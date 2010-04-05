Trending

Wild wins for Cervelo

Two Italians complete podium

Following her third place in last weekend's Tour of Flanders, Kirsten Wild has maintained her Spring momentum with a win in the ninth edition of GP de Dottignies, beating Italian sprinter Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss Rdz Ormu) and Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) in the bunch kick.

It was all about control today, as Wild's Cervelo TestTeam squad established its grip on the race early, putting Wild and teammate Emma Pooley in an early break after attacking before the first cobbled section. That escape swelled to 30 riders at one point, although the group was reeled in.

"Today we had good control over the peloton, and I must say it was pretty impressive what we did as a team," said Wild afterwards. "I was part of a break away group with Emma. When they finally chased us back we took control of the peloton and increasing the tempo until it was really high. Though we all tried to attack, we did not get enough space.

Despite the peloton bringing the main break back, forays off the front continued later in the race, with Sharon Laws and Lieselot Decroix trying their luck - but nothing came of their efforts. Instead, it was time for a shootout amongst the race's fast ladies.

"Lieselot was the last one to try and that was perfect for us," added Wild. "The bunch took her back with 500 metres to go and after that our team took control again. Sharon and Sarah Düster did the leadout for me, the speed was so high that it was just perfect."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3:13:22
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
5Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
6Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
7Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
9Monica Holler (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
11Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
13Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
14Yulia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
15Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
16Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
17Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
18Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
19Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
20Sinead Miller (USA) United States of America
21Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
22Giulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
23Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
24Martina Zwick (Ger) Germany
25Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
26Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
27Birgit Söllner (Ger) MX2
28Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
29Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
30Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) MX1
31Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
32Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
33Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
34Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
35Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
36Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
37Eline Deroover (Bel) Belgium
38Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
39Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
40Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
41Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States of America
42Linn Torp (Nor) Fenixs - Petrogradets
43Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
44Vicky Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
45Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
46Olga Zabelinckaya (Rus) MX2
47Cecilie Sæterøy Johansen (Nor) Norway
48Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
49Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
50Serena Sheridan (NZl) RAB
51Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
52Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
53Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
54Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
55Baukje Doedée (Ned) MX1
56Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
57Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
58Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
59Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
60Amber Neben (USA) United States of America
61Janel Holcomb (USA) United States of America
62Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
63Trine Schmidt (Den) MTN
64Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
65Sarah Storey (GBr)0:00:14
66Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:16
67Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
68Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
69Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:00:25
70Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
71Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:40
72Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
73Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia0:00:51
74Danielle King (GBr) Great Britain0:01:43
75Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Belgium
76Chantal Hoffman (Lux)
77Marta Vilajosana Adreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
78Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
79Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
80Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:04:20

 

