Merlier wins GP Stad Zottegem

Dupont, Sieberg round out podium

Tim Merlier (Vastgoedservice Golden Palace)

Tim Merlier (Vastgoedservice Golden Palace)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team4:12:37
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
3Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
7Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
9Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
10Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
11Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
12Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
14Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
15Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
16Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
17Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
18Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
19Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
20Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Jelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex U23.C
23Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
24Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
25Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
26Cristian . Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
27David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
28Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
31Dion Smith (NZl) One Pro Cycling
32Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:08
34Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:00:25
35Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:30
36Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:33
37Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
38Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:00:55
39Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:01:02
40Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
41Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
42Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team Wiggins
43Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
45Fraser Gough (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport
46Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:05
47Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
48Sebastian Lander (Den) One Pro Cycling
49Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:01:09
50Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
52Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
53Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
54Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
55Elie . Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
56Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
57Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:18
58Cavagna Rémi (Fra) Klein Constantia0:01:32
59Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:02:32
60Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Southeast0:02:44
62Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:02:58
63Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:26
64Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
65Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
67Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:03:42
70Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:46
71Mark O´Brien (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
72Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert U23.C
73Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
74Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
75Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
76Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:51
77John . Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:06:26
78Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
79Christophe . Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
80Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
81Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
82Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:06:33
83Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:08:35
84Mathew Zenovich (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport
85Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
86Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
87Samuel Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:09:33
88Kai . Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
89André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:42
90Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
91Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
92Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
93Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
94Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
95Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
96Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
99Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
100Kenny Molly (Bel) Klein Constantia
101Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect U23.C
102Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
103Luke Mudgway (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport
104Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
105Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
106Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
107Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
108Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
109Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
110Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - Chain Reaction
111Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
112Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
113Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S De Rijke
114Joren Touquet (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
115Angus . Fyffe (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:09:49
DNFSean Lake (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
DNFMatteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
DNFFlorent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJacob Scott (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFSean . Mckenna (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFCarmelo . Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFLiam Aitcheson (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport
DNFKenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFNeil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
DNFJohannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFGlenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFDavid Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFNuno Bico (Por) Klein Constantia
DNFJérémy . Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
DNFRoman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
DNFFrantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
DNFJan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFOliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFRuud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFKevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFJustin . Mottier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFMamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFKirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFThomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFRichard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFJonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJames Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFQuinten . Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFGrischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Team Roth
DNFDamien Shaw (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFJames Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
DNFJens . Vandenbogaert (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFMaik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFTobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFSieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFMatthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFAlessandro Soenens (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFMichael O´Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFJelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFArjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFYannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFAlexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
DNFJari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFSamuel Harrison (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFMathias Depypere (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFMathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFKelly Jake (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFPatrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFLaurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling

