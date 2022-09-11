Pogacar beats Van Aert in breakaway sprint to win Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal
Two-time Tour de France winner outpowers five-rider breakaway at Canadian WorldTour race
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stormed to the victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. The two-time Tour de France champion outpowered a five-man breakaway to beat Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Andrea Bagioli (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on the famed Avenue du Parc.
"It was not just the sprint, but the whole race was hard, and the team worked super good. It was perfect," Pogačar said.
"In the end, it was difficult because we know that Wout is one of the best sprinters in the world, but this is a tough finish. I believed in myself, gave it everything, and I succeeded."
Pogačar, Van Aert and Bagioli formed part of a late-race five-rider breakaway over the final ascent of the circuit's main climb Côte Camillien-Houde.
Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) ignited the move with a searing attack that only Pogačar could follow at first. The pair were then joined by David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ), Van Aert and Bagioli along the descent of the Chemin Remembrance.
Yates then led the group along the slopes of the second ascent, Côte de la Polytechnique, and Van Aert pulled through on the descents with help from Bagioli, Pogačar and Gaudu.
Working together, the five men gained 30 seconds inside 5km as teams that missed the move never got organised enough to form an effective chase.
Yates attacked again over the third climb, Pagnuelo, which was the last place to try to gain time on his rivals, but it was only 500m, and he couldn't open a gap.
Gaudu counter-attacked, and Van Aert responded with 2.5km out as the Belgian pulled the group along the descent and back onto the Avenue du Parc.
They still had 35 seconds in hand as Van Aert led them under the flamme rouge and into the final U-turn, taking it wide out of the bend. Gaudu started his sprint, catching the other four off guard and forcing Pogačar to chase.
The Slovenian used his powerful sprint along the uphill finish to catch and pass Gaudu and take the win ahead of Van Aert with Bagioli in third, Yates in fourth and Gaudu in fifth.
More to follow...
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
