Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) took her first win of the season at Grand Prix de Dottignies Monday in Belgium. The Italian was the fastest in the bunch sprint to the finish line, out-pacing compatriot Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) and Frenchwoman Roxane Fournier (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86).

The women’s peloton lined up at the start-finish line for the UCI 1.2 event in Dottignies. It was a 117.3km race that proved to be aggressive from the start. Breakaways that set off but were reeled in successively came from Anna Plichta (BTC City Ljunljana) followed by Alexandra Nessmar (Lares-Waowdeals), who held 35 seconds at one point but was caught with five laps to go.

With three laps to go, Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) tried to make a move but she too was quickly reabsorbed into the field. A larger group formed with 25km to go with Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5), Rijff, Eugenie Duval (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86) and Emilia Fahlin (Ale Cipolini) but even that didn’t have the power to stay away from a field that seemed set on a bunch sprint.

Bronzini proved fastest in the sprint, marking her first race of the year.



