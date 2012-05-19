Trending

David wins GP Criquielion

Breyne, Wytinck round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon3:49:48
2Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:04
3Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:08
4Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
5Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
6Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
7Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
8Louis Verhelst (Bel)0:00:31
9Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:32
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
11Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
13Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
14Jens Vandenbussche (Bel)
15Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
16Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
17Kenzie Boutté (Bel)
18Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
19Yves Lampaert (Bel)
20Laurent Donnay (Bel)
21Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
22Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
23Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
24Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
25Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
26Jelle Mannaerts (Bel)
27Andres Pieters (Bel)
28Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
29Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
30Thomas Sprengers (Bel)
31Stig Broeckx (Bel)
32Kenny Terweduwe (Bel)
33Stijn Van Roy (Bel)
34Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
35Nick Daems (Bel)
36Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
37Dennis Coenen (Bel)
38Andres Saelens (Bel)
39Tim De Troyer (Bel)
40Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
41Jeroen Goudket (Bel)
42Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
43Gerry Druyts (Bel)
44Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
45Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
46Michiel Broes (Bel)
47Niels Reynvoet (Bel)
48Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
49Matthias Ongena (Bel)
50Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
51Robin Mertens (Bel)
52Edward Theuns (Bel)
53César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
54Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
55Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
56Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
57Gregory Franckaert (Bel)
58Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
59Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
60Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
61Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
62Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
63Simon Van Roy (Bel)
64Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
65Laurens Poelman (Bel)
66Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
67Antoine Pirlot (Bel)
68Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
69Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
70Cédric Collaers (Bel)
71Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
72Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
73Jean-Michel Comminette (Bel)
74Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
75James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:41
76Kess Heytens (Bel)
77Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
78Sibrecht Pieters (Bel)
79Niels Tooth (Bel)
80Jason Christie (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
81Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
82Kevin Kohlvelter (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
83Scott Law (Aus) An Post - Sean Kelly
84Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
85Robin Vink (Ned)
86Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
87Oliver Naesen (Bel)
88Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel)0:00:54
89Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
90Mathias Vanden Heede (Bel)
91Stef Van Zummeren (Bel)
92Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
93Paco Ghistelinck (Bel)
94Ludovic Vuegen (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
95Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
96Jens Van Bijlen (Bel)
97Christophe Sleurs (Bel)
98Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
99Jonathan Mould (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
100Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
101Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
102Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
103Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
104Axel De Corte (Bel)
105Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel)
106Gert-Jan Devos (Bel)
107Kjell Van Driessche (Bel)
108Mathias Kerkhofs (Bel)
109Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
110Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
111Mauro De Smedt (Bel)
112Quentin Borcy (Bel)
113Christophe Van Cauwenberghe (Bel)
114Guillaume Haag (Bel)
115Hubert Jacques (Bel)0:01:03
116Niels Demeyer (Bel)
117Jens Wallays (Bel)
118Rutger Roelants (Bel)
119Mikael Stilite (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger0:01:11
120Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
121Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
122Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
123Nicolas Baïolet (Bel)
124Jeroen De Smet (Ned)
125Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel)
126Lander Seynaeve (Bel)
127Joris Haers (Bel)
128Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel)
129Tom Oerlemans (Bel)
130Laurent Carton (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
131Sander Goddaert (Bel)
132Stef Swinnen (Bel)
133Ludwig De Winter (Bel)
134Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
135Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus)
136Florent Mottet (Bel)
137Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
138Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
139Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
140Jimmy Janssens (Bel)0:01:42
141Lorenzo Derycke (Bel)
142Niels Schittecatte (Bel)0:02:10
143Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel)
144Indiana Slabinck (Bel)0:02:43
145Mikko Paajanen (Fin)
146Arne Casier (Bel)
147Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
148Wouter Daniels (Bel)
149Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col)
150Dimitri Claeys (Bel)
151Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:02
152Thomas Vanbesien (Bel)
153Robin Carless (Bel)
154Aurelien Champenois (Bel)
155Nicolas Bertuille (Bel)
156Evert Vandromme (Bel)
157Elios Van Breussegem (Bel)
158Falko Heytens (Bel)
159Jérémy Burton (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger

