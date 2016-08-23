Merlier wins GP Stad Zottegem
Dupont, Sieberg round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|4:12:37
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|3
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|7
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|9
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|10
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|12
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|14
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|15
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|16
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|17
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|18
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|19
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex U23.C
|23
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|24
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|25
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|26
|Cristian . Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|27
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|28
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|31
|Dion Smith (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|32
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:08
|34
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:00:25
|35
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:30
|36
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:33
|37
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|38
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:55
|39
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:02
|40
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|41
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|42
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team Wiggins
|43
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|45
|Fraser Gough (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|46
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:05
|47
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|48
|Sebastian Lander (Den) One Pro Cycling
|49
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:01:09
|50
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|53
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|54
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|55
|Elie . Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|56
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|57
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:18
|58
|Cavagna Rémi (Fra) Klein Constantia
|0:01:32
|59
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:02:32
|60
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|0:02:44
|62
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|63
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:26
|64
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|65
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|67
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:03:42
|70
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:46
|71
|Mark O´Brien (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|72
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert U23.C
|73
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|74
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|75
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|76
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:51
|77
|John . Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:06:26
|78
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Christophe . Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|80
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|81
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:33
|83
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|0:08:35
|84
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|85
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|86
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|87
|Samuel Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:33
|88
|Kai . Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|89
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:42
|90
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|91
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|92
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|93
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|94
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|95
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|96
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|99
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|100
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Klein Constantia
|101
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect U23.C
|102
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|103
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|104
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|105
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|106
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|107
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|108
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|109
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|110
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - Chain Reaction
|111
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|112
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|113
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S De Rijke
|114
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|115
|Angus . Fyffe (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:09:49
|DNF
|Sean Lake (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|DNF
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|DNF
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|DNF
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Sean . Mckenna (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Carmelo . Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Liam Aitcheson (NZl) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|DNF
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|David Boucher (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Nuno Bico (Por) Klein Constantia
|DNF
|Jérémy . Lecroq (Fra) Klein Constantia
|DNF
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Klein Constantia
|DNF
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Klein Constantia
|DNF
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Justin . Mottier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Quinten . Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jens . Vandenbogaert (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Alessandro Soenens (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Michael O´Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Jari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mathias Depypere (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Kelly Jake (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
