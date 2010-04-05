Wild wins for Cervelo
Two Italians complete podium
Following her third place in last weekend's Tour of Flanders, Kirsten Wild has maintained her Spring momentum with a win in the ninth edition of GP de Dottignies, beating Italian sprinter Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss Rdz Ormu) and Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) in the bunch kick.
It was all about control today, as Wild's Cervelo TestTeam squad established its grip on the race early, putting Wild and teammate Emma Pooley in an early break after attacking before the first cobbled section. That escape swelled to 30 riders at one point, although the group was reeled in.
"Today we had good control over the peloton, and I must say it was pretty impressive what we did as a team," said Wild afterwards. "I was part of a break away group with Emma. When they finally chased us back we took control of the peloton and increasing the tempo until it was really high. Though we all tried to attack, we did not get enough space.
Despite the peloton bringing the main break back, forays off the front continued later in the race, with Sharon Laws and Lieselot Decroix trying their luck - but nothing came of their efforts. Instead, it was time for a shootout amongst the race's fast ladies.
"Lieselot was the last one to try and that was perfect for us," added Wild. "The bunch took her back with 500 metres to go and after that our team took control again. Sharon and Sarah Düster did the leadout for me, the speed was so high that it was just perfect."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3:13:22
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|6
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|7
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|Monica Holler (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|11
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|13
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|Yulia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|15
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|16
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|18
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|19
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|20
|Sinead Miller (USA) United States of America
|21
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|22
|Giulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|23
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|24
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Germany
|25
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|26
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
|27
|Birgit Söllner (Ger) MX2
|28
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|29
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|30
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) MX1
|31
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|32
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|33
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|34
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|35
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|36
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|37
|Eline Deroover (Bel) Belgium
|38
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|39
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|40
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|41
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States of America
|42
|Linn Torp (Nor) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|43
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|44
|Vicky Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|45
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|46
|Olga Zabelinckaya (Rus) MX2
|47
|Cecilie Sæterøy Johansen (Nor) Norway
|48
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|49
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|50
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) RAB
|51
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|52
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|53
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|54
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|55
|Baukje Doedée (Ned) MX1
|56
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|57
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|58
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|59
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States of America
|60
|Amber Neben (USA) United States of America
|61
|Janel Holcomb (USA) United States of America
|62
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|63
|Trine Schmidt (Den) MTN
|64
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|65
|Sarah Storey (GBr)
|0:00:14
|66
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|67
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|68
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|69
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:00:25
|70
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|71
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:40
|72
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|73
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
|0:00:51
|74
|Danielle King (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:43
|75
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Belgium
|76
|Chantal Hoffman (Lux)
|77
|Marta Vilajosana Adreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
|78
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|79
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|80
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:04:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy