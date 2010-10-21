Trending

Grafton to Inverell past winners

Full list of winners from 1961 - 2010

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2009Malcolm Rudolph (Aus)6:26:49
2008David Pell (Aus)6:30:02
2007C. Hughes (Aus)6:51:11
2006R. McLachlan (Aus)6:06:53
2005G. Henderson (NZ)7:19:56
2004P. McDonald (NSW)7:03:00
2002L. Godfrey (VIC)6:44:58
2001D. McKenzie (VIS)6:22:40
2000B. Day (QLD)6:33:09
1999J. Drew (VIS)6:26:45
1998B. Brooks (NSW)6:45:41
1997J. Drew (VIS)6:35:04
1996D. Forster (VIC)6:54:19
1995T. Christopher (ACT)6:24:36
1994C. Saunders (NZ)6:37:55
1993S Drake (Vic)6:32:30
1992B J Shearsby (Vic)7:00:43
1991Stephen Fairless (VIC)6:59:43
1990Nigel Perry (NSW)7:01:33
1989Nate Reiss (USA)6:39:23
1988G Luc Pierobon (Italy)
1987A Peterson (Norway)6:19:53
1986A Logan (NSW)6:37:27
1985P Curran (Gt Britain)6:00:49
1984M Lynch (Vic)6:44:52
1983R McCorkell (Vic)6:32:14
1982S Cox (NZ)6:24:35
1981A Gill (SA)6:24:37
1980W Hammond (Vic)6:47:05
1979G McVilley (Tas)6:43:46
1978R Piper (NSW)6:37:47
1977R Glindeman (Qld)7:33:00
1976R Sansonetti (Vic)7:19:34
1975R Hines (NSW)6:38:21
1974B Ferris (Qld)7:18:00
1973V Breen (NSW)6:35:08
1972K Brindle (NSW)6:51:34
1971R Bush (NZ)7:03:33
1970D Strahley (NSW)7:57:08
1969B Ryalls (Qld)6:44:44
1968K Morgan (Tas)6:23:21
1967D Wilson (Vic)6:53:54
1966M Redman (NSW)6:57:57
1965L Cook (NSW)6:36:02
1964J Ferranda (NSW)7:04:10
1963N Burnell (NSW)7:23:23
1962P Chapman (NSW)7:19:41
1961A Grindal (Vic)7:39:11

Latest on Cyclingnews