel)
|DNF
|Hannah Walker (GBr)
|DNF
|Lydia Boylan (Irl)
|DNF
|Corrine Clarke (GBr)
|DNF
|Jo Tindley (GBr)
|DNF
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|DNF
|Anne Posthuma (Ned)
|DNF
|Robin Driehuis (Ned)
|DNF
|Esther Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|DNF
|Nancy Wittock (Bel)
|DNF
|Terry Fremineur (Bel)
|DNF
|Wendy Venge (Ned)
|DNF
|Delphine Brits (Bel)
|DNF
|Lana Petit (Bel)
|DNF
|Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
|DNF
|Adeline De Vestele (Bel)
|DNF
|Emilie Van Bellinghen (Bel)
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel)
|DNF
|Celesta Op Den Brouw (Ned)
|DNF
|Daniella Verstraten (Ned)
|DNF
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Veronika Kormos (Hun) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel)
|DNF
|Pauline Verhoeven (Fra)
|DNF
|Ana Paula Casetta (Bra)
|DNF
|Malin Berlin (Swe)
|DNF
|Kirsten Howard (Aus)
|DNF
|Sara Verhaest (Bel)
|DNF
|Maxime Roes (Bel)
|DNF
|Angela Smith (Aus)
|DNF
|Elissa Wundersitz (Aus)
|DNF
|Melissa Brand (GBr)
|DNF
|Sophie Lankford (GBr)
|DNF
|Lucy Harper (GBr)
|DNF
|Gemma Sargent (GBr)
|DNF
|Lucy Chittenden (GBr)
|DNF
|Emily Mcloughlin (GBr)
