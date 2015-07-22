Trending

Gilbert wins GP Cerami

Van Poppel, De Vriendt out-paced by BMC rider

Philippe Gilbert celebrates his first win of 2015.

Philippe Gilbert celebrates his first win of 2015.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) returned to his winning ways after being out of competition with a fractured leg, taking out the sprint in the Grand Prix Cerami in Belgium. It was his first race back after abandoning the Tour de Suisse in June, and he said he felt no pain during the race.

"More important than the win was that my feeling was good on the bike and that was the biggest news of the day for me," Gilbert said. "I didn't have pain the last week in training. But training is always different than a race. So for me, this is very good news for the next month."

Gilbert was part of a large group that broke off from the remainder of the peloton early in the 211km race. He beat out Danny Van Poppel (Trek) and Tom Devrient (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the sprint.

Gilbert was proud to win the first edition of the race named after Giuseppe "Pino" Cerami since the Belgian died at age 92 in September.

"Pino was one of the first big stars of Wallonie, so I am very proud to have my name on the list of the winners of this race," Gilbert said.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:44:03
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
3Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins
7Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
8Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
9Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
11Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:06
14Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
15Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
18Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:09
19Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:13
22Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
24Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22
25Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
26Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
27Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
31Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:32
33Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:34
35Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:43
36Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:51
37Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
38Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:33
39Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:13
40Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:05:14
41Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:29
42Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:05:31
43Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:05:33
44Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:05:35
45Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:37
46Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
47Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:39
48Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:52
49Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
53Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
54Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
55Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal

 

Latest on Cyclingnews