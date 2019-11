Image 1 of 14 Leonardo Duque (Colombia) foiled the sprinters in the GP Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 14 Tsabu Grmay (MTN-Qhubeka) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 14 Winner Anacona (Lampre) at the head of affairs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 14 The Utensilnord team controls the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 14 The peloton in the GP Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 14 The peloton in the GP Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 14 Leonardo Duque (Colombia) took a solo victory in the GP Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 14 Carlos Quintero (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 14 Lampre's Manuele Mori and Elia Favilli sprinted for second and third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 Duque looks back at the chasing peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 14 The GP Beghelli podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 14 Leonardo Duque (Colombia) is congratulated after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 14 Leonardo Duque (Colombia) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 14 The GP Beghelli gets underway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Leonardo Duque (Colombia) claimed the final race of the Italian season by winning a group sprint at the end of the GP Beghelli. The Colombian proved too quick in the finale for Lampre-Merida pair Manuele Mori and Elia Favilli.

The early part of the race was animated by a 15-man break featuring Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) but the former Giro d’Italia winner and his companions were reeled in before the finale.

The veteran Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) launched the first attack of substance, going clear with Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida). When that trio was caught, Matteo Tosatto (Saxo-Tinkoff), Cannondale youngster David Villella and Daniele Colli (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) tried their luck, but they too were pegged back by the bunch.

In the end, it all came down to the inevitable bunch finish in Monteveglio, where Duque proved too strong for Mori, Favilli and Manuel Belletti (Ag2r-La Mondiale).



Full Results