Matthews wins GP de Québec

Kennaugh caught with 300m to go

Image 1 of 25

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins the GP de Quebec

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins the GP de Quebec
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 25

Greg van Avermaet, Michael Matthews and Jasper Stuyven on the podium in Quebec

Greg van Avermaet, Michael Matthews and Jasper Stuyven on the podium in Quebec
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 25

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins the GP de Quebec

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins the GP de Quebec
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 25

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins the GP de Quebec

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins the GP de Quebec
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 25

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins the GP de Quebec

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins the GP de Quebec
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 25

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins the GP de Quebec

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) wins the GP de Quebec
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 25

Greg van Avermaet, Michael Matthews and Jasper Stuyven on the podium in Quebec

Greg van Avermaet, Michael Matthews and Jasper Stuyven on the podium in Quebec
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 25

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) on the start line in Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) on the start line in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 9 of 25

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 10 of 25

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 11 of 25

Lotto Soudal

Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 12 of 25

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton Scott)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 13 of 25

Mathew Hayman (Mitchelton Scott)

Mathew Hayman (Mitchelton Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 14 of 25

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 15 of 25

Trek Segafredo

Trek Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 16 of 25

Bahrain Merida

Bahrain Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 17 of 25

Nathan Haas (Team Katusha) signs on

Nathan Haas (Team Katusha) signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 18 of 25

Nathan Haas (Team Katusha)

Nathan Haas (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 19 of 25

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 20 of 25

BMC Racing in one of their final outings of 2018

BMC Racing in one of their final outings of 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 21 of 25

Quick-Step Floors

Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 22 of 25

Riders sign on in Quebec at the start of the race

Riders sign on in Quebec at the start of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 23 of 25

Former world champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)

Former world champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 24 of 25

Former winner in Quebec, Simon Gerrans (BMC Racing)

Former winner in Quebec, Simon Gerrans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 25 of 25

Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data)

Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) was the one of the favourites to win the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec and he lived up to everyone's expectations taking the bunch-sprint victory on the Grande Allée. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished second for a fourth time, while Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) was third.

"It's been a rocky start to my year and I'm just really happy that I've been able to turn it around in a positive way for the second half of the season," said Matthews, who dedicated the victory to his wife and daughter.

"I could have sat up and said 'I'll give this season a miss and move on to next year' but the team kept a lot of positivity in me and kept me motivated to the second half of the season. My wife and I sacrificed and put a lot into making sure that I was good enough to perform. It was really great to get this win today."

Mitchelton-Scott pulled back late-attacker Peter Kennaugh (Bora-Hansgrohe) inside the final 400 metres, ensuring a bunch sprint. Van Avermaet started his sprint early but Matthews, who was second in 2015 and and third last year, showed his experience on the uphill drag, waiting patiently for the right moment to make his winning move.

How it unfolded

Organisers of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec once again offered a challenging parcours routed in and around the walls of the 400-year-old Quebec City.

In its ninth edition, and with no course changes to the previous years, the peloton once again contested a 16 laps of a 12.6km circuit that included climbs over Rue de la Montagne, Cote de la Potasse, and the less decisive Montée de la Fabrique, before looping back around to the uphill drag to the finish line on the Grande Allée.

A breakaway set off in the opening lap of the race with three representatives from Canada; Rob Britton (Rally), and Bruno Langlois and Alex Cataford (both Team Canada). The breakaway also included Guy Sagiv (Isreal Cycling Academy) and Nicolas Dougall (Dimension Data).

The quintet quickly pushed their gap out to three minutes as they rounded the first lap, and then to six minutes before the 50-kilometre mark.

BMC did the lion's share of the pace-setting to stop the breakaway from gaining any additional time, which would keep Van Avermaet in contention for the day's win.

Three separate crashes happened on course with BMC's Nathan Van Hooydonck doing down on the descent off of the Cote Gilmore 35 kilometres into the race. He was able to get back on his bike and resume his efforts at the front of the field. Movistar's Nuno Bico wasn't as fortunate after a dog ran into the peloton causing him to hit the ground and abandon the race.

A larger crash took down four riders: Ruben Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy), Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac), Lachlan Morton and Tom-Jelte-Slagter (Dimension Data). All were able to resume racing with the exception of Plaza, who abandoned in the final laps.

The gap to the breakaway dropped to under four minutes when Sunweb took to the front of the race to assume the responsibilities with roughly 60km to go (five laps). Their advantage was cut down to one minute, however, with three laps to go as Michael Valgren led Astana in a heated chase to bring back the five men and reset the race in the closing laps.

The breakaway fell apart over the successful climbs with Langlois and Britton the last to hang on to a small lead. The pair were joined by Kennaugh, who bridge across on the penultimate lap.

Remi Cavagne (Quick-Step Floors) countered that move from the main field, joined by Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin) and Sebastian Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) but their efforts proved fruitless and they were brought back several kilometres later.

Kennaugh pushed hard over the punchy climbs, which proved to be too demanding for breakaway riders Britton and Langlois, and the pair sat up and drifted back into the field after a long day out front.

Robin Carpenter (Rally Cycling) launched himself out of the field over the Montée de la Fabrique, followed by Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Jacob Fuglsang (Astana), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Nathan Earl (Israel Cycling Academy).

BMC Racing pushed the speeds near maximum ahead of the main field, catching the six chase riders with seven kilometres to go, while Kennaugh desperately tried to hang onto his mere 20-second lead.

He pushed over every small rise and sat tucked onto his top-tube on every descent, but only a handful of seconds separated him from the field in the last kilometre. He was eventually caught within 400 metres to go, just as the bunch kick ignited.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb5:04:17
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
9Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
16Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
18Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
19Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
21Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
23Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
24Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
25Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:06
27Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
28Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
29François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
31Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
33Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
35Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
36Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
37Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
38Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
39Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
40Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41James Piccoli (Can) CANADA
42Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
43Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
44Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
45Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
48Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
49Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:18
50Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:22
51Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
52Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
53Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:32
55Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:35
56Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
57Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
58David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:50
59Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
61Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
62Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
63Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
64Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
67Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
68Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
70Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
71Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:26
72Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:32
73Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
74Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
75John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:01:35
76Bruno Langlois (Can) Canada
77Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
78James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
79Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:46
80Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
82Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:01:54
83Pier Andre Cote (Can) Canada0:02:01
84Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:17
85Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
86Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:03:00
87Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
88Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
89Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
90Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:03
91Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:08
93Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
94Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:03:11
95Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
96Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:13
97Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:03:16
98Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:03:30
99Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
100Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:37
101Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
102David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:04:02
103Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
104Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
105Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:08
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
108Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
109Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
110Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
112Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
113Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:05:37
114Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:20
115Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:46
116Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
117Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:09:32
118Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
119Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
120Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
121Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
122Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
123Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:09:35
DNFKilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFChristopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFNuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
DNFBakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSMagnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFJulien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNSLars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
DNFJoe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFNicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFRuben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFEdward Walsh (Can) Canada
DNFNickolas Zukowsky (Can) Canada

 

