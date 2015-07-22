Philippe Gilbert celebrates his first win of 2015. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) returned to his winning ways after being out of competition with a fractured leg, taking out the sprint in the Grand Prix Cerami in Belgium. It was his first race back after abandoning the Tour de Suisse in June, and he said he felt no pain during the race.

"More important than the win was that my feeling was good on the bike and that was the biggest news of the day for me," Gilbert said. "I didn't have pain the last week in training. But training is always different than a race. So for me, this is very good news for the next month."

Gilbert was part of a large group that broke off from the remainder of the peloton early in the 211km race. He beat out Danny Van Poppel (Trek) and Tom Devrient (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the sprint.

Gilbert was proud to win the first edition of the race named after Giuseppe "Pino" Cerami since the Belgian died at age 92 in September.

"Pino was one of the first big stars of Wallonie, so I am very proud to have my name on the list of the winners of this race," Gilbert said.

Results