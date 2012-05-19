David wins GP Criquielion
Breyne, Wytinck round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|3:49:48
|2
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:04
|3
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:08
|4
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|5
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|6
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|7
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|Louis Verhelst (Bel)
|0:00:31
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:32
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|11
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|13
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|14
|Jens Vandenbussche (Bel)
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|16
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Kenzie Boutté (Bel)
|18
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|19
|Yves Lampaert (Bel)
|20
|Laurent Donnay (Bel)
|21
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
|22
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|23
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|24
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
|25
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|26
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel)
|27
|Andres Pieters (Bel)
|28
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|29
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|30
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel)
|31
|Stig Broeckx (Bel)
|32
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel)
|33
|Stijn Van Roy (Bel)
|34
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|35
|Nick Daems (Bel)
|36
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|37
|Dennis Coenen (Bel)
|38
|Andres Saelens (Bel)
|39
|Tim De Troyer (Bel)
|40
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|41
|Jeroen Goudket (Bel)
|42
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|43
|Gerry Druyts (Bel)
|44
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|45
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|46
|Michiel Broes (Bel)
|47
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel)
|48
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|49
|Matthias Ongena (Bel)
|50
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|51
|Robin Mertens (Bel)
|52
|Edward Theuns (Bel)
|53
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|54
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|55
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|56
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|57
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel)
|58
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|59
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|60
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|61
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|62
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|63
|Simon Van Roy (Bel)
|64
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|65
|Laurens Poelman (Bel)
|66
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
|67
|Antoine Pirlot (Bel)
|68
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
|69
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|70
|Cédric Collaers (Bel)
|71
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|72
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|73
|Jean-Michel Comminette (Bel)
|74
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|75
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:41
|76
|Kess Heytens (Bel)
|77
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|78
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel)
|79
|Niels Tooth (Bel)
|80
|Jason Christie (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|81
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|82
|Kevin Kohlvelter (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|83
|Scott Law (Aus) An Post - Sean Kelly
|84
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|85
|Robin Vink (Ned)
|86
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|87
|Oliver Naesen (Bel)
|88
|Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel)
|0:00:54
|89
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|90
|Mathias Vanden Heede (Bel)
|91
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel)
|92
|Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|93
|Paco Ghistelinck (Bel)
|94
|Ludovic Vuegen (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|95
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|96
|Jens Van Bijlen (Bel)
|97
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel)
|98
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|99
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|100
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|101
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|102
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|103
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|104
|Axel De Corte (Bel)
|105
|Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel)
|106
|Gert-Jan Devos (Bel)
|107
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel)
|108
|Mathias Kerkhofs (Bel)
|109
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|110
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|111
|Mauro De Smedt (Bel)
|112
|Quentin Borcy (Bel)
|113
|Christophe Van Cauwenberghe (Bel)
|114
|Guillaume Haag (Bel)
|115
|Hubert Jacques (Bel)
|0:01:03
|116
|Niels Demeyer (Bel)
|117
|Jens Wallays (Bel)
|118
|Rutger Roelants (Bel)
|119
|Mikael Stilite (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|0:01:11
|120
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|121
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|122
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|123
|Nicolas Baïolet (Bel)
|124
|Jeroen De Smet (Ned)
|125
|Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel)
|126
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel)
|127
|Joris Haers (Bel)
|128
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel)
|129
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel)
|130
|Laurent Carton (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|131
|Sander Goddaert (Bel)
|132
|Stef Swinnen (Bel)
|133
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel)
|134
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|135
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus)
|136
|Florent Mottet (Bel)
|137
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|138
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|139
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|140
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel)
|0:01:42
|141
|Lorenzo Derycke (Bel)
|142
|Niels Schittecatte (Bel)
|0:02:10
|143
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel)
|144
|Indiana Slabinck (Bel)
|0:02:43
|145
|Mikko Paajanen (Fin)
|146
|Arne Casier (Bel)
|147
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|148
|Wouter Daniels (Bel)
|149
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col)
|150
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel)
|151
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:02
|152
|Thomas Vanbesien (Bel)
|153
|Robin Carless (Bel)
|154
|Aurelien Champenois (Bel)
|155
|Nicolas Bertuille (Bel)
|156
|Evert Vandromme (Bel)
|157
|Elios Van Breussegem (Bel)
|158
|Falko Heytens (Bel)
|159
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
