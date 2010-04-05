Following her third place in last weekend's Tour of Flanders, Kirsten Wild has maintained her Spring momentum with a win in the ninth edition of GP de Dottignies, beating Italian sprinter Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss Rdz Ormu) and Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) in the bunch kick.

It was all about control today, as Wild's Cervelo TestTeam squad established its grip on the race early, putting Wild and teammate Emma Pooley in an early break after attacking before the first cobbled section. That escape swelled to 30 riders at one point, although the group was reeled in.

"Today we had good control over the peloton, and I must say it was pretty impressive what we did as a team," said Wild afterwards. "I was part of a break away group with Emma. When they finally chased us back we took control of the peloton and increasing the tempo until it was really high. Though we all tried to attack, we did not get enough space.

Despite the peloton bringing the main break back, forays off the front continued later in the race, with Sharon Laws and Lieselot Decroix trying their luck - but nothing came of their efforts. Instead, it was time for a shootout amongst the race's fast ladies.

"Lieselot was the last one to try and that was perfect for us," added Wild. "The bunch took her back with 500 metres to go and after that our team took control again. Sharon and Sarah Düster did the leadout for me, the speed was so high that it was just perfect."

Full Results