Pogacar beats Van Aert in breakaway sprint to win Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal

Image 1 of 15 Tadej Pogacar wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Tadej Pogacar wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Wout van Aert waves to the crowds at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 The riders line up at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Tadej Pogacar at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 The peloton roll out for the start of Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Biniam Girmay racing Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Wout van Aert at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Antoine Duchesne at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Geraint Thomas speaks to the press ahead of Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 The peloton at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 The day's breakaway: Théo Delacroix (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ), Eddy Finé (Cofidis), Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) and Antonio Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan). (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 The main field racing through Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Théo Delacroix (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ), Eddy Finé (Cofidis), Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) and Antonio Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan). (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Théo Delacroix (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ), Eddy Finé (Cofidis), Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) and Antonio Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan). (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stormed to the victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. The two-time Tour de France champion outpowered a five-man breakaway to beat Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Andrea Bagioli (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on the famed Avenue du Parc.

"It was not just the sprint, but the whole race was hard, and the team worked super good. It was perfect," Pogačar said.

"In the end, it was difficult because we know that Wout is one of the best sprinters in the world, but this is a tough finish. I believed in myself, gave it everything, and I succeeded."

Pogačar, Van Aert and Bagioli formed part of a late-race five-rider breakaway over the final ascent of the circuit's main climb Côte Camillien-Houde.

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) ignited the move with a searing attack that only Pogačar could follow at first. The pair were then joined by David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ), Van Aert and Bagioli along the descent of the Chemin Remembrance.

Yates then led the group along the slopes of the second ascent, Côte de la Polytechnique, and Van Aert pulled through on the descents with help from Bagioli, Pogačar and Gaudu.

Working together, the five men gained 30 seconds inside 5km as teams that missed the move never got organised enough to form an effective chase.

Yates attacked again over the third climb, Pagnuelo, which was the last place to try to gain time on his rivals, but it was only 500m, and he couldn't open a gap.

Gaudu counter-attacked, and Van Aert responded with 2.5km out as the Belgian pulled the group along the descent and back onto the Avenue du Parc.

They still had 35 seconds in hand as Van Aert led them under the flamme rouge and into the final U-turn, taking it wide out of the bend. Gaudu started his sprint, catching the other four off guard and forcing Pogačar to chase.

The Slovenian used his powerful sprint along the uphill finish to catch and pass Gaudu and take the win ahead of Van Aert with Bagioli in third, Yates in fourth and Gaudu in fifth.

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)